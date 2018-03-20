List of courses offered in UNIUYO and cut-off mark for 2024/2025

Candidates seeking admission into any higher institution need to first check if the institution is currently offering their desired programme. For UTME candidates seeking admission into the University of Uyo, these are the accredited courses offered in UNIUYO and the cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session.

University of Uyo (UNIUYO) is a federal university located in Uyo, Nigeria. The university, which runs a multi-campus system, has four campuses.

UNIUYO cut-off mark for 2024/2025

The university has not yet released the cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 admission period. In 2023, UNIUYO approved 140 as the JAMB cut-off mark for the 2023/2024 admission.

What is the JAMB cut-off mark for UNIUYO 2024?

What is the UNIUYO cut-off mark for Medical Laboratory Science?

Currently, UNIUYO has no fixed department cut-off mark for every course. If a candidate made UNIUYO as their first choice and had a minimum score of 140, they are advised to apply for screening.

List of courses offered in UNIUYO

The university currently runs twelve faculties. These faculties all offer fully accredited bachelor’s degree programmes.

1. Faculty of Agriculture

The Faculty of Agriculture offers the following programmes:

Agricultural Economics and Extension

Crop Science

Soil Science

Animal Science

Home Economics

Fisheries and Aquaculture

Food Science and Technology

Forestry and Wildlife

2. Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences

The Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences offers three programmes. They are:

Anatomy

Biochemistry

Physiology

3. Faculty of Clinical Sciences

The Faculty of Clinical Sciences typically encompasses the academic and practical aspects of medical education and training related to clinical practice. The faculty offers a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS).

4. Faculty of Education

The primary objective of the Faculty of Education is to cultivate excellence and professionalism in students aspiring to become proficient and innovative educators.

Business Education (Accounting)

Business Education (Office Management)

Biology

Chemistry

Efik/Ibibio

English Language

French

Geography

History

Fine Arts

Integrated Science

Mathematics

Music

Physics

Political Science

Religious Studies

Science

Social Science

Social Studies

Guidance and Counselling

Health Education

Home Economics Education

Library Science

Pre-Primary and Primary Education

Special Education

Technical Education

Physical Education

Vocational Education

5. Faculty of Engineering

The Faculty of Engineering offers the following engineering courses.

Agricultural and Food Engineering

Chemical and Petroleum Engineering

Civil Engineering

Electrical/Electronics and Computer Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

6. Faculty of Environmental Studies

Below are some of the courses offered under the Faculty of Environmental Studies.

Architecture

Building

Estate Management

Geoinformatics and Surveying

Quantity Surveying

Urban and Regional Planning

Fine and Industrial Arts

7. Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law is one of the most competitive departments in UNIUYO. The faculty also offers various UNIUYO postgraduate courses besides the bachelor's degree.

8. Faculty of Pharmacy

The Faculty of Pharmacy primarily focus on preparing students to become pharmacists. Courses offered by this faculty include:

Pharmacy and Medical Chemistry

Pharmacy and Pharmacy Technology

Pharmacy and Traditional Medicine

pharmacology and Clinical Pharmacology

Pharmacology and Toxicology

9. Faculty of Science

The Faculty of Science focuses on the following courses.

Botany & Ecological Studies

Chemistry

Biochemistry

Microbiology

Statistics

Computer Science

Physics

Zoology

10. Faculty of Social Sciences

The Faculty of Social Sciences encompass areas of academic study that investigate various facets of human society. Courses offered here include:

Economics

Geography & Regional Planning

Political Science & Public Administration

Sociology & Anthropology

Psychology

11. College of Health Science

The College of Health Science offers various programmes, which include:

Anatomy

Biochemistry

Physiology

Pathology

Chemical Pathology

Medical Microbiology and Parasitology

Haematology

Community Health

Medicine

Surgery

Paediatrics

Family Medicine

Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Anaesthesia

Ophthalmology

Psychiatry

Radiology

Orthopaedics and Traumatology

Nursing Sciences

Radiography

Medical Laboratory Sciences

Physiotherapy

Nutrition and Dietetics

Preventive Dentistry

Oral Pathology

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Restorative Dentistry

12. Faculty of Arts and Humanities

Various postgraduate and undergraduate programmes are offered under the Faculty of Arts and Humanities.

Communication Arts

English

History And International Studies

Linguistics and Nigerian Languages

Music

Philosophy

Religious and Cultural Studies

Theatre Arts

Foreign Languages – French

13. Faculty of Business Administration

The Faculty of Business Administration offers the following courses:

Accounting

Banking and Finance

Insurance and Risk Management

Business Management

Marketing

What is the full meaning of UNIUYO?

The acronym stands for the University of Uyo. It is a federal university in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

Has UNIUYO given admission for 2024?

The sales of admission forms for the 2023/2024 academic session are currently closed. The applications for the 2024/2025 session haven't opened yet.

Is UNIUYO a good University?

UNIUYO is considered one of the top universities in Nigeria, ranking 19th in the country and in the top 50% globally for 43 research topics, according to EduRank. The university has strong programs in sciences, engineering, law, and medicine.

How much is school fees in UNIUYO?

UNIUYO is one of the cheapest universities in Nigeria. Their fees range from N50,000 to N200,000 per session.

Learning more about the University of Uyo courses and cut-off marks is important. This will help you know if you are eligible to join the institution and give you a clear view of the type of course you want.

