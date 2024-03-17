The National Information Development Agency (NITDA) has opened an application for tech training in the US for Nigeria youths

The agency said Nigerian tech startups will undergo training at Silicon Valley in the US for an all-expenses paid trip to the US

The NITDA is offering about $220,000 to eligible Nigerians and has set the deadline for March 23, 2024

The federal government of Nigeria, via the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has announced an opportunity for Nigerian youths to apply for a training programme in the US.

Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on youth initiatives, Titilope Gbadamosi, announced this on social media.

FG to train Nigerian youths in US for $220,000 Credit: Hill Street Studios

Source: Getty Images

Successful applicants to win N330 million

NITDA said the application is an opportunity to win $220,000 (N330 million) and an all-expenses-paid training programme in Silicon Valley in the US.

The agency called on tech startups that can create ingenious tech-enabled solutions to leverage the opportunity.

Gbadamosi said:

“Youth take advantage!” the agency said.

“NITDA is calling for applications!

“Are you a startup? Can your startup create ground-breaking, tech-enabled solutions?

“If the answer is yes! Here is an opportunity to win up to $220,000 and all expenses paid training programme in Silicon Valley, USA.”

Per the agency, the deadline for application submission is March 23, 224. It asked interested persons to apply via nsia-ip.com.

FG to train 270,000 youths on IT skillsan

The development follows an announcement by the Minister of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy, Bosun Tinjani, for training 270 Nigerians on various tech skills in Nigeria.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, disclosed this on Monday, February 19, 2024.

The minister revealed this as he announced the end of the scheme's first phase aimed at empowering three million Nigerians with technical skills.

In an update on his X handle, Tijani said that the successful candidates for the second phase will be announced on Thursday, February 29, 2024, with project training beginning in March.

First 30,000 were trained in 12 IT skills

He noted that the first cohort, 30,000, underwent intensive training programmes across 12 skill areas in the last few months.

He highlighted Nigeria's lessons from its first phase and revealed its intention to improve with every new cohort.

He said:

“As we move into the next phase of an additional 270,000 fellows to be trained over the next 18 months, we are encouraged by the growing support from partners and stakeholders in our journey to deliver 3 million technical talents by 2027.”

1,400 organisations to train Nigerian youths

According to the minister, over 1,400 organisations are interested in taking candidates from the programme’s first cohort. In contrast, phase 2 of the ministry’s programme will be spread across three cohorts and end by September 2025.

According to a BusinessDay report, Nigeria aims to become an exporter of tech talent to rival countries like India with the 3MTT scheme.

The program will equip Nigerians with tech skills, including Software Development, UI/UX Design, Data Analysis and Visualisation, Quality Assurance, Product Management, Data Science, Animation, AI/Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Game Development, Cloud Computing, and Dev Ops.

FG Invites Nigerians to Apply for its N10m Agric Project

Legit.ng reported that the Ministry of Technology has opened an application for Nigerian tech buffs to apply for its Agriculture Demonstration Project for a chance to get N10 million.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, announced this via his X page on Monday, November 27, 2023.

This comes as the minister unveiled a long list of successful candidates as first cohorts for its 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme.

