Nasarawa State University, Keffi (NSUK) was established in 2002 under Nasarawa State Law No. 2 of 2001. It is located in Keffi, Nasarawa, Nigeria. NSUK, like many universities, has admissions criteria that encompass several elements, including a cut-off mark that may differ annually. Find out the Nasarawa State University cut-off mark for various courses in the 2024.

The cut-off mark is primarily based on students' performance in particular examinations. Those above the cut-off mark are typically given preference over those who have met the exact mark. Before sending your application, check out Nasarawa State University courses and cut-off marks to determine your eligibility for admission into the institution.

The Nasarawa State University cut-off mark

To secure admission to NSUK, aspiring students need to satisfy three distinct cut-off marks: the JAMB cut-off, post-UTME cut-off, and NSUK departmental cut-off.

NSUK JAMB cut-off mark

The cut-off mark for 2024/2025 admission period has not been released by the university yet. In 2023, NSUK approved 160 as the JAMB cut-off mark for the 2023/2024 admission.

According to the recent JAMB annual policy meeting, the cut off for universities in the 2024/2025 admission period is 140. Those who wrote JAMB and scored 140 or above can buy the NSUK post-UTME form and register.

NSUK departmental cut-off mark

NSUK departmental cut-off mark is the second minimum score determining whether a student is to be admitted to NSUK. The mark is based on the department and specific course chosen by a student.

However, NSUK currently has no fixed department cut-off mark for every course since the NSUK cut-off mark is accessible after the release of the NSUK screening or post-UTME admission form.

Who are the candidates eligible for NSUK post-UTME/DE screening?

For students to be considered for admission to NSUK, they must participate in the post-UTME screening exercise. Below are the candidates eligible for the practice.

Candidates who scored a minimum of 140. The direct entry students who have a minimum of Lower Credit in National Diploma (ND), Nasarawa State University Diploma, Merit in Nigeria Certificate of Education (NCE), and eight points in Interim Joint Matriculation Board Examination (IJMBE). Candidates who chose NSUK as their first choice. However, if a student chooses something other than NSUK as their first choice, they can change to their first choice on the JAMB portal to qualify for screening.

To qualify to pursue a particular course in NSUK, one should meet exactly or above the stated cut-off mark. Aside from the required cut-off mark, there are several requirements a student should meet. These are:

Candidates must have applied to NSUK as the first choice and scored 140 and above. A minimum of 5 credits, including English and Mathematics, in a maximum of 2 sittings. Have the correct subject combination for the course applied, and if they don't, they must change to a suitable course. Candidates should recall the email address and password used during JAMB registration. Candidates must go through the online post-UTME screening exercise from the beginning to the end. Candidates must upload their 'O' and A level on the JAMB account. Candidates should visit only JAMB-accredited CBT centres, not cyber cafes, and ensure the upload is successful before leaving the CBT centre. When offered admission, candidates must accept or reject the admission on CAPS.

NSUK courses and departments

The school offers several degree programs, which gives you more options when searching for the best course to pursue. Below is a list of several courses offered at the university and their respective faculties.

1. Faculty of Administration

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Business Administration

Entrepreneurship Studies

Marketing

Public Administration

Taxation

Faculty of Agriculture

Agriculture Economics and Extension

Agronomy (Crop and Soil Science)

Animal Science

Aquaculture and Fisheries Management

Forestry, Wildlife and Ecotourism

Home Science Management

2. Faculty of Environmental

Environmental Management

Geography

Urban and Regional Planning

3. Faculty of Education

Arts and Social Sciences

Educational Foundation

Educational Management

Guidance & Counselling

Science, Technology and Mathematics

Special Education

4. Faculty of Arts

Arabic Studies

English

French

Hausa

History

Islamic Studies

Linguistics

Philosophy and Religious Studies

Theatre and Cultural Studies

5. Faculty of Law

Islamic Law and Jurispudence

Public and International Law

Private and Business Law

6. Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

Biochemistry

Chemistry

Computer Science

Geology

Mathematics

Microbiography

Physics

Plant Science and Biotechnology

Science Laboratory Technology

Statistics

Zoology

8. Faculty of Social Science

Economics

Mass Communication

Political Science

Psychology

Sociology

9. Faculty of Engineering

Civil and Structural Engineering

Chemical/ Processing Engineering

Electrical & Electronic Engineering

10. College of Medicine

MBBS

Nursing

Medical Records

Community Health

The Nasarawa State University campuses

The NSUK has four campuses. The main campus is Keffi, which is the administrative headquarters of the institution located in Keffi, Nigeria. The second campus is in Lafia, the third is in Pyanku, and the last is in Gudi. Below is the list of the campuses with their respective faculties:

1. Main Campus

Faculty of Administration

Faculty of Arts

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Environmental Sciences

Faculty of Law

Faculty of Natural and Applied Sciences

Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences

Faculty of Social Sciences

2. Lafia Campus – The Lafia Campus consist of only one faculty, the Faculty of Agriculture.

3. Gudi – The campus houses the Faculty of Engineering.

4. Pyanku Campus – The Pyanku Campus houses the School of Remedial Studies and Centre for Continuing Studies.

What is the UTME cut-off mark for NSUK?

The Nasarawa State University cut-off mark for all courses is 140. However, each department has different cut-off marks which students must attain to be admitted to courses in those departments.

What is the cut-off mark of Law at Nasarawa State University?

NSUK's cut-off mark for a Law course is 200 or above. For high chances of qualification, target 250 and above. You can also contact the institution for a more accurate information about the course and its cut-off mark.

Does NSUK accept second-choice candidates?

NSUK accepts only first-choice candidates irrespective of your JAMB score.

Knowing the Nasarawa State University cut-off mark for respective courses helps determine if you qualify to enrol at the institution. NSUK has not released its cut-off mark yet, but according to JAMB, anyone with a score of 140 qualifies to join any university in 2024. The general public is advised to avoid any information that may be deceptive. For more information, one can visit them or contact them via their official channels.

