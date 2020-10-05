Anne Stringfield’s bio: Who is Steve Martin’s much younger wife?

Anne Stringfield works in the news media industry. She is a wife and a mother, and she has been married for over ten years to Steve Martin, a celebrated Hollywood actor and comedian. Stringfield is not a typical celebrity wife; she lives her life far from the glitz, glamour, and spotlight of fame.

The writer is married to one of the most respected actors and comedians in Hollywood. However, unlike most wives of Hollywood celebrities, she does not seem to be interested in the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Have a look at her biography to find out more about her personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Anne Powell Stringfield

Anne Powell Stringfield Also known as: Anne Stringfield Martin

Anne Stringfield Martin Gender: Female

Female Birthdate: 1972

1972 Age: 49 years (as of 2021)

49 years (as of 2021) Birthplace: Pensacola, Florida, United States of America

Pensacola, Florida, United States of America Nationality: American

American Religion: Christian

Christian Ethnicity: White

White Height in feet: 5'7"

5'7" Height in metres: 1.70

1.70 Weight in lbs: 128

128 Weight in kgs: 58

58 Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Brown

Brown Father: Dr James Stringfield

Dr James Stringfield Mother: Margo Stringfield

Margo Stringfield Father's occupation: Pulmonologist

Pulmonologist Mother's occupation: Archaeologist

Archaeologist Famous as: Steve Martin's wife

Steve Martin's wife Father-in-law: Glenn Vernon Martin

Glenn Vernon Martin Mother-in-law: Mary Lee Martin

Mary Lee Martin Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Steve Martin

Steve Martin Siblings: 1

1 Daughter: Mary Martin

Mary Martin Occupation: Writer

Writer High school: Pensacola High School

Pensacola High School College: Davidson College

Davidson College Hobbies: Reading and travelling

Anne Stringfield's bio: Who is Anne Stringfield?

Anne Stringfield visits Late Show With David Letterman at Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Anne is originally from Florida, USA. Her father's name is Dr James Stringfield, and he is a medical practitioner - his speciality is pulmonology.

Margo Stringfield is her mother's name. She is currently employed as an archaeologist at the University of West Florida. Anne grew up with her younger sister, whose identity is unknown.

How old is Anne Stringfield?

Anne Stringfield's birthday's exact date and month are unknown, but she was born in 1972. This means that Anne Stringfield's age is 49 years as of 2021.

Education and career

She graduated from Davidson College in 1994 after finishing high school at Pensacola High School.

She has worked for New Yorker and Vogue magazine in her professional life. She has also published art and off-Broadway theatrical reviews.

Currently, she works as a professional writer. On the other hand, her husband Steve Martin is an actor, comedian, writer, producer, and musician from the United States.

He has received numerous awards, including the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, the Kennedy Center Honors, and an AFI Life Achievement Award, among others. He is regarded as one of the best stand-up comedians of all time.

How did Steve Martin meet Anne Stringfield?

Anne Stringfield attends the American Museum of Natural History's Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan

Steve and Anne first met through a telephone conversation. At the time, Anne worked as a fact-checker at the New Yorker magazine. Anne had to phone Martin multiple times for fact-checking purposes for one of his comic works.

They started talking on the phone frequently before they eventually met. They dated for three years before settling down together.

Anne Stringfield and Martin got married on July 28, 2007, in Los Angeles. Many of the guests invited were friends and close family members. Actors such as Tom Hanks, Ricky Jay and Eugene Levy were also present.

Though Steve Martin and Anne Stringfield's age difference is significant, it has only made their love story more beautiful. Steve Martin, born in 1945, is 27 years older than his wife.

Steve Martin and Anne Stringfield's daughter

The celebrity couple is very tight-lipped when giving information about their daughter, who was born in December 2012. At the time of her birth, Steve was 67 and Stringfield 41.

Steve believes that this was the right time for him to become a father. He told AARP magazine,

"I think if I'd had a child earlier, I would have been a lousy father because I would have misplaced my attention on my career,"

Writer Anne Stringfield (L) and honoree Steve Martin attend the 43rd AFI Life Achievement Award Gala honouring Steve Martin at Dolby Theatre. Photo: Michael Kovac

He also spoke to the Daily Telegraph about becoming a father at his age, saying,

Oh, it’s fantastic—you have all the time in the world. You’re all set and secure in life, and you’re not building your career, so you have a lot of time. When I was younger, I was selfish and focused on my career.

In April 2013, when Martin was a guest on The Late Show With David Letterman, he was asked about his daughter's name.

Steve, who was not ready to reveal his daughter's name, made a joke that the name was unique. He said,

"We've thought about the name quite a bit...'Conquistador'...What do you think? I didn't want to go with one of those Hollywood weird names. Conquistador says... It's a statement."

Her real name is Mary Martin. Their daughter was pictured for the first time when Anne took a stroll with her in Los Angeles in November 2014.

Has Steve Martin ever been married? Steve has been married before. He was married to British actress Victoria Tennant from 1986 to 1994.

Anne Stringfield and her husband Steve Martin have been married for over ten years, and they are still going strong.

