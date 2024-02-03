Funny Marco's age, birthday, sister, wife, kids, net worth

Funny Marco is a YouTube content creator and social media personality from the United States of America. He is widely known for his YouTube channel, where he uploads entertaining content, such as pranks. Many are curious about his life due to his fame and accomplishments. What is Funny Marco's age?

Funny Marco attends a Kansas City Chiefs in January 2023 (L). The rapper poses for a photo leaning on a golf cart in Atlanta (R). Photo: @funnymarco on Instagram (modified by author)

Funny Marco has gained tremendous fame across various social media platforms due to his comedic content. He started being famous in 2018 when his video Kansas City first went viral. He loves to make people smile through his hilarious content.

Profile summary

Real name Marco Summers Famous as Funny Marco Gender Male Date of birth 19 June 1993 Age 30 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Kansas City, Missouri, United States of America Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11 Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Children 2 Profession YouTuber, social media influencer Net worth $100 thousand-$1 million Instagram @funnymarco YouTube Funny Marco, Open Thoughts

What is Funny Marco’s age?

The American social media personality is 30 years old as of February 2023. Funny Marco’s birthday is on 19 June 1993. His zodiac sign is Gemini. He was born in Kansas City, Missouri, United States of America. He is American, and his ethnicity is black.

Does Funny Marco have a twin sister?

The YouTuber sparked curiosity when he mentioned during an interview with Chris Brown that he has a twin sister. The interview took a humorous twist when the comedian told Christ Brown that he had a twin sister who looked like him and wanted to have a baby with Chris Brown.

He went on describing his sister to Chris Brown, but the musician humorously responded by saying no to his suggestion.

So I got a sister that looks just like me, and she wants to have a baby by you…her name is Ashley…she really wants to have a kid…and she says she can get out of the way, you don't have to be there…

Career

He is a comedian, YouTube content creator, prankster and social media personality. He started creating videos with his friend BLVCK in 2017. He created his YouTube channel on 30 January 2018 and began uploading videos.

Marco, however, came into the limelight in 2018 when his video, Kansas City first 48, went viral. He has two YouTube channels and has amassed an extensive following in each one of them. Funny Marco uploads pranks and celebrity interviews. His YouTube channel, Funny Marco, mainly consists of pranks and has reached over 1 million subscribers.

He has another YouTube channel, Open Thoughts, where he interviews celebrities, and it has reached over 549 thousand subscribers. Some celebrities he has interviewed include Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, and rapper DaBaby.

His fame has extended to other social media platforms, such as Instagram. He has over 5 million followers on Instagram. He shares short video clips and hilarious videos. He is also on TikTok with over 2.5 million followers.

In a YouTube video featuring BLVCK, the prankster mentioned that he worked for a water department in Kansas City before venturing into comedy. According to his IMDb profile, he has four credits as an actor. He is known for films like The Crew League and F Child Support.

What is Funny Marco’s net worth?

According to Idol Net Worth and MoneyProMax, Funny's net worth is allegedly between $100 thousand and $1.5 million. He makes a living from his content creation career. He also earns from selling his merchandise, which is available on FunnyMarco. He retails items such as T-shirts, hoodies, and stickers.

Does Funny Marco have a wife?

The American YouTuber is private when it comes to his personal life. It is not known whether he is married or not. However, he has two children, Millian and Island Slummers, but he has not confirmed who the mother is.

He welcomed his second daughter, Island, on 27 February 2023 and shared a photo of her on Instagram. Funny Marco’s daughter, Millian, was born in 2018.

During 2023 Father's Day, he shared photos of him and a woman, presumably his baby mama. The woman holds his second daughter and other photos of his first-born daughter. The photo was accompanied by the following caption.

Happy Father's Day to mothers! I need 8 more kids

Funny Marco's height and weight

How tall is Funny Marco? The social media personality is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 176 pounds or 80 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Funny Marco? He is an American YouTuber and social media influencer known for his hilarious pranks on YouTube. Where is Funny Marco from? He hails from Kansas City, Missouri, United States of America. What is Funny Marco's real name? His real name is Marco Summers. Who are Funny Marco’s kids? The YouTuber has two daughters, Millian and Island. How old is Funny Marco? He is 30 years old as of February 2024. What is Funny Marco's nationality? He is American. Who is Funny Marco’s sister? She jokingly mentioned that she has a sister called Ashley during his interview with Chris Brown in November 2023.

What is Funny Marco's age? The American social media personality is 30 years old as of 2024. He was born on 19 June 1993. He has gained tremendous fame on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram for sharing hilarious content.

