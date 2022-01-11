Laura Perlongo’s biography: what is known about Nev Schulman’s wife?

Laura Perlongo is known to many people as Nev Schulman's loving and supportive spouse. Nev hosts Catfish on MTV. The lovebirds have been together for many years now. Besides being the TV host's spouse, she is a respected magazine writer who has been working for a renowned luxury lifestyle magazine.

Laura Perlongo doing laundry. Photo: @lauraperlongo

Source: Instagram

Laura Perlongo has a bubbly personality. People love her rawness, especially when she talks about her motherhood journey. Who is she, and what is her life like? Read on to know this and much more about her personal and professional life.

Who is Laura Perlongo?

Laura is a social media personality, professional photographer, and writer. She is an American citizen of white ethnicity and is also a Christian.

Where was Laura Perlongo born?

The copywriter and social media personality was born in Massachusetts, United States of America. She was then raised in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, United States of America but resides in New York, United States of America, with her husband and children.

How old is Laura Perlongo?

Laura Perlongo's age is 36 years old as of 2022.

Laura Perlongo's birthday is on 6th September 1985, and her Zodiac sign is Virgo.

Educational background

After graduating from high school, Nev Schulman's wife went to Boston University. She studied a degree programme in Commercial and Advertising Art and Social Psychology and graduated in 2007.

What does Laura Perlongo do for a living?

Laura Perlongo's job is writing for a magazine, photography, and being a social media personality and influencer. She is one of the writers of the luxury lifestyle magazine called Haute Living Magazine.

Besides writing, she is a social media personality. On Instagram, she has over 279k followers. Her followers love her sense of humour and rawness when discussing various issues. In particular, she discusses motherhood and family life a lot. Due to her significant online following, she has landed some brand ambassadorial jobs from various brands.

Recently, she started co-hosting MTV's Catfish with her husband. She had previously made brief appearances on the show, and her husband had video-called home for input while filming. She started co-hosting in the last season.

How long have Nev and Laura been together?

Nev and his wife have been together since 2015, making it about seven years now. The two first met on Instagram. At the time, Nev wanted to dispose of his motorcycle, and the social media personality commented she was interested in purchasing it.

The two struck a conversation via private messaging on the platform before meeting in person. On their first date, he picked her up on his motorcycle.

However, their relationship was not without hurdles. At some point, she felt that he was "too much in love" with her. The couple split for a few months before rekindling the relationship.

On 23rd May 2016, Nev announced he had proposed to the love of his life, and she said yes. The couple got married on 22nd July 2017. The wedding ceremony was held in Nev's father's backyard in East Hampton, New York.

Is Laura Perlongo pregnant?

The social media personality is not pregnant as of January 2022. However, she was expectant with her third baby in 2021. She expressed that the pregnancy was daunting, unlike the first two.

Nev and his wife welcomed their first child on 21st October 2016. Her name is Cleo James Schulman. Their second child, son Bobby Bruce Schulman, was born on 9th January 2019.

In 2021, the couple welcomed another son. Laura Perlongo's baby is Cy Monroe Schulman, and he was born on Saturday, 25th September.

Laura Perlongo's height and weight

The copywriter and social media personality is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres. She weighs about 115 pounds or 52 kilogrammes, and her bust, waist, and hip measurements are 34-24-35. Her eyes and hair are brown.

Laura Perlongo is the spouse of American television host Nev Schulman with whom she has three children. She is also a copywriter, social media personality, and photographer.

