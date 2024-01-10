Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) is a military university in Kaduna, Nigeria. The institution was established in 1964 to train officers for commissioning into one of the three Nigerian Armed Forces services—the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, and Nigerian Air Force. This post provides a comprehensive breakdown of the NDA courses cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admission period and other requirements.

Nigerian Defence Academy has two campuses located in Afaka and Ribadu. The institution offers 4 years of academic training and one year of military training. Before considering your application, check out NDA courses and cut-off marks to determine whether you qualify to join Nigeria’s leading military university.

NDA courses cut-off marks

The Nigerian Defence Academy offers a wide variety of courses to its officers. To participate in the NDA Screening Test, a candidate must score at least 180 in Arts and Social Sciences and Science and 210 in Engineering courses. Below are the NDA courses and cut-off marks for each program.

Course UTME cut-off mark Languages 180 Psychology 180 Geography 180 Mathematics 180 Electrical/Electronics Engineering 210 Mechanical Engineering 210 Civil Engineering 210 General Studies 180 Chemistry 180 History 180 Computer Science 180 Intelligence and Cyber Security 180 Economics and Management Science 180 Physics 180 Political Science and Defence Studies 180 Biological Sciences 180 French 180 Accounting and Management 180

To be eligible to pursue a particular course in NDA, you should meet exactly or above the required cut-off mark. Besides meeting the required cut-off mark, candidates should also meet the following requirements:

Must be single male or female without legal obligation to support any child or other individuals.

Candidates must be medically and physically fit and of good moral character.

One should be at least 1.68 meters tall for males and 1.65 meters for females.

Candidate must be at least 17 years old and not older than 21 as of August 2024.

Candidates must have a minimum of 5 ordinary level credits at GCE, SSCE (WAEC, NECO, NBAIS and NABTEB), English language, Mathematics and three other subjects relevant to the intended programme at not more than 2 sittings.

Candidates must present a Certificate of indigeneship from the state or local government.

Candidates must have passed the Unified Tertiary Matriculation examinations (UTME) and attained an acceptable minimum national standard (as determined by the JAMB annual policy meeting).

Interested Candidates who did not choose NDA during the UTME Registration but wish to join the University should change to the NDA via the JAMB website.

Candidates with the knowledge of French, Arabic or Mandarin language is an added advantage.

What is the cut-off mark for engineering in NDA?

The cut-off mark for engineering candidates is 210 JAMB points. To be eligible for any engineering undergraduate programme at NDA, you should have 5 credits at O’level, including Mathematics and English Language, in not more than two sittings.

For Postgraduate studies, candidates wishing to join NDA must have a minimum of a Second-Class Lower Degree. Alternatively, the candidate can have a Higher National Diploma with a Postgraduate Diploma for a Master’s and a Master’s degree with a minimum of 3.5 on a scale of 5.0 for Doctorate degrees.

What is the NDA cut-off for the Air Force?

The military university has similar cut-off marks for all armed forces. This means all cut-off marks for all armed forces- Army, Navy, Air Force, and Naval Academy are the same.

What are the lowest marks for the NDA exam? To qualify for the NDA exam, candidates should get at least 25% marks out of 600 in the General Ability Test (GAT) and 25% marks out of 300 in Mathematics.

NDA courses and departments

Below are various courses the Nigerian Defence Academy offers and their respective departments.

1. Faculty of Engineering

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Mechatronics

Electrical and Electronic Engineering

2. Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

Defence and Security Studies

Geography

History and War Studies

Languages

Political Science

Psychology

3. Faculty of Science

Biotechnology

Biological Science

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

4. Faculty of Military Science

Computer Science

Cyber Security

Intelligence and Security Studies

5. Faculty of Management Sciences

Accounting

Economics

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Management Science

NDA courses and subject combination

Checking courses and subject combinations before applying is a requirement to ensure your educational choices align with your goals and that you meet the admission requirements in any learning institution. Below is an overview of the UTME subjects combination to have done to join NDA in various faculties. The English Language is mandatory in all cases.

Faculty of Engineering: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Faculty of Science: Biology, Chemistry and Physics or Mathematics. Faculty of Military Science and interdisciplinary studies: Mathematics, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Agric Science, Economics and Geography. Faculty of Management Sciences: Mathematics, Economics and any other Social Science Subject. Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences: This one has varying subjects depending on the department candidates choose. Several subject combinations for the departments under Arts and Social Sciences are shared below:

BSc Economics: Economics, Mathematics and any of Government, History, Geography, Lit-in English, French and CRK/IRK.

Economics, Mathematics and any of Government, History, Geography, Lit-in English, French and CRK/IRK. BA French: French and other subjects from Arts and Social Science.

French and other subjects from Arts and Social Science. BSc Geography: Geography and any two of Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Agricultural Science OR Geography and any two of Arts and Social Science Subjects.

Geography and any two of Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Agricultural Science OR Geography and any two of Arts and Social Science Subjects. BA History and War Studies: History/Government and any other two arts subjects.

History/Government and any other two arts subjects. BSc Political Science and International Relations: Government/ History and two other Social Science or Arts Subjects.

Are there NDA courses for the Navy?

The Military Science programme in NDA offers cadets a comprehensive academic and military education in the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Therefore, the candidates are equipped with the technical and leadership skills necessary for well-groomed and professionally commissioned officers in their chosen branch of service.

What is Defence and Security Studies in NDA?

Defence and Security Studies deal with the interrelationship between military institution-building, war and warfare, defence policy, national and international security, military strategy in war and peacetime, alliances and alliance-building, and conflict management.

To be eligible to pursue the course, candidates must have 5 credit passes in not more than 2 sittings, including English Language and Mathematics.

What are the subject combinations for Defence and security studies?

The subjects needed to pursue the course at NDA are Government/ History and two other Social Science or Arts Subjects. Alternatively, one can pursue the course if they have the relevant credits in History, Economics, French, Arabic, Geography, Financial Accounting Literature in English, CRK/IRK, Home Management, Commerce and any Nigerian Language.

What are the courses under biological sciences in NDA?

Some of the biological courses offered at the Nigerian Defence Academy are:

Zoology

Botany

Biochemistry

Microbiology

Biological warfare and Biotechnology

Parasitology

Hydrobiology

Plant Physiology

Virology

Bacteriology

Applied Biochemistry

Animal Physiology

Genetic Engineering

Knowing the NDA courses cut-off marks for the 2024/2025 admission will help you determine if you qualify to enrol in the Nigerian military university. Hopefully, you are now well informed regarding admission requirements, cut-off marks, subject combinations, and the duration of the programmes.

