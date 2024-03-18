LAUTECH cut-off mark, courses and school fees for 2024/2025 admission

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) is among Nigeria’s most prestigious learning higher learning institutions, established in 1990. LAUTECH offers varying degree programmes in twelve faculties and was listed by Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings as the leading state university in Nigeria in 2024. The LAUTECH cut-off mark for 2024/2025 determines your eligibility for admission into the institution.

LAUTECH has two campuses, one in Ogbomoso, Oyo State (main campus) and a College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources in Iseyin, Nigeria. The university has a student population of about 30 thousand and over 300 thousand staff members. Before sending your application, check out the LAUTECH cut-off mark for all courses to determine whether you qualify for admission.

LAUTECH cut-off mark for all courses

Cut-off marks are classified into merit and catchment marks. Catchment cut-off marks refer to the lower scores set by the university for students coming from regions considered geographically close to the university.

The LAUTECH merit cut-off mark for open and distant learners in the 2024/2025 academic year is 180 and above. The university, however, still needs to release the respective departmental and JAMB marks for its courses.

Below is an overview of LAUTECH departmental cut-off marks in various programs in the 2023/2024 academic year. The 2024/2025 cut-off marks will slightly deviate from those shown below depending on the course’s competitiveness and student performance.

What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for Computer Science?

The merit cut-off for Computer Science in the 2023/2024 session was 63.1, while the catchment cut-off mark was 56. The JAMB merit cut-off mark for computer science students was 200, and 190 for the catchment cut-off mark.

What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for Medical Laboratory Science?

The merit departmental cut-off mark for Medical Laboratory Science was 69.3, while the catchment mark was 65.8. The merit JAMB and catchment cut-off marks for the course are 250 and 230, respectively.

What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for Medicine?

The merit departmental cut-off marks for medicine students are 79.4 and 73.8 for catchment students. Consequently, the merit JAMB and catchment marks for Medicine in LAUTECH are 250 and 230, respectively.

What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for Engineering?

Below is an overview of LAUTECH’s departmental and JAMB cut-off marks for the 2023/2024 admission.

1. Agricultural Engineering

Merit departmental cut-off: 53.5

Catchment departmental cut-off: 50.1

Merit JAMB cut-off: 180

Catchment JAMB cut-off: 160

2. Chemical Engineering

Merit departmental marks: 53.5

Catchment departmental marks: 50.1

Merit JAMB marks: 200

Catchment JAMB cut-off: 180

3. Civil Engineering

Merit departmental cut-off marks: 64

Catchment departmental cut-off marks: 55.7

Merit JAMB cut-off marks: 200

Catchment JAMB cut-off marks: 180

4. Electrical and Electronics Engineering

Merit departmental cut-off marks: 63.6

Catchment departmental cut-off marks: 54.2

Merit JAMB marks: 200

Catchment JAMB cut-off marks: 180

5. Computer Engineering

Merit departmental cut-off: 59.9

Catchment departmental marks: 48

Merit JAMB cut-off: 200

Catchment JAMB cut-off: 180

6. Food Engineering

Merit departmental cut-off marks: 46.2

Catchment departmental cut-off marks: 40

Merit JAMB cut-off marks: 180

Catchment JAMB cut-off marks: 160

7. Mechanical Engineering

Merit departmental cut-off: 62

Catchment departmental cut-off: 47.1

Merit JAMB cut-off marks: 200

Catchment JAMB cut-off marks: 180

What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for SLT?

The merit departmental cut-off mark for Science Laboratory Technology (SLT) was 59.9, while the catchment mark was 55.2. Consequently, the merit and catchment JAMB cut-off marks for SLT are 180 and 160, respectively.

What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for Nursing?

The departmental and JAMB cut-off marks for nursing in LAUTECH in the 2023/2024 academic year are shared below. Students should expect slight variations once the university releases these medical-related courses' 2024/2025 cut-off marks.

Merit departmental cut-off marks: 72.1

Catchment departmental marks: 66.2

Merit JAMB marks: 260

Catchment JAMB cut-off marks: 240

Below is a list of some of the LAUTECH courses and their requirements for the 2023/2024 academic year.

Course Merit Catchment Accounting 61.1 51.2 Agricultural Economics 46.8 40.3 Agricultural Extension and Rural Development 44.8 40 Anatomy 59.3 50.6 Animal Nutrition and Biotechnology 48 40.1 Animal Production and Health 51.8 40.2 Architecture 61.9 54.5 Biochemistry 61.1 49.5 Building 53.3 46.8 Business Management 51.7 50.9 Consumer and Home Economics Science 41 40 Crop and Environmental Protection 43 40 Crop Production and Soil Science 43 40 Cyber Security Science 57.1 50.9 Earth Science 43 40 Economics 53.9 41.6 English and Literary Studies 59.6 52.1 Estate Management 52.1 44.3 Fine and Applied Arts: 49.6 40 Fisheries and Aquaculture 41.2 40 Food Science 56.9 52 Forestry Resource Management 41.4 40 History 51.9 40 Hospitality and Tourism Management 42 40 Information System Science 52.8 46.4 Library and Information Science 48.8 40 Marketing 52.8 46.4 Nursing 72.1 66.2 Nutrition and Dietetics 63.4 58.1

LAUTECH JAMB Cut-Off mark

Below is a comprehensive overview of the cut-off mark for LAUTECH courses in the 2023/2024 academic year.

Course Merit Catchment Accounting 200 180 Agricultural Economics 180 160 Agricultural Engineering 180 160 Agricultural and Rural Development 180 160 Anatomy 230 210 Animal Nutrition and Biotechnology 180 160 Animal Production and Health 180 160 Architecture 200 180 Biochemistry 230 210 Building 190 170 Business Management 200 180 Consumer and Home Economics 180 160 Crop and Environmental Protection 180 160 Crop Production and Soil Science 180 160 Cyber Security Science 190 170 Earth Science 190 170 Economics 190 170 English and Literary Studies 190 170 Estate Management 180 160 Fine and Applied Arts 180 160 Fisheries and Aquaculture 180 160 Food Science 180 160 Forest Resources Management 180 160 History 180 160 Hospitality and Tourism Management 180 160 Information System 180 160 Library and Information Science 180 160 Marketing 180 160 Medical Laboratory Science 250 230

Faculties in LAUTECH

LAUTECH offers a variety of undergraduate, pre-degree, and postgraduate programs. Below is a comprehensive overview of the courses available in the university and their respective faculties.

1. Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources

Forest Resource Management

Wildlife and Ecotourism Management

Aquaculture and Fisheries Management

2. Faculty of Agricultural Sciences

Agricultural Economics

Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

Animal Nutrition and Biotechnology

Animal Production and Health

Crop and Environmental Protection

Crop Production & Soil Science

3. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

Anatomy

Biochemistry

Medical Laboratory Science

Physiology

4. Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences

Chemical Pathology

Haematology and Blood Transfusion

Medical Microbiology and Parasitology

Morbid Anatomy & Histopathology

Pharmacology & Therapeutics

5. Faculty of Clinical Sciences

Anaesthesia

Community Medicine

Ear, Nose and Throat

Medicine

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Ophthalmology

Paediatrics and Child Health

Psychiatry

Radiology

Surgery

6. Faculty of Nursing Sciences

Mental Health/Psychiatric Nursing

Medical/Surgical Nursing

Maternal and Child Health Nursing

Public/Community Health Nursing

7. Faculty of Computing and Informatics

Computer Science

Cyber Security Science

Information Systems

Library and Information Science

8. Faculty of Engineering and Technology

Agricultural Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Engineering

Electronic and Electrical Engineering

Food Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

9. Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Architecture

Building

Estate Management

Fine and Applied Arts

Surveying and Geoinformatics

Urban and Regional Planning

10. Faculty of Food and Consumer Sciences

Food Science

Nutrition and Dietetics

Consumer and Home Economics

Hospitality and Tourism

11. Faculty of Management Sciences

Accounting

Business Management

Economics

Marketing

Transport Management

12. Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences

Earth Sciences

General Studies

Pure and Applied Biology

Pure and Applied Chemistry

Pure and Applied Mathematics

Pure and Applied Physics

Science Laboratory Technology

Statistics

13. Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

English and Literary Studies

Philosophy

History

Sociology

LAUTECH courses and fees

In February 2024, the institution announced on X (Twitter) notifying undergraduate and post-graduates of payable fees to pay in the 2024/2025 academic year. The information was sent to the emails of its learners.

Prospective learners should confirm the fees payable to their respective departments from the institution. The school fees should be paid through the InterSwitch Payment Platform.

What is the cut-off mark for LAUTECH?

The LAUTECH merit cut-off mark for all courses in the 2024/2025 academic year is 180 and above.

Is LAUTECH private or federal?

The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) is a state-owned, non-profit learning institution.

The LAUTECH cut-off mark for 2024/2025 will help determine if you qualify to enrol at the institution. LAUTECH announced that the cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admissions will be 180. However, the learning institution has yet to release all programs' departmental cut-off marks.

