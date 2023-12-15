2rare's age, height, real name, girlfriend, net worth

2rare is a rapper, songwriter and social media influencer from the United States of America. He is well recognized for songs such as No Brotherly Love, Baby Father and Rare Steppa. He started gaining recognition in 2020 after releasing his music, Big Drippa. What is 2rare's age?

American rapper 2rare posing in a white and red outfit (L) and a black outfit (R). Photo: @2raree on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

2rare has collaborated with famous rappers such as Lil Durk, NLE Choppa and 2kBaby. He has gained fame on social media platforms such as Instagram, where he shares his music clips and photos. He was a football player during his high school year.

Profile summary

Real name Naseem Rafeeq Young Famous as 2rare Gender Male Date of birth 12 August 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Shoe size 8.5 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Rapper, songwriter Net worth $1 million Instagram @2raree TikTok @2raree

What is 2rare's age?

2rare is 23 years old as of 2023. When is 2rare's birthday? 2rare, whose real name is Naseem Young Rafeeq, was born on 12 August 2000 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. His zodiac sign is Leo. The rapper's parents are originally from Ghana. He is American, and his ethnicity is African American.

He spent his childhood in Philadelphia. In an interview, the rapper said that growing up, he witnessed crimes like robbery and shootings. The rapper avoided getting involved in such crimes because he played football and, therefore, spent most of his time on the field.

Career

2rare started his career as a dancer. He uploaded his dancing videos on social media. He later started playing football, which he was passionate about, but his friend, who was a rapper, introduced him to music. In the aforementioned interview, 2rare said that his friend used to rap whenever they were together, and he realized that he could also write his songs.

He released his first song, Switch Sides, in 2018. In 2019, he released Big Bag and No Brotherly Love. He came into the limelight after his song, Big Drippa, went viral on TikTok. In June 2022, he appeared in a music video for Drake's song Sticky. He is signed to American record executive Mel Carter.

The American rapper was featured in the 2023 XXL Freshman class with fellow rappers such as Lola Brooke, GloRilla and DC The Don. Below are some of his popular songs:

Dump It, Dummy

Rare's Room

New Virus

Just Do It

Lets Go

Act Bad

Back It Up

One of One

His fame has extended to social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. He has over 2 million followers on TikTok. On Instagram, he has over 584 thousand followers.

Who is 2rare's girlfriend?

The American social media personality is presumably single. He has not disclosed any information concerning his personal life on his social media pages.

2rare's height and weight

How tall is 2rare? The American rapper stands at 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 139 pounds or 63 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is 2rare? He is an American rapper, songwriter and social media influencer known for songs such as Big Drippa and Baby Father. Where is 2rare from? He hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. How old is 2rare? He is 23 years old as of 2023. What is 2rare's real name? His real name is Naseem Rafeeq Young. What is 2rare's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $1 million. He makes his wealth from his music career. Who is 2rare's girlfriend? The American rapper is single. What is 2rare's nationality? He is American.

2rare is an American rapper, songwriter and internet sensation. He has gained popularity on various social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok due to his music. 2rare's age is 23 years old as of 2023.

Legit.ng recently published Pedro Tovar's biography. He is an American singer, songwriter and social media influencer known for his videos on TikTok and YouTube. He was born in the Bay Area, California, United States.

Pedro Tovar became famous when he released videos with his brother, Brian and their friend. They formed their music band, Eslabon Armado, in 2017. He has written songs such as Ella Baila Sola. His parents are Pedro Tovar and Nelida Osegueraea.

Source: Legit.ng