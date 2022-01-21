Teddy Ruks’ biography: age, relationships, kids, Black Ink Crew

Most people recognise Teddy Ruks from the television reality show titled Black Ink. The show premiered in early January 2013 and has aired nine seasons. He is a recurring character on the reality TV series and is a talented tattoo artist.

The tattoo artist posing for a picture in front of a Black Ink Brooklyn banner. Photo: @teddyruks

Source: Instagram

A great tattoo artist is creative, has a keen eye for detail, has excellent work ethic, and is adaptable to ever-changing trends. Teddy Ruks possesses these qualities, and many people love his work. Read on to learn more about his age, relationships, kids, and career as a member of the Black Ink Crew.

Profile summary

Birth name: Shariff Homer

Shariff Homer Other names: Teddy Ruks

Teddy Ruks Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 26th January 1983

26th January 1983 Age: 38 years (as of January 2022)

38 years (as of January 2022) Place of birth: New York, United States of America

New York, United States of America Current residence: Harlem, New York, United States of America

Harlem, New York, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5' 10"

5' 10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 154

154 Weight in kilogrammes: 70

70 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Euni

Euni Profession: Tattoo artist and reality television star

Tattoo artist and reality television star Instagram: @teddyruks_

@teddyruks_ Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Teddy Ruks' biography

Teddy from Black Ink Crew was born Shariff Homer in New York, United States of America. He is a respected tattoo artist based in Harlem, New York, United States of America. His nationality is American, and his ethnicity is African-American.

The tattoo artist posing for a picture in blue shorts and a black shirt. Photo: @teddyruks

Source: Instagram

How old is Teddy from Black Ink?

Teddy Ruks' age is 38 years as of January 2022.

Teddy Ruks' birthday fell on 26th January 1983, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Educational background

The tattoo artist went to an elementary school and later a high school in New York. Later, he proceeded to a private university, where he studied English and Management programmes.

Career

The tattoo artist works at the Black Ink tattoo shop in Harlem, New York City. The shop's owner is his cousin Ceaser Emanuel. He sought a job at the tattoo parlour to escape the street life.

He used his creativity and attention to detail to create some of the best tattoos for his clients. Over time, he earned his cousin's trust and proved his ability to run the shop's affairs. He is currently working as the shop's assistant manager.

The shop's success led to the creation of the reality show Black Ink Crew. The show first aired in 2013 and has run for nine seasons. It chronicles the daily operations and drama of running a tattoo shop.

Initially, Teddy was a supporting character but eventually became one of the main ones. He got much publicity and fame through the reality show. Besides starring on the reality show, he was featured in True to the Game 2 in 2020.

Teddy Ruks' net worth

The tattoo artist and reality television star earn money as a television personality, businessman, artist, and actor. Idol Networth estimates his net worth at $4 million. However, there is no official information about the matter.

The tattoo artist in a blue outfit and great sneakers. Photo: @teddyruks

Source: Instagram

Who is Teddy Ruks' wife?

Teddy quietly got married to a Korean Instagram model known as Euni. His wife is not a member of the Black Ink Crew. The two got married in 2018 but kept their marriage private.

Fans discovered he is a married man much later. He introduced Euni to the public in an episode of the Blank Ink reality show that aired in April 2020.

Are Teddy and Tati still together?

The two are not together. In earlier seasons of the show, Teddy and Tati had an on-screen romantic relationship. However, the relationship was short-lived as Tati accused him of cheating.

She caught him flirting with Krystal, leading to an explosive fight. Eventually, the two broke up.

Does Teddy Ruks have a baby?

There have been rumours about a child between the tattoo artist and his wife Euni since 2020. The speculations about Teddy Ruks' baby started after he posted a set of three pairs of sneaks.

The first pair appeared to be his, the second Euni's and the third were child size, presumably for Teddy Ruks' kid. He is yet to confirm or deny the rumours.

Height and weight

The reality television star is 5' 10" or 178 centimetres tall and weighs about 154 pounds or 70 kilograms. He wears shoe size no.9 (UK). His hair and eyes are black.

Teddy Ruks, whose real name is Shariff Homer, is a talented tattoo artist and assistant manager of Black Ink, a Harlem-based tattoo shop. Fans love his attention to detail and creativity.

READ ALSO: Dejuane Mccoy’s biography: age, height, parents, siblings, net worth

Legit.ng recently published Dejuane Mccoy's biography. Mccoy is a popular TikTok celebrity from Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. Fans love his well-choreographed dances and perfect lip sync videos.

The TikToker joined TikTok in 2018. His friend, Andre, introduced him to the platform. He gained a significant fanbase within a short period. Read the article to know more about him.

Source: Legit.ng