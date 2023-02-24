Cheapest university in Nigeria: 10 affordable schools to consider

Just because you are looking for the cheapest university in Nigeria, it does not mean that you should sacrifice the quality of your education. There are plenty of good options for those who are looking for affordable studies. However, it is essential to note that in most institutions, the school fees paid by students differ depending on the course and level of study.

Finding a prestigious and cheap school can be challenging for parents and students. One of the key factors one considers before selecting a tertiary institution to attend is the school fees one would have to pay for every session. If you are on a limited budget and are looking for a cheap university in Nigeria to further your education, below is a list of some good options for you.

Cheapest university in Nigeria

There are numerous universities in Nigeria's education sector today. These institutions are divided into government-owned institutions and private ones owned by individuals, corporate bodies, and religious institutions. Which are the cheapest universities in Nigeria today, and how much do they charge in tuition fees?

Cheapest federal university in Nigeria

Federal schools are those owned, managed, and funded by the federal government. Generally, students in federal institutions pay cheaper school fees than their counterparts in private universities. However, it is important to note that different faculties and departments within the same institution can be priced differently. Below are some of the cheapest federal universities in Nigeria.

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, is one of the higher institutions of learning owned and run by the Federal government of Nigeria. It was founded on 1 January 1988 and is located in Alabata Street, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria. Apart from the fact that this institution boasts top-notch infrastructure, its tuition fees per department are relatively cheap.

The tuition fee for FUNAAB is between ₦32,000 and ₦42,000 for new students and ₦19,000 and ₦21,000 for returning students. This also depends largely on the department and the course of study.

University of Ibadan (UI)

The University of Ibadan is one of the oldest and most prestigious public research schools in Ibadan, Nigeria. It was founded in 1948 and is a great place to study medicine and related sciences, art, agriculture, and other courses.

UI courses cut across undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in different areas of study such as law, civil engineering, and sciences. The current school fees of UI range from ₦34,300 to ₦36,800 for old and new students.

Bayero University, Kano (BUK)

BUK is located in Kano, Kano State, Nigeria, and it was founded in 1975. The tuition fee for BUK is between ₦36,300 - ₦48,500 for new students and ₦35,500 - ₦43,500 for returning students. The fees also depend on the department and the course of study.

University of Calabar (UNICAL)

The University of Calabar is a federal higher institution situated in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria. It is one of Nigeria's second-generation federal institutions, established in 1975.

UNICAL is one of the cheapest public institutions in Nigeria, with a tuition fee that varies according to departments and levels. The tuition fee for newly admitted students ranges from ₦34,750 to ₦43,250 and ₦31,000 to ₦39,500 for returning students.

University of Lagos (UNILAG)

The University of Lagos, popularly known as UNILAG, is a public research institution located in Lagos, Nigeria, and was founded in 1962. UNILAG is one of the oldest schools in Nigeria and is ranked among the best federal tertiary schools in Nigeria and the top schools in the world. The school fees for UNILAG students ranges from ₦14,500 to ₦55,500, depending on the course and level.

Cheapest private university in Nigeria

Privately owned schools are often better equipped in terms of infrastructure and other amenities, such as libraries and laboratories compared to public ones. Private universities are mostly known to be expensive, but some of them can be more affordable than most. Here is a list of cheapest private universities in Nigeria that offer an equally competitive learning environment.

Al-Hikmah University

Al-Hikmah University is a Nigerian Islamic institution in Ilorin, Kwara State. It was established in 2005 by the Abdul Raheem Oladimeji Islamic Foundation (AROIF). The school has numerous faculties which are spread across two campuses (Ilorin and Igbaja) in Kwara State. Some of the courses include Humanities and Social Sciences, Education and Law. The current school fees for this school range from ₦254,000 to ₦267,000 excluding hostel fees.

Oduduwa University

Oduduwa University is one of Nigeria's outstanding and standard private institutions, founded in 2009. It is situated in Ipetumodu, Osun state, Nigeria. The school fees range from ₦98,000 to ₦350,000 per semester, depending on your programme.

Obong University

Obong University is one of the oldest private schools located in Obong Ntak, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. It is associated with the Churches of Christ, and its sponsoring congregation is the Rivergate Church of Christ in Madison, Tennessee.

It was established in 1997 as the African College of Management. Some of the courses available at this institution include Accounting, Economics, Marketing, International Relations, Business Administration, Mass Communication, Public Administration, Sociology, Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, and Political Science. The tuition fees range from ₦90,000 to ₦200,000.

Lead City University

Lead City University is a private higher institution in Ibadan, Oyo state, Nigeria, established in 2005 by the Eduserve Consult. It is a Christian organization with a relatively diverse student body.

The school offers degree programs in courses across Sciences, Social Sciences, Management, Education, and Engineering. The tuition fee is between ₦250,000 and ₦4,500,000.

Adeleke University

Adeleke University is a private institution situated in Osun State, South Western Nigeria. The school was established in 2011 by Chief Deji Adeleke.

It offers Bachelor and Pre-Bachelor degrees in different courses, including Agriculture, Engineering, Arts and Social Sciences, Science and Technology, and Law. The school fees are between ₦260,000 to ₦1,492,800 annually.

The tuition fee of a school often becomes the determining factor when choosing a place of study. If you are looking for the cheapest university in Nigeria, hopefully, the list above will help you select the institution to further your education. You can also learn more about the institution that caught your eye by visiting its website.

