List of courses offered in UNIUYO and cut-off mark for 2024/2025
Candidates seeking admission into any higher institution need to first check if the institution is currently offering their desired programme. For UTME candidates seeking admission into the University of Uyo, these are the accredited courses offered in UNIUYO and the cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- UNIUYO cut-off mark for 2024/2025
- List of courses offered in UNIUYO
- 1. Faculty of Agriculture
- 2. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
- 3. Faculty of Clinical Sciences
- 4. Faculty of Education
- 5. Faculty of Engineering
- 6. Faculty of Environmental Studies
- 7. Faculty of Law
- 8. Faculty of Pharmacy
- 9. Faculty of Science
- 10. Faculty of Social Sciences
- 11. College of Health Science
- 12. Faculty of Arts and Humanities
- 13. Faculty of Business Administration
- What is the full meaning of UNIUYO?
- Has UNIUYO given admission for 2024?
- Is UNIUYO a good University?
- How much is school fees in UNIUYO?
University of Uyo (UNIUYO) is a federal university located in Uyo, Nigeria. The university, which runs a multi-campus system, has four campuses.
UNIUYO cut-off mark for 2024/2025
The university has not yet released the cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 admission period. In 2023, UNIUYO approved 140 as the JAMB cut-off mark for the 2023/2024 admission.
What is the JAMB cut-off mark for UNIUYO 2024?
The cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 admission period has not been released by the university yet. In 2023, UNIUYO approved 140 as the JAMB cut-off mark for the 2023/2024 admission.
What is the UNIUYO cut-off mark for Medical Laboratory Science?
Currently, UNIUYO has no fixed department cut-off mark for every course. If a candidate made UNIUYO as their first choice and had a minimum score of 140, they are advised to apply for screening.
List of courses offered in UNIUYO
The university currently runs twelve faculties. These faculties all offer fully accredited bachelor’s degree programmes.
1. Faculty of Agriculture
The Faculty of Agriculture offers the following programmes:
- Agricultural Economics and Extension
- Crop Science
- Soil Science
- Animal Science
- Home Economics
- Fisheries and Aquaculture
- Food Science and Technology
- Forestry and Wildlife
2. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences
The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences offers three programmes. They are:
- Anatomy
- Biochemistry
- Physiology
3. Faculty of Clinical Sciences
The Faculty of Clinical Sciences typically encompasses the academic and practical aspects of medical education and training related to clinical practice. The faculty offers a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS).
4. Faculty of Education
The primary objective of the Faculty of Education is to cultivate excellence and professionalism in students aspiring to become proficient and innovative educators.
- Business Education (Accounting)
- Business Education (Office Management)
- Biology
- Chemistry
- Efik/Ibibio
- English Language
- French
- Geography
- History
- Fine Arts
- Integrated Science
- Mathematics
- Music
- Physics
- Political Science
- Religious Studies
- Science
- Social Science
- Social Studies
- Guidance and Counselling
- Health Education
- Home Economics Education
- Library Science
- Pre-Primary and Primary Education
- Special Education
- Technical Education
- Physical Education
- Vocational Education
5. Faculty of Engineering
The Faculty of Engineering offers the following engineering courses.
- Agricultural and Food Engineering
- Chemical and Petroleum Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Electrical/Electronics and Computer Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
6. Faculty of Environmental Studies
Below are some of the courses offered under the Faculty of Environmental Studies.
- Architecture
- Building
- Estate Management
- Geoinformatics and Surveying
- Quantity Surveying
- Urban and Regional Planning
- Fine and Industrial Arts
7. Faculty of Law
The Faculty of Law is one of the most competitive departments in UNIUYO. The faculty also offers various UNIUYO postgraduate courses besides the bachelor's degree.
8. Faculty of Pharmacy
The Faculty of Pharmacy primarily focus on preparing students to become pharmacists. Courses offered by this faculty include:
- Pharmacy and Medical Chemistry
- Pharmacy and Pharmacy Technology
- Pharmacy and Traditional Medicine
- pharmacology and Clinical Pharmacology
- Pharmacology and Toxicology
9. Faculty of Science
The Faculty of Science focuses on the following courses.
- Botany & Ecological Studies
- Chemistry
- Biochemistry
- Microbiology
- Statistics
- Computer Science
- Physics
- Zoology
10. Faculty of Social Sciences
The Faculty of Social Sciences encompass areas of academic study that investigate various facets of human society. Courses offered here include:
- Economics
- Geography & Regional Planning
- Political Science & Public Administration
- Sociology & Anthropology
- Psychology
11. College of Health Science
The College of Health Science offers various programmes, which include:
- Anatomy
- Biochemistry
- Physiology
- Pathology
- Chemical Pathology
- Medical Microbiology and Parasitology
- Haematology
- Community Health
- Medicine
- Surgery
- Paediatrics
- Family Medicine
- Obstetrics and Gynaecology
- Anaesthesia
- Ophthalmology
- Psychiatry
- Radiology
- Orthopaedics and Traumatology
- Nursing Sciences
- Radiography
- Medical Laboratory Sciences
- Physiotherapy
- Nutrition and Dietetics
- Preventive Dentistry
- Oral Pathology
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
- Restorative Dentistry
12. Faculty of Arts and Humanities
Various postgraduate and undergraduate programmes are offered under the Faculty of Arts and Humanities.
- Communication Arts
- English
- History And International Studies
- Linguistics and Nigerian Languages
- Music
- Philosophy
- Religious and Cultural Studies
- Theatre Arts
- Foreign Languages – French
13. Faculty of Business Administration
The Faculty of Business Administration offers the following courses:
- Accounting
- Banking and Finance
- Insurance and Risk Management
- Business Management
- Marketing
What is the full meaning of UNIUYO?
The acronym stands for the University of Uyo. It is a federal university in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.
Has UNIUYO given admission for 2024?
The sales of admission forms for the 2023/2024 academic session are currently closed. The applications for the 2024/2025 session haven't opened yet.
Is UNIUYO a good University?
UNIUYO is considered one of the top universities in Nigeria, ranking 19th in the country and in the top 50% globally for 43 research topics, according to EduRank. The university has strong programs in sciences, engineering, law, and medicine.
How much is school fees in UNIUYO?
UNIUYO is one of the cheapest universities in Nigeria. Their fees range from N50,000 to N200,000 per session.
Learning more about the University of Uyo courses and cut-off marks is important. This will help you know if you are eligible to join the institution and give you a clear view of the type of course you want.
