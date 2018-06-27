UNIPORT cut-off mark, courses and school fees in 2024/2025
University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) is a prominent institution in Nigeria founded in 1975. The institution offers various programs across faculties like health sciences, humanities, social sciences, engineering, and management sciences.
The University of Port Harcourt is located in Choba in Port Harcourt, Rivers state. This is a dynamic and influential institution contributing significantly to Nigerian education and beyond. Here is everything you need to know about the UNIPORT cut-off marks, courses and current school fees.
What is the cut-off mark for all courses at UNIPORT in 2024?
The University of Port Harcourt has not announced the official cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 period. You can watch the institution's website for any updates about the cut-off marks.
What is the departmental cut-off mark?
The UNIPORT departmental cut-off mark for 2024/2025 has not yet been announced. For the 2023/2024 academic session, the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) had the following general cut-off marks:
- JAMB cut-off mark: 150
- UNIPORT departmental cut-off mark: 160
Most institutions in Nigeria set respective cut-off marks for various departments. Some departments may have higher cut-off marks than the general JAMB cut-off. These variations depend on several factors, such as the type of programmes and the previous year's admission data.
What is the UNIPORT cut-off mark for Medicine and Surgery?
While the cut-off marks for various departments are not yet released, getting into Medicine and Surgery requires a much higher score in the UTME exams and doing well in the post-UTME screening.
What is the UNIPORT cut-off mark for Nursing?
Nursing is one of the highly demanding courses in Nigeria. The UNIPORT cut-off mark for Nursing is usually higher than the UTME mark. You can reach out to the nursing science department for more inquiries.
University of Port Harcourt courses
Below are various undergraduate courses offered at higher learning institution and their respective departments.
1. Faculty of Humanities
There are several departments under the Faculty of Humanities. They include:
- Music
- English Studies
- Fine Arts and Design
- Foreign Language & Literature
- Religious & Cultural Studies
- History & Diplomatic Studies
- Philosophy
- Theatre and Film Studies
- Linguistics and Communication Studies
2. Faculty of Social Science
The Faculty of Social Science comprises four departments offering postgraduate and undergraduate programmes. They include:
- Economics
- Geography & Environmental Management
- Sociology
- Political & Administration Studies
3. Faculty of Science
The Faculty of Science has the following programmes:
- Animal & Environmental Biology
- Microbiology
- Plant Science & Biotechnology
- Pure & Industrial Chemistry
- Computer Science
- Geology
- Mathematics and Statistics
- Physics
- Biochemistry
4. Faculty of Education
The Faculty of Education is structured and dedicated to offering professional manpower for lower and higher institutions of learning in Nigeria. The available programmes include:
- Adult and Non-Formal Education
- Curriculum Studies and Educational Technology
- Educational Foundations
- Educational Management and Planning
- Education Psychology, Guidance and Counselling
- Human Kinetics and Health Education
- Library and Information Science
- Early Childhood and Primary Education
5. Faculty of Engineering
The Faculty of Engineering has the following programmes for interested candidates:
- Environmental Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Electrical/Electronics Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Petroleum Engineering
- Gas Engineering
6. Faculty of Management Science
The Faculty of Management Sciences provides undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the following:
- Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Hospitality Management and Tourism
- Management
- Marketing
7. Faculty of Agriculture
The Faculty of Agriculture offers the following courses:
- Animal Science
- Crop and Soil Science
- Fisheries
- Forestry and Wildlife Management
- Food, Nutrition and Home Science
8. Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences
For those interested in studying pharmacy-related subjects, below are the courses offered under the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences.
- Clinical Pharmacy and Management
- Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Chemistry
- Pharmaceutical Microbiology and Biotechnology
- Experimental Pharmacology and Toxicology
- Pharmacognosy and Phytotherapy
- Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology
9. Faculty of Dentistry
The courses under the Faculty of Dentistry include:
- Child Dental Health
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
- Oral Pathology & Oral Biology
- Preventive Dentistry
- Restorative Dentistry
10. Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law is one of the great faculties of the university, giving students the best academic experience in the field.
- Public Law
- Private Law
- Commercial and Industrial Law
- Jurisprudence and International Law
11. Faculty of Clinical Science
Below are the various courses offered under the Faculty of Clinical Science, which is under the College of Health Sciences.
- Internal Medicine
- Paediatrics and Child Health
- Anaesthesiology
- Surgery
- Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- Preventive and Social Medicine
- Nursing
- Radiology
- Mental Health
- Ear, Nose and Throat Surgery
- Ophthalmology
12. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences has the following courses:
- Anatomy
- Physiology
- Pharmacology
- Anatomical Pathology
- Chemical Pathology
- Haematology, BloodTransfusion and Immunology
- Medical Microbiology
- Medical Biochemistry
How much is school fees in UNIPORT?
The University of Port Harcourt schools fees vary depending on the programme an individual is pursuing. The UNIPORT portal allows students to pay the fees online.
All students must sign in, print out the payment slip, and proceed to the bank to make payment according to their departmental schedule. They can make payments to any of the following banks:
- Access Bank PLC
- Ecobank PLC
- Fidelity Bank PLC
- First Bank PLC
- FCMB (First City Monument Bank)
- UBA PLC (United Bank for Africa PLC)
- UNIPORT-Choba Microfinance Bank
Is the UNIPORT post-UTME form out for 2024?
The post-UTME 2023/2024 forms are out, and the application is ongoing. Eligible candidates are to input their UTME registration number and confirm pre-loaded UTME details.
Has UNIPORT started giving admission for 2024?
UNIPORT has already begun admitting students for the 2023/2024 academic session.
Can UNIPORT accept 150?
UNIPORT has not yet released its cut-off mark; hence students are advised to visit the university for clarification. Note that meeting the minimum cut-off doesn't guarantee admission.
UNIPORT is considered one of the best universities in Nigeria. It offers both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for students. The institution has not released its departmental cut-off mark yet. Candidates are advised to reach out to the institution for further inquiries.
