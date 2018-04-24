JAMB subject combination for computer science in Nigeria

Computer science is one of the prestigious courses you can pursue in contemporary Nigeria. The course equips you with critical thinking, complex analytical, and problem-solving skills. The demand for people who can work with complex algorithms is high. If this is your dream course, you should know the subject combination for computer science in the country.

As the title of the course suggests, computer science involves the study of computers and computational systems. For you to pursue this course, you must meet certain minimum requirements. There is a specific subject combination for computer science you must have.

Subject combination for computer science in Nigeria

There are various subjects needed to study computer science in Nigeria. Discover these subjects and the scores you should aim for in your pre-university examinations.

JAMB requirements for computer science

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) conducts the entrance examination for tertiary-level institutions. The examination is called the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), and all prospective undergraduates in Nigeria must take it.

The UTME results assist the board in placing qualified candidates in institutions of higher learning. It is important to note that this course can be pursued as a science or engineering programme. The JAMB subjects for computer science are explored below.

UTME and direct entry computer science subject combination [science]

Direct entry

You need the following computer science subjects to get direct entry into your dream university.

Two A Level passes in science subjects, including mathematics

NCE merit in mathematics and one other science or social science subject

UTME requirements

Your UTME results should meet the criteria below.

Five SSC credit passes, including English language, mathematics and at least three among chemistry, physics, biology, and additional/ further mathematics.

NB: You should target grades above 200. However, if you have at least 180, you can apply for this course.

UTME and direct entry computer science subject combination [engineering]

The JAMB combination for computer science (engineering) is explored below.

Direct entry

A Level passes in mathematics, chemistry, and physics

National Diploma or Higher National Diploma in Computer Science with upper or lower credit, respectively

UTME requirements

Five SSC credit passes, including English language, mathematics and at least three among chemistry, physics, biology, and additional/ further mathematics.

What is computer science?

This refers to the study of the theoretical foundations of information and computation. It entails taking a scientific and practical approach to computation and its applications.

What is the subject combination for computer science?

The JAMB subject combination for computer science in 2022 is the English language, mathematics and at least three among chemistry, physics, biology, and additional/ further mathematics.

Where can I study computer science in Nigeria?

Various universities offer this programme. Among them are the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Abia State University, Anambra State University, Lagos State University, and Kwara State University.

Knowing the subject combination for computer science before sitting your UTME examinations is encouraged. This information will assist you in choosing your subjects and assist those who have already sat the exam know if they are eligible for the course.

