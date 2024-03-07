Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - Many candidates sit for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock exams on Thursday, March 7.

The UTME mock exams are used by many candidates to prepare for the main Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to commence on April 19th, 2024.

JAMB portal and other ways to check UTME mock result for 2024 Photo credit: @Naija_PR Read

Source: Twitter

For candidates who sat for the 2024 UTME mock exams, the following are ways how to check their results as reported by Tech Cabal.

JAMB mock result portal

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Candidates who sat for the UTME mock exams are advised to visit the official JAMB Mock result portal at https://slipsprinting.jamb.gov.ng/CheckUTMEMockResults

Enter registration number

After successfully accessing the JAMB mock result portal, the candidates are to input their JAMB registration number.

It is advised that candidates have the JAMB number handy as it’s required for verification

Check your JAMB Mock result

After entering The next action is to click on the designated button to check the mock result after inputting their JAMB registration number.

Review Your UTME Mock Result

UTME candidates are advised to take note of their scores in each subject area to assess their performance.

This is easy because the UTME Mock Result would appear on the screen.

Candidates are not to fret if they encounter a message stating, “You did not sit for the Mock Examination”. They should just wait for a while and recheck the portal later

It is important to note that the UTME mock exam does not count if you pass or fail as it only serves as a valuable benchmark to guide students' preparation for the main UTME.

UTME 2024: 260,000 candidates write mock test

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least 260,000 candidates were confirmed to have participated in the 2024 UTME Mock at 793 Computer-Based Test centres nationwide.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, shared this information after observing several centres in Abuja.

Oloyede expressed satisfaction with the smooth administration of the nationwide exam, stating that its purpose was to assess readiness for the main UTME, beginning on April 19, 2024.

Source: Legit.ng