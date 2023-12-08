Daniel Ezra’s girlfriend history: Who has he dated?

Daniel Ezra is a British actor and director. He is widely recognised for his role in the CW sports drama series All American. Like many other celebrities, his fame has attracted attention to his personal life, especially his dating life. Many are curious to know Daniel Ezra's girlfriend and who the actor dated in the past.

Daniel Ezra attends the 'All American' press junket during SCAD aTVfest 2019 at SCADshow in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Unlike many famous actors who had a passion for acting since they were young, Daniel developed an interest in acting in his late teenage years. Instead, he had a passion for sports, particularly basketball and soccer. The actor has been romantically linked with a few high-profile female celebrities. But who is Daniel Ezra dating now? Have a look at his love life for more.

Profile summary

Full name Daniel Ezra Gender Male Date of birth 15 December 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Birmingham, West Midlands, England Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality British Ethnicity Afro-Jamaican Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Actor Instagram @danielezra

Who is Daniel Ezra?

The British actor was born on 15 December 1991 in Birmingham, West Midlands, England. His father is a fitness coach. After studying in a theatre school in South London, he relocated to the United States to pursue an acting career.

He made his professional acting debut in 2014 in the film Precipice Hours as Tim. Later, his breakthrough role in the CW series All American propelled him into the spotlight, garnering him a global fan base.

Daniel Ezra's girlfriend's timeline

The All American star has kept his love life out of the public. He has, however, been linked with a few famous ladies in the entertainment scene. Here is a look at Daniel Ezra's relationship history.

Greta Onieogou

Greta Onieogou in a black outfit during a TV interview. Photo: David Buchan

Source: Getty Images

The famous to be in a relationship with actress Greta. Daniel Ezra and Greta Onieogou were believed to have dated following their great on-screen chemistry in the All American series. She played Layla Keating, while Daniel was cast as Spencer James. The two did not deny or confirm rumours.

Greta was born in Saint Petersburg, Russia on 14 March 1991. Apart from being featured in the All American series, she has been featured in other TV shows and films such as Fever Pitch, Undercover Grandpa, and Heroes Reborn: Dark Matters.

Samantha Logan

Samantha Logan attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Since the All American series premiered in 2018, fans have speculated that Samantha Logan and Daniel Ezra's relationship is real. Ezra fueled the speculation because of his tendency to share their photos on his social media pages. However, the two are good friends.

Daniel said that the posts are work-related and that he shares photos with other cast members. He also shared his experience working with Samantha for five years while he was directing her in the show. He stated:

Me and Sam have such a shorthand that we've built up over the last five years that directing her was such a breeze. I think, not to be too presumptuous, but I think she feels pretty safe with me just because we've had to go to those places together so much.

Samantha is an American actress, model, and dancer. She is also known for appearing in TV shows and movies like The Fosters, 666 Park Avenue, and The Empty Man. She is known to have dated Dylan Sprayberry. The two had met while filming the fourth season of Teen Wolf.

Asjha Cooper was also alleged to be Daniel Ezra's GF. None of them was popular when the reported relationship happened.

Fast facts about Daniel Ezra

Who is Daniel Ezra? He is a British actor. How old is Daniel Ezra? The English entertainer is 32 years old as of 2023. Where is Daniel Ezra from? He hails from Birmingham, West Midlands, England. Is Daniel Ezra dating anyone? The actor is reportedly single. However, he is known to keep his love life under wraps. Is Daniel Ezra married? No, the actor has never exchanged wedding vows with anyone. Who is Daniel Ezra's partner? He is not dating anyone at the moment. He is presumed single. Are Samantha Logan and Daniel Ezra dating? No, the two are not romantically linked; they are good friends. How tall is Daniel Ezra? He is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall.

Since rising to prominence, many people have been interested in knowing who Daniel Ezra's girlfriend is. He has been romantically linked with a few female celebrities he has co-starred with in All American. The entertainer is seemingly not dating anyone at the moment.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Jojo Siwa's girlfriend's timeline. Jojo is an actress, musician, dancer and social media influencer. Some of the hit songs she has released include Bop, Boomerang, and Nobody Can Change Me!

Jojo Siwa rose to prominence after appearing alongside her mother in the fifth and sixth seasons of Dance Moms reality show. The actress has been romantically linked to a few male celebrities over the years. Find out who the singer is currently dating and the people she has dated.

Source: Legit.ng