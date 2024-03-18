LAUTECH cut-off mark, courses and school fees for 2024/2025 admission
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) is among Nigeria’s most prestigious learning higher learning institutions, established in 1990. LAUTECH offers varying degree programmes in twelve faculties and was listed by Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings as the leading state university in Nigeria in 2024. The LAUTECH cut-off mark for 2024/2025 determines your eligibility for admission into the institution.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- LAUTECH cut-off mark for all courses
- What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for Computer Science?
- What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for Medical Laboratory Science?
- What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for Medicine?
- What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for Engineering?
- What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for SLT?
- What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for Nursing?
- LAUTECH JAMB Cut-Off mark
- Faculties in LAUTECH
- 1. Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources
- 2. Faculty of Agricultural Sciences
- 3. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- 4. Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences
- 5. Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- 6. Faculty of Nursing Sciences
- 7. Faculty of Computing and Informatics
- 8. Faculty of Engineering and Technology
- 9. Faculty of Environmental Sciences
- 10. Faculty of Food and Consumer Sciences
- 11. Faculty of Management Sciences
- 12. Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences
- 13. Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences
- LAUTECH courses and fees
- What is the cut-off mark for LAUTECH?
- Is LAUTECH private or federal?
LAUTECH has two campuses, one in Ogbomoso, Oyo State (main campus) and a College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources in Iseyin, Nigeria. The university has a student population of about 30 thousand and over 300 thousand staff members. Before sending your application, check out the LAUTECH cut-off mark for all courses to determine whether you qualify for admission.
LAUTECH cut-off mark for all courses
Cut-off marks are classified into merit and catchment marks. Catchment cut-off marks refer to the lower scores set by the university for students coming from regions considered geographically close to the university.
The LAUTECH merit cut-off mark for open and distant learners in the 2024/2025 academic year is 180 and above. The university, however, still needs to release the respective departmental and JAMB marks for its courses.
Below is an overview of LAUTECH departmental cut-off marks in various programs in the 2023/2024 academic year. The 2024/2025 cut-off marks will slightly deviate from those shown below depending on the course’s competitiveness and student performance.
What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for Computer Science?
The merit cut-off for Computer Science in the 2023/2024 session was 63.1, while the catchment cut-off mark was 56. The JAMB merit cut-off mark for computer science students was 200, and 190 for the catchment cut-off mark.
What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for Medical Laboratory Science?
The merit departmental cut-off mark for Medical Laboratory Science was 69.3, while the catchment mark was 65.8. The merit JAMB and catchment cut-off marks for the course are 250 and 230, respectively.
What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for Medicine?
The merit departmental cut-off marks for medicine students are 79.4 and 73.8 for catchment students. Consequently, the merit JAMB and catchment marks for Medicine in LAUTECH are 250 and 230, respectively.
What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for Engineering?
Below is an overview of LAUTECH’s departmental and JAMB cut-off marks for the 2023/2024 admission.
1. Agricultural Engineering
- Merit departmental cut-off: 53.5
- Catchment departmental cut-off: 50.1
- Merit JAMB cut-off: 180
- Catchment JAMB cut-off: 160
2. Chemical Engineering
- Merit departmental marks: 53.5
- Catchment departmental marks: 50.1
- Merit JAMB marks: 200
- Catchment JAMB cut-off: 180
3. Civil Engineering
- Merit departmental cut-off marks: 64
- Catchment departmental cut-off marks: 55.7
- Merit JAMB cut-off marks: 200
- Catchment JAMB cut-off marks: 180
4. Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- Merit departmental cut-off marks: 63.6
- Catchment departmental cut-off marks: 54.2
- Merit JAMB marks: 200
- Catchment JAMB cut-off marks: 180
5. Computer Engineering
- Merit departmental cut-off: 59.9
- Catchment departmental marks: 48
- Merit JAMB cut-off: 200
- Catchment JAMB cut-off: 180
- 6. Food Engineering
- Merit departmental cut-off marks: 46.2
- Catchment departmental cut-off marks: 40
- Merit JAMB cut-off marks: 180
- Catchment JAMB cut-off marks: 160
7. Mechanical Engineering
- Merit departmental cut-off: 62
- Catchment departmental cut-off: 47.1
- Merit JAMB cut-off marks: 200
- Catchment JAMB cut-off marks: 180
What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for SLT?
The merit departmental cut-off mark for Science Laboratory Technology (SLT) was 59.9, while the catchment mark was 55.2. Consequently, the merit and catchment JAMB cut-off marks for SLT are 180 and 160, respectively.
What is the LAUTECH cut-off mark for Nursing?
The departmental and JAMB cut-off marks for nursing in LAUTECH in the 2023/2024 academic year are shared below. Students should expect slight variations once the university releases these medical-related courses' 2024/2025 cut-off marks.
- Merit departmental cut-off marks: 72.1
- Catchment departmental marks: 66.2
- Merit JAMB marks: 260
- Catchment JAMB cut-off marks: 240
Below is a list of some of the LAUTECH courses and their requirements for the 2023/2024 academic year.
|Course
|Merit
|Catchment
|Accounting
|61.1
|51.2
|Agricultural Economics
|46.8
|40.3
|Agricultural Extension and Rural Development
|44.8
|40
|Anatomy
|59.3
|50.6
|Animal Nutrition and Biotechnology
|48
|40.1
|Animal Production and Health
|51.8
|40.2
|Architecture
|61.9
|54.5
|Biochemistry
|61.1
|49.5
|Building
|53.3
|46.8
|Business Management
|51.7
|50.9
|Consumer and Home Economics Science
|41
|40
|Crop and Environmental Protection
|43
|40
|Crop Production and Soil Science
|43
|40
|Cyber Security Science
|57.1
|50.9
|Earth Science
|43
|40
|Economics
|53.9
|41.6
|English and Literary Studies
|59.6
|52.1
|Estate Management
|52.1
|44.3
|Fine and Applied Arts:
|49.6
|40
|Fisheries and Aquaculture
|41.2
|40
|Food Science
|56.9
|52
|Forestry Resource Management
|41.4
|40
|History
|51.9
|40
|Hospitality and Tourism Management
|42
|40
|Information System Science
|52.8
|46.4
|Library and Information Science
|48.8
|40
|Marketing
|52.8
|46.4
|Nursing
|72.1
|66.2
|Nutrition and Dietetics
|63.4
|58.1
LAUTECH JAMB Cut-Off mark
Below is a comprehensive overview of the cut-off mark for LAUTECH courses in the 2023/2024 academic year.
|Course
|Merit
|Catchment
|Accounting
|200
|180
|Agricultural Economics
|180
|160
|Agricultural Engineering
|180
|160
|Agricultural and Rural Development
|180
|160
|Anatomy
|230
|210
|Animal Nutrition and Biotechnology
|180
|160
|Animal Production and Health
|180
|160
|Architecture
|200
|180
|Biochemistry
|230
|210
|Building
|190
|170
|Business Management
|200
|180
|Consumer and Home Economics
|180
|160
|Crop and Environmental Protection
|180
|160
|Crop Production and Soil Science
|180
|160
|Cyber Security Science
|190
|170
|Earth Science
|190
|170
|Economics
|190
|170
|English and Literary Studies
|190
|170
|Estate Management
|180
|160
|Fine and Applied Arts
|180
|160
|Fisheries and Aquaculture
|180
|160
|Food Science
|180
|160
|Forest Resources Management
|180
|160
|History
|180
|160
|Hospitality and Tourism Management
|180
|160
|Information System
|180
|160
|Library and Information Science
|180
|160
|Marketing
|180
|160
|Medical Laboratory Science
|250
|230
Faculties in LAUTECH
LAUTECH offers a variety of undergraduate, pre-degree, and postgraduate programs. Below is a comprehensive overview of the courses available in the university and their respective faculties.
1. Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources
- Forest Resource Management
- Wildlife and Ecotourism Management
- Aquaculture and Fisheries Management
2. Faculty of Agricultural Sciences
- Agricultural Economics
- Agricultural Extension and Rural Development
- Animal Nutrition and Biotechnology
- Animal Production and Health
- Crop and Environmental Protection
- Crop Production & Soil Science
3. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- Anatomy
- Biochemistry
- Medical Laboratory Science
- Physiology
4. Faculty of Basic Clinical Sciences
- Chemical Pathology
- Haematology and Blood Transfusion
- Medical Microbiology and Parasitology
- Morbid Anatomy & Histopathology
- Pharmacology & Therapeutics
5. Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- Anaesthesia
- Community Medicine
- Ear, Nose and Throat
- Medicine
- Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- Ophthalmology
- Paediatrics and Child Health
- Psychiatry
- Radiology
- Surgery
6. Faculty of Nursing Sciences
- Mental Health/Psychiatric Nursing
- Medical/Surgical Nursing
- Maternal and Child Health Nursing
- Public/Community Health Nursing
7. Faculty of Computing and Informatics
- Computer Science
- Cyber Security Science
- Information Systems
- Library and Information Science
8. Faculty of Engineering and Technology
- Agricultural Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Electronic and Electrical Engineering
- Food Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
9. Faculty of Environmental Sciences
- Architecture
- Building
- Estate Management
- Fine and Applied Arts
- Surveying and Geoinformatics
- Urban and Regional Planning
10. Faculty of Food and Consumer Sciences
- Food Science
- Nutrition and Dietetics
- Consumer and Home Economics
- Hospitality and Tourism
11. Faculty of Management Sciences
- Accounting
- Business Management
- Economics
- Marketing
- Transport Management
12. Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences
- Earth Sciences
- General Studies
- Pure and Applied Biology
- Pure and Applied Chemistry
- Pure and Applied Mathematics
- Pure and Applied Physics
- Science Laboratory Technology
- Statistics
13. Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences
- English and Literary Studies
- Philosophy
- History
- Sociology
LAUTECH courses and fees
In February 2024, the institution announced on X (Twitter) notifying undergraduate and post-graduates of payable fees to pay in the 2024/2025 academic year. The information was sent to the emails of its learners.
Prospective learners should confirm the fees payable to their respective departments from the institution. The school fees should be paid through the InterSwitch Payment Platform.
What is the cut-off mark for LAUTECH?
The LAUTECH merit cut-off mark for all courses in the 2024/2025 academic year is 180 and above.
Is LAUTECH private or federal?
The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) is a state-owned, non-profit learning institution.
The LAUTECH cut-off mark for 2024/2025 will help determine if you qualify to enrol at the institution. LAUTECH announced that the cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admissions will be 180. However, the learning institution has yet to release all programs' departmental cut-off marks.
Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about NDA courses' cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admission period. The military university trains officers for commissioning into one of the three Nigerian Armed Forces services—the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, and Nigerian Air Force.
NDA has two campuses located in Afaka and Ribadu. Candidates are equipped with the technical and leadership skills necessary for well-groomed and professionally commissioned officers in their chosen branch of service. Discover whether you meet the minimum requirements to join the university.
Source: Legit.ng