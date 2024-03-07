An emerging update has confirmed that 260,000 candidates have been confirmed to participate in the 2024 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said 793 Computer-Based Test centres would be used nationwide

According to the initial statement, the 2024 UTME will commence on April 19 and wrap up on April 29

FCT, Abuja - At least 260,000 candidates have been confirmed to participate in the 2024 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at 793 Computer-Based Test centres nationwide.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of JAMB, shared this information after observing several centres in Abuja.

Oloyede expressed satisfaction with the smooth administration of the nationwide exam, stating that its purpose was to assess readiness for the main UTME, beginning on April 19, 2024.

He noted that the exam body also conducted a recruitment test for the Nigerian Police on Wednesday, addressing minor incidents recorded during the Mock UTME at four centres.

As quoted by Punch, the JAMB registrar said:

“So far so good, we are doing mock after mock, just yesterday we conducted recruitment for the Police Service Commission throughout the country, that was a mock before today’s mock and that was in 411 centres across the country, and today we are conducting our own mock in 793 centres across the country."

JAMB confirms 2 million registrants for 2024 UTME

In additional remarks, the head of JAMB stated that nearly 2 million candidates enrolled for the primary 2024 UTME, with more than 260,000 participating in the mock examination.

He said:

“Over 260,000 candidates are sitting for the (mock) exam but for the real exam we have 1.98 million because we don’t want to turn our mock to another exam that is why we did not allow more than that number to register for the mock exam, which is just to test the system.”

Regarding the upcoming main UTME, Oloyede assured that JAMB is wholly equipped to ensure the exam runs seamlessly.

He also mentioned plans to implement additional measures to strengthen the exam system.

Additionally, Oloyede mentioned that the results of the Mock UTME will be released either this evening or tomorrow.

JAMB announces date for UTMA exams

Beforehand, Damilola Bamiro, an ICT consultant at JAMB, mentioned that the examination body is actively communicating with all participating centres via JAMB's Situation Room.

This setup enables instant interaction between the centres and JAMB to address any concerns during the exam swiftly.

As per the initial announcement, the 2024 UTME will begin on April 19 and conclude on April 29.

