The University of Ibadan (UI) is a public research university in Ibadan, Nigeria. The institution offers traditional face-to-face learning and hybrid Open Distance eLearning (ODeL) modes. Learn more about the University of Ibadan distance learning courses and their admission requirements.

UI distance learning provides a flexible and accessible alternative to traditional on-campus studies. The choice between UI distance learning courses and the face-to-face learning mode depends on your preferences, learning style, and program availability.

University of Ibadan online courses

The University of Ibadan distance learning mode allows you to study from home, work, on your commute, or wherever suits you. All you will need is an internet-connected device. Below is a list of the available UI DLC courses.

Student Affairs - Orientation programme

Agriculture

Arts

College of Medicine

Education

Law

Science

Pharmacy

Technology

The Social Sciences

Veterinary Medicine

ITeMS Learning Resources

Renewable Natural Resources

General

Multidisciplinary Studies

Economics and Management Sciences

Environmental Design and Management

Institute of Education

Centre For General Studies

UI DLC courses and requirements

Below are the general requirements you need if you are pursuing any of the online courses from the UI LMS platform.

Five (5) relevant WAEC/NECO/GCE credits and distinctions or upper credits in A' Levels, NCE, OND, HND, Degrees (JAMB UTME not required).

Relevant qualifications like NCE, ND, BSc, or HND with good grades (specific requirements vary by program).

5 O' level credits at one sitting or 6 O' level credits at two sittings in English Language and any other.

Entry requirements

Below are the entry requirements for prospective candidates.

Applicants who did not participate in the JAMB UTME can submit their applications through this portal.

Those who obtained a score below 200 in the JAMB UTME can opt for UI-ODeL as their mode of study

Candidates who initially chose other institutions and meet these criteria can also switch to UI-ODeL.

Applicants must meet the statutory requirements, including obtaining relevant credits in WAEC or NECO.

Distance learning courses and fees

For new students, the school fee falls within the range of N90,000 to N120,000, excluding the nursing program, which has a fee of N195,000.

How much is the UI distance learning form?

The application processing fee stands at only N10,000. Upon acceptance, a fee of N30,000 is required.

Does UI offer distance learning?

Yes, the University of Ibadan (UI) does offer distance learning. They have a UI-ODeL program, which stands for University of Ibadan Open Distance Learning. UI-ODeL programs are taught by the same faculty as on-campus programs.

Does UI distance learning do matriculation?

The University of Ibadan holds joint matriculation ceremonies for regular and UI-ODeL students. This initiative aims to foster a sense of belonging and create a more inclusive environment for all students.

Does distance learning require JAMB?

While the University of Ibadan's Open Distance Learning (UI-ODeL) program doesn't require JAMB for admission, you'll still need to register on the JAMB portal to obtain your official admission letter after being offered a place.

Contact details

You can contact the institution through the following contacts to learn more.

Email: info@dlc.ui.edu.ng

info@dlc.ui.edu.ng Phone: 08161400584/ 08104812619

University of Ibadan (UI) distance learning students study the same programme as regular students and receive the same certificates at the end of their education. Thus, you do not have to worry that your degree might be less valuable than someone who studies on-campus.

