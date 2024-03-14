The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced dates for UTME candidates to correct their subjects' combination

The window for correction of UTME subjects combination commenced from Thursday, 14th to 15th March, 2024

This development is coming up after JAMB announced the closure of the 2024 UTME registration on Monday, February 26

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has opened widow for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to correct their subjects’ combination

The examination body said UTME candidates can correct their subjects combination from today 14th to 15th March, 2024.

JAMB commences correction for 2024 UTME subjects combination Photo credit: JAMB

Source: Facebook

JAMB made this known in a post shared on its X handle 9formerly known as Twitter) @JAMBHQ on Thursday, March 14.

UTME candidates are advised to quickly take advantage of the window to make the necessary corrections.

“This is to inform all 2024 UTME candidates that wish to correct their UTME subjects combination that the window of that opportunity has been opened for 2 days starting from today 14th to 15th March 2024. So hurry to make your changes while the offer lasts.”

Legit.ng recalls that JAMB announced the closure of the registration of the 2024 UTME. The registration for the UTME 2024 which started exercise on Monday, January 15, ends on Monday, February 26.

JAMB disclosed this in its Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar in Abuja. The examination body said that almost two million candidates registered for the 2024 UTME which will take place in over 700 Computer Based Tests (CBT) centres nationwide.

How to check JAMB/UTME mock exam result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that many candidates sat for the 2024 UTME mock exams on Thursday, March 7. The UTME mock exams are used by many candidates to prepare for the main Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) which will commence on April 19, 2024.

For candidates who sat for the 2024 UTME mock exams, the following are ways how to check their results.

Source: Legit.ng