The University of Ibadan (UI) and the Federal University of Technology Akure have been ranked Nigeria’s best universities to study Medicine and Dentistry in the latest 2024/2025 World University Rankings.

The Times Higher Education (THE) ranking for 2024/2025 shows that University of Ibadan (UI) takes the top spot with 801-1000 ranking globally and the first spot in Nigeria.

Ranked between 1001 and 1200 globally, University of Lagos is the third-best university to study Medicine and Dentistry in Nigeria.

The Times Higher Education is a British magazine that specialises in higher education worldwide.

The listed universities are assessed based on performance indicators that cut across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

What are the top 10 best universities in Nigeria to study Medicine and Dentistry?

Below are the top 10 best universities in Nigeria to study Medicine and Dentistry, according to the Times Higher Education 2024 ranking:

S/N Universities Nigeria Ranking Global Ranking 1. University of Ibadan (UI) 1 801-1000 2. Federal University of Technology Akure 2 1001-1200 3. University of Lagos 3 1001-1200 4. Bayero University Kano (BUK) 4 1201-1500 5. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) 4 1201-1500 6. Afe Babalola University 5-10 1501+ 7. University of Benin (UNIBEN) 5-10 1501+ 8. Ladoke Akintola University of Tecnology (LAUTECH) 5-10 1501+ 9. Lagos State University 5-10 1501+ 10. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) 5-10 1501+

According to THE ranking, the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos share the top spot as the overall best varsities in Nigeria.

Both universities, which are federal government-owned, ranked between 401 and 500 globally.

Covenant University, a private varsity, is the overall third-best in the country and ranked between 601 and 800 globally.

