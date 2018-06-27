UNIPORT cut-off mark, courses and school fees in 2024/2025

University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) is a prominent institution in Nigeria founded in 1975. The institution offers various programs across faculties like health sciences, humanities, social sciences, engineering, and management sciences.

The University of Port Harcourt is located in Choba in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. This is a dynamic and influential institution contributing significantly to Nigerian education and beyond. Here is everything you need to know about the UNIPORT cut-off marks, courses and current school fees.

What is the cut-off mark for all courses at UNIPORT in 2024?

The University of Port Harcourt has not announced the official cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 period. You can watch the institution's website for any updates about the cut-off marks.

What is the departmental cut-off mark?

The UNIPORT departmental cut-off mark for 2024/2025 has not yet been announced. For the 2023/2024 academic session, the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) had the following general cut-off marks:

JAMB cut-off mark: 150

150 UNIPORT departmental cut-off mark: 160

Most institutions in Nigeria set respective cut-off marks for various departments. Some departments may have higher cut-off marks than the general JAMB cut-off. These variations depend on several factors, such as the type of programmes and the previous year's admission data.

What is the UNIPORT cut-off mark for Medicine and Surgery?

While the cut-off marks for various departments are not yet released, getting into Medicine and Surgery requires a much higher score in the UTME exams and doing well in the post-UTME screening.

What is the UNIPORT cut-off mark for Nursing?

Nursing is one of the highly demanding courses in Nigeria. The UNIPORT cut-off mark for Nursing is usually higher than the UTME mark. You can reach out to the nursing science department for more inquiries.

University of Port Harcourt courses

Below are various undergraduate courses offered at higher learning institution and their respective departments.

1. Faculty of Humanities

There are several departments under the Faculty of Humanities. They include:

Music

English Studies

Fine Arts and Design

Foreign Language & Literature

Religious & Cultural Studies

History & Diplomatic Studies

Philosophy

Theatre and Film Studies

Linguistics and Communication Studies

2. Faculty of Social Science

The Faculty of Social Science comprises four departments offering postgraduate and undergraduate programmes. They include:

Economics

Geography & Environmental Management

Sociology

Political & Administration Studies

3. Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science has the following programmes:

Animal & Environmental Biology

Microbiology

Plant Science & Biotechnology

Pure & Industrial Chemistry

Computer Science

Geology

Mathematics and Statistics

Physics

Biochemistry

4. Faculty of Education

The Faculty of Education is structured and dedicated to offering professional manpower for lower and higher institutions of learning in Nigeria. The available programmes include:

Adult and Non-Formal Education

Curriculum Studies and Educational Technology

Educational Foundations

Educational Management and Planning

Education Psychology, Guidance and Counselling

Human Kinetics and Health Education

Library and Information Science

Early Childhood and Primary Education

5. Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering has the following programmes for interested candidates:

Environmental Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Petroleum Engineering

Gas Engineering

6. Faculty of Management Science

The Faculty of Management Sciences provides undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the following:

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Hospitality Management and Tourism

Management

Marketing

7. Faculty of Agriculture

The Faculty of Agriculture offers the following courses:

Animal Science

Crop and Soil Science

Fisheries

Forestry and Wildlife Management

Food, Nutrition and Home Science

8. Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences

For those interested in studying pharmacy-related subjects, below are the courses offered under the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Clinical Pharmacy and Management

Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry

Pharmaceutical Microbiology and Biotechnology

Experimental Pharmacology and Toxicology

Pharmacognosy and Phytotherapy

Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology

9. Faculty of Dentistry

The courses under the Faculty of Dentistry include:

Child Dental Health

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Oral Pathology & Oral Biology

Preventive Dentistry

Restorative Dentistry

10. Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law is one of the great faculties of the university, giving students the best academic experience in the field.

Public Law

Private Law

Commercial and Industrial Law

Jurisprudence and International Law

11. Faculty of Clinical Science

Below are the various courses offered under the Faculty of Clinical Science, which is under the College of Health Sciences.

Internal Medicine

Paediatrics and Child Health

Anaesthesiology

Surgery

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Preventive and Social Medicine

Nursing

Radiology

Mental Health

Ear, Nose and Throat Surgery

Ophthalmology

12. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences has the following courses:

Anatomy

Physiology

Pharmacology

Anatomical Pathology

Chemical Pathology

Haematology, BloodTransfusion and Immunology

Medical Microbiology

Medical Biochemistry

How much is school fees in UNIPORT?

The University of Port Harcourt schools fees vary depending on the programme an individual is pursuing. The UNIPORT portal allows students to pay the fees online.

All students must sign in, print out the payment slip, and proceed to the bank to make payment according to their departmental schedule. They can make payments to any of the following banks:

Access Bank PLC

Ecobank PLC

Fidelity Bank PLC

First Bank PLC

FCMB (First City Monument Bank)

UBA PLC (United Bank for Africa PLC)

UNIPORT-Choba Microfinance Bank

Is the UNIPORT post-UTME form out for 2024?

The post-UTME 2023/2024 forms are out, and the application is ongoing. Eligible candidates are to input their UTME registration number and confirm pre-loaded UTME details.

Has UNIPORT started giving admission for 2024?

UNIPORT has already begun admitting students for the 2023/2024 academic session.

Can UNIPORT accept 150?

UNIPORT has not yet released its cut-off mark; hence students are advised to visit the university for clarification. Note that meeting the minimum cut-off doesn't guarantee admission.

UNIPORT is considered one of the best universities in Nigeria. It offers both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for students. The institution has not released its departmental cut-off mark yet. Candidates are advised to reach out to the institution for further inquiries.

