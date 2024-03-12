Noah Sebastian's wife, age, height, family, is he vegan?

Noah Sebastian is widely recognised as the lead vocalist, songwriter, and producer of the metal rock band Bad Omens. He has been with the music group since 2015, and they are known for hits such as Just Pretend, Like A Villian, The Worst In Me, and Careful What You Wish For. But who is Noah Sebastian's wife?

Noah Sebastian resides in Los Angeles, California, and he founded the Bad Omens band in 2015 with three other members. The band plays heavy metal, alternative rock, and melodic metalcore genres and has three studio albums and several songs. The rapper is allegedly a millionaire. He often keeps his love life under wraps. As a result, queries like"Who is Noah Sebastian’s wife?" will continue appearing on the internet.

Profile summary

Full name Noah Sebastian Gender Male Date of birth 31 October 1995 Age 28 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Richmond, Virginia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Singer, songwriter, producer Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @badomensofficial

Who is Noah Sebastian's wife?

The rock music singer has no wife and has never been married. Is Noah Sebastian dating anyone? Even though he speaks a lot about his career, he remains mum about his love life, and therefore, he is presumably not in a relationship at the moment.

Where is Noah Sebastian from?

Sebastian hails from Richmond, Virginia, United States, where he was born and raised. He was raised by his mother and grandparents, who staunchly followed the Christian faith. However, he described his relationship with his mother as bad since she left him to run around without guidance.

What is the singer’s ethnicity? He is an American national of mixed ethnicity. Noah Sebastian’s mom is reportedly white American, and his father is Japanese.

Did Noah Sebastian go to school? He dropped out of high school after the demise of his grandfather and left home when he was 15 years old. He never went back to school.

What is Noah Sebastian’s age?

The metal rock singer is 28 years old as of February 2024. His date of birth is 31 October 1995. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Noah Sebastian’s career

Noah is the lead vocalist, songwriter, and producer of the metal rock band Bad Omens. He has been passionate about music and playing instruments from a young age, and when he was 12, he lied about his age to join a band. He started training himself to record and produce music when he was 16 and, later, quit the band to begin his project.

He established Man Vs. Self as an experimental project for his singing, songwriting, and music production skills. After recording only five songs in his bedroom, he landed a record deal with Sumerian Records, marking the beginning of his rise to stardom.

The rock music singer formed the Bad Omens band in 2015. Other band members are rhythm guitarist Nick Ruffilo, bassist Vincent Riquier, drummer Nick Folio, and lead guitarist Joakim Karlsson. The band has released three studio albums: Bad Omens (2016), Finding God Before God Finds Me (2019), and The Death of Peace of Mind (2022). The group's notable hits include:

Just Pretend

Like A Villian

Nowhere To Go

Careful What You Wish For

Take Me First

Kingdom of Cards

What do you want from me?

The Hell I Overcame

Said & Done

How much is Noah Sebastian worth?

According to The City Celeb, Next Biography, and Celebz Living, his net worth is alleged to be approximately $1.5 million. Earnings from his profession as a singer are his primary source of income. Additionally, the band also makes money from the sale of merchandise.

Does Noah Sebastian own a house?

He has a home in Los Angeles, California, where he has lived for approximately eight years. He reportedly lives with his other band members.

Why did Noah Sebastian quit social media?

The frontman of the Bad Omens band deleted all his personal social media profiles in December 2023. This was a shocking move because part of the music group’s success is attributed to their prominence on social media, especially on TikTok. In an interview with Metal Hammer, he revealed the reason for quitting social media, saying:

I was trying to use my socials, and I just had to constantly mute them. I got tired of seeing my own face or seeing a stranger’s opinion of me every day. I don’t think that’s healthy. I’ve seen these accounts that collect baby pictures of me they find on a distant relative’s Facebook and make an entire shrine out of them. It’s very one-sided, you know.

Noah Sebastian’s height and weight

Bad Omen’s lead vocalist, Noah Sebastian, is 6 feet 3 inches (191 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms).

Fast facts about Noah Sebastian

How old is Noah Sebastian? The metal rock music singer is 28 years old as of February 2024. His date of birth is 31 October 1995. Who is Noah Sebastian’s dad? Even though he has not disclosed who his father is, he is reportedly a Japanese national. Where does Noah Sebastian come from? His hometown is Richmond, Virginia, and he resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What ethnicity is Noah from Bad Omens? He is of mixed ethnicity. His father is Japanese, and his mother is American (Asian-White). Is Noah Sebastian vegan? The singer has not disclosed whether he is vegan or not. Does Noah Sebastian have tattoos? The Bad Omens band lead singer has tattoos covering most of his body. The most prominent one is on his back, showing Jesus Christ with a crown of thorns. Is Noah Sebastian dating anyone? He is private about his dating life and is seemingly not in a relationship. How tall is Noah Sebastian? His height is 6 feet 3 inches (191 centimetres).

The topic of Noah Sebastian's wife is common online, as the rapper has decided not to comment anything about his love life. He is the frontman and lead vocalist of the Bad Omens band, which has three studio albums and several songs. The Virginia native formed the band in 2015.

