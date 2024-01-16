Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) is one of Nigeria's top learning institutions, established in 1962. The university has 13 faculties, 2 colleges, and 118 academic departments. OAU employs cutting-edge technology to support its academic teaching, research endeavours, and community initiatives for students. Find out the OAU cut-off mark for all courses in the 2024/2025 admission period.

OAU is located in Ife-Ife, an ancient Yoruba city in Osun State, Nigeria. The learning institution offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes in various fields. Before sending your application, check out the OAU cut-off mark to determine your eligibility for admission into the institution.

OAU cut-off mark for all courses

What is the Obafemi Awolowo University's cut-off mark in 2024? The institution has not announced the official cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 period. However, in the 2022/2023 admission period, the cut-off mark was 200 for UTME and Direct Entry applicants.

Therefore, candidates with a score of 200 and above in the JAMB UTME (Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination) are eligible to apply for OAU’s post-UTME screening exercise.

Applicants should note that meeting the minimum OAU cut-off mark does not guarantee admission into OAU and one pursuing their desired degree programme. This is because Post-UTME Score, subject combination, O’Level Grades, JAMB score, and other factors are prerequisites for eligibility to pursue a preferred course.

Candidates must choose OAU as their preferred choice of institution and their first choice, as the university does not accept second choices. In addition, candidates must be at least 16 years old to be eligible to join the institution.

OAU aggregate cut-off mark for all courses

What is the departmental cut-off mark for the OAU 2024/2025 admission period? Obafemi Awolowo University has not officially announced the 2024/2025 aggregate cut-off mark for its courses. Usually, the university releases the cut-off marks after the post-UTME screening exercise.

The cut-off marks are determined based on each course's competitiveness and applicants' performance. This means the higher the JAMB scores, the higher the chances of admission. JAMB fixed the minimum admission score at 140 for university applicants in their recent annual policy meeting.

As candidates await OAU to release the official 2024/2025 departmental cut-off marks, they can approximate whether they qualify to join the university by comparing them with the 2023/2024 departmental cut-off marks highlighted below. The 2024/2025 cut-off marks will slightly deviate from those shown below depending on the course’s competitiveness and student performance.

Crop Production and Protection: 55.4

Family, Nutrition, and Consumers Sciences: 50.95

Animal Sciences: 51.475

Education Chemistry: 53.375

Architecture: 67.5

Building: 52.6

Soil Science and Land Resources Management: 50.95

Estate Management: 52.7

Linguistics: 61.075

Surveying and Geo-informatics: 61.1

Agric Economics: 51.1

Fine Arts: 53

Quantity Surveying: 51.3

Urban/Regional Planning: 52.3

Dramatic Arts: 62.4

History: 61.675

English Language: 64.675

French: 57.5

German: 58.05

Literature in English: 61.25

Religious Studies: 52.075

Music: 57.05

Philosophy: 58.3

Portuguese: 50

Yoruba: 50

Education Biology: 55.225

Education Math: 54.35

What is the cut-off mark for nursing at OAU?

In the 2023/2024 admission period, Obafemi Awolowo University’s departmental cut-off mark for Nursing Science was 72.95. Candidates should expect the 2024/2025 cut-off mark to be close to the previous year's marks.

How to calculate the OAU cut-off mark

The aggregate score calculation considers the JAMB score, which is always 50%, the Post-UTME score (40%) and O'Level (WAEC/NECO/NABTEB) results, constituting 10%. Below is a guide on how to calculate the OAU cut-off mark.

Divide your JAMB Score by 8. Add the score you obtained above to your post-UTME score. Next, calculate your O’level results. This is done using the 5 core subjects related to your desired course of study. OAU uses the grading system shared below:

A1: 2.0 points

B2: 1.8 points

B3: 1.6 points

C4: 1.4 points

C5: 1.2 points

C6: 1.0 points

You can now obtain your overall OAU aggregate score using the formula: Aggregate score = (JAMB score / 8) + Post-UTME Score + (O'Level points). For instance, a student scored 250 in JAMB and 30 in OAU post-UTME and had A, B2, B2, B2, and B3 in his O’level result.

JAMB score (250/8) = 31.25

Post UTME = 30

O’level = 2+1.8+1.8+1.8+1.6 = 9

The aggregate score for the student will be 31.25+30+9 = 70.25

OAU courses and departments

Below are various undergraduate courses offered at higher learning institution and their respective departments.

1. Faculty of Administration

International Relations

Local Government and Development Studies

Management & Accounting

Public Administration

2. Faculty of Agriculture

Agricultural Economics

Plant Science

Animal Sciences

Crop Production and Protection

Family, Nutrition & Consumer Sciences

Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

3. Faculty of Arts

Linguistics and African Languages

Department of English

Dramatic Arts

History

Music

Philosophy

Religious Studies

4. Faculty of Education

Education Technology & Library Studies

Adult Education and Lifelong Learning

Educational Foundations and Counseling

Arts and Social Sciences Education

Science and Technology Education

Educational Management

Institute of Education

Physical and Health Education

5. Faculty of Environmental Design and Management

Fine and Applied Arts

Architecture

Building

Quantity Surveying

Urban and Regional Planning

Estate Management

6. Faculty of Law

International Law

Jurisprudence and Private Law

Business Law

Public Law

7. Faculty of Pharmacy

Clinical Pharmacy and Pharmacy Administration

Pharmaceutics

Pharmacology

Pharmaceutical Chemistry

Pharmacognosy

Drug Research and Production Unit

8. Faculty of Sciences

Biochemistry & Molecular Biology

Botany

Chemistry

Geology

Mathematics

Microbiology

Physics and Physics Engineering

Zoology

9. Faculty of Social Sciences

Demography & Social Statistics

Economics

Geography

Political Science

Psychology

Sociology & Anthropology

10. Faculty of Technology

Agricultural and Environmental Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Computer Science and Engineering

Electronic and Electrical Engineering

Food Science and Technology

Mechanical Engineering

Materials Science and Engineering

OAU subject combination

Below is an overview of the OAU subjects combination to have done to join OAU in various faculties.

College of Health Sciences: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Faculty of Technology: English Language, Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. College of Pharmacy: English Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology. Faculty of Agriculture: English, Chemistry, Physics and Biology/Agric Science. Faculty of Science: English Language, Chemistry, Biology and Physics. Faculty of Social Sciences: This one has varying subjects depending on the department candidates choose. Several subject combinations for the departments under Social Sciences are shared below:

Economics: English, Mathematics, Government and Economics.

English, Mathematics, Government and Economics. Demography and Social Statistics: English, Mathematics, Economics and any from Government, Civics, Data Processing and Computer Studies.

English, Mathematics, Economics and any from Government, Civics, Data Processing and Computer Studies. Political Science: English, Government and any 2 from Economics, Geography, Literature, CRS/IRS, Mathematics.

English, Government and any 2 from Economics, Geography, Literature, CRS/IRS, Mathematics. Psychology: English and any 3 from Mathematics, Economics, Government, Physics, Geography, Chemistry and Biology.

Students can access a comprehensive analysis of subject requirements for all courses on Obafemi Awolowo University’s admissions website.

Knowing OAU cut-off marks for respective courses will help determine if you qualify to enrol at the institution. OAU has not released its departmental cut-off mark yet, but candidates with a JAMB score of 200 and above are eligible to apply in the 2024/2025 admission period.

