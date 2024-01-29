An AMB report has estimated that maintaining a private jet annually costs between $500,000 and $1 million

Heavy business jets, ultra-long range jets, light, mid-size, and others are examples of different private aircraft owned

Dangote, Adenuga, and some other businessmen and entertainers are some of the Nigerians who own these "expensive toys"

In Nigeria, owning a private aircraft is not only a practical choice but also a status symbol. Numerous Nigerians, including politicians, entertainers, and preachers, have been known to do so.

According to AMB, the average cost of maintaining a private jet is between $500,000 and $1 million (about N290 million to N580 million) annually.

General checkups on a private jet are also necessary; they include weekly inspections, pre- and post-flight inspections, "C" checks, software checks, fuel level checks, etc.

Among the various kinds of private aircraft are executive airliners, heavy business jets, ultra-long range jets, light, mid-size, super mid-size, and very light jets.

In no particular order, here are some Nigerians who reportedly own private jets along with their net worth, according to Ambusinessng:

1. Aliko Dangote – Founder of Dangote group ($19.6bn)

2. Mike Adenuga – CEO of Globacom Ltd ($7bn)

3. Allen Onyema – CEO of Airpeace ($3.1bn)

4. Arthur Eze – CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum ($5.8 billion)

5. Igho Sanomi – Business man ($1bn)

6. Adedeji Adeleke -President of Adeleke university ($700m)

7. Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto – CEO of The Ibeto Group ($3.8bn)

8. Apostle Johnson Suleman – General overseer of Omega Fire Ministries ($10.5m)

9. Dr. Bryant (ABC) Orjiako – Chairman and co-founder of SEPLAT ($1.2bn)

10. Femi Otedola – Businessman and Philanthropist ($1.2bn)

11. Orji Uzor Kalu – Politician and businessman ($1.1bn)

12. President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu – Politician ($8.4bn)

13. Bishop David Oyedepo – General overseer of Living Faith Church ($200m)

14. Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide – Founder of Arik Air ($3bn)

15. Theophilus Danjuma – Nigerian politician ($1.1 bn)

16. Pastor Adeboye – General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God ($65m)

17. Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor – Former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria ($32m)

18. Folorunsho Alakija – Businesswoman ($1.53bn)

19. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida – Nigerian retired general – $5 billion

20. Atiku Abubakar – Politician ($1.8bn)

21. Olusegun Obasanjo – Politician ($1.6bn)

22. Rochas Okorocha – Politician ($1.4bn)

23. Rotimi Amaechi – Politician ($780m)

24. Senator Ali Modu Sheriff – Politician ($1m – $5m)

25. Godswill Akpabio – Politician ($20m)

26. Obi Cubana – Businessman ($96m)

27. Tiwa Savage – Musician ($17 billion)

28. Phyno – Musician ($12m)

29. Ned Nwoko – Politician and businessman ($1.2bn)

30. Jide Omokore – Unavailable

31. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome – General Overseer of Christ Embassy – ($50m)

32. Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Funfeyin – Founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry ($35m)

33. Wizkid – Musician ($30m)

34. Don Jazzy – Musician ($10m)

35. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah – Politician ($1.7bn)

36. Jimoh Ibrahim – Businessman – ($1.1bn)

37. DJ Cuppy – Nigerian DJ – ($3m)

38. Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi – Business man ($900m)

39. Olamide – Musician ($12m)

40. P-Square – Musician – ($100m) (Speculated)

In a recent development, Captain Chris Najomo, the Acting Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), declared that private jets engaged in commercial operations face the potential consequence of license revocation.

This statement was made while presenting his strategic vision for t024, named 'NCAA Project 2024,' in Lagos.

This development follows a preliminary report by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau after Flint Aero aircraft was involved in a November 2023 crash at Ibadan Airport in Oyo State.

FG orders clear-out of private jets in Abuja airport

Legit.ng reported that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria ordered owners of private jets stationed at the General Aviation Terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to immediately relocate them.

According to Punch, this order follows preparations ahead of the May 29, 2023, inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria's next president.

According to a May 8, 2023 circular signed by the FAAN's Regional Manager, Kabir Mohammed, and addressed to aircraft operators, the new directive to remove the private jets is based on the need to ensure the airport's safety during the presidential inauguration.

