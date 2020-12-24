Candace Owens husband biography: what is known about George Farmer?

George Farmer's wife is one of Donald Trump's avid supporters. She defended him on social media and urged all minorities (including the African-Americans) to vote for him. In addition, Candace criticized the Democratic Party and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Candace Owens and George Farmer wearing black and white outfits. Photo: @realcandaceowens

Source: Instagram

Candace Owens is the founder of the Blexit movement, which heavily campaigned for Trump. The conservative political activist is no stranger to controversy and often gets the spotlight for her controversial opinions about politics, the COVID vaccine, gender identity, and other issues. As a result, people would love to know more about George Farmer's bio and his relationship with Candace Owens.

Profile summary

Full name George Farmer Gender Male Famous as Candace Owens' husband Born 1989 Age 32/33 years (as of June 2022) Birthplace London, England Nationality British Alma mater St Paul's School and Oxford University Educational qualification Degree in Theology Career Businessman and political activist Grandparents Eleanor Best and David Farmer Father Lord Michael Stahel Farmer Mother Jenny Farmer Siblings 2 Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Candace Owens (2019-present) Religion Christianity Height in feet 5 feet 11 inches Height in metres 1.8 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Net worth $180 million

Who is George Farmer?

Who is Candace Owens' husband? Candace Owens' spouse is George Farmer. George is an Englishman, a Theology graduate from Oxford University, a previous Turning Point UK chairman, and an ex-Bullingdon Club member.

How old is George Farmer?

Candace Owens' husband's age is 32/33 years as of June 2022, for he was born in 1989. Since his exact date of birth is publicly unknown, George Farmer's age is a few months less or more than his wife's. Candace (born April 29, 1989) is 33 years old as of this writing.

George Farmer's parents are Jenny Farmer and Lord Michael Farmer, Baron Farmer (a British businessman, former treasurer of the Conservative Party, and philanthropist).

He has two siblings, and his dad is a life peer in the House of Lords, an elite government body which dictates laws in the country.

Educational background

George Farmer is an Oxford graduate from the UK. He grew up in a slum in Britain under his dad's tough upbringing. Lord Michael Farmer later became so successful in the metal markets that he earned the 'Mister Copper' nickname around London.

Lord Michael Farmer was able to send his son to St Paul's School, London (a private school founded in 1503 and known for educating the British elites).

George earned a first-class degree in Theology at the prestigious Oxford University in Oxfordshire, England. Candace Owens' husband was once a chairman of Turning Point UK and the Bullingdon Club's member.

Career

George was a member of the UK Conservative party and became the youngest member to chair its Black and White Ball. He was also the youngest Leader's Group to donate a minimum of £50,000 a year for exclusive access to the Prime Minister in 2016.

Candace Owens' spouse is a vocal conservative and opposes the European Union. He changed his political allegiance to the Brexit Party due to his anti-EU feelings.

The man shares most of the political views with his wife. He described the EU as “a toxic, socialist, genocidal superstate," which Candace is yet to comment on. George currently works for a hedge fund.

How much is George Farmer worth?

The website networthfever.com guesstimates George Farmer's net worth to be $180 million.

George Farmer and Candace Owens' love story

The couple first met in December 2018 at the soft launch of Turning Point UK, which many prominent political and social figures attended.

George liked Candace's political rant. The two knew each other for two and a half weeks, got engaged, and moved into one apartment.

Candace mentioned that they quickly bonded because they had the same views and sense of humour. It felt like she had known him for her entire life.

Meanwhile, Farmer admitted that he fell in love with her so hard that nothing else mattered. Today, his hereditary title makes them The Honorable George and Candace Farmer.

Candace Owens and George Farmer's wedding

George Farmer and Candace Owens' wedding took place at the Trump Winery in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 31, 2019. Many famous politicians, including Nigel Farage, were in attendance.

The political activist shared her wedding day's best memories on her Instagram page. Owens wore a white lace gown with sleeves and a half-up-down hairstyle.

The Princess Grace of Monaco's elegance inspired her to wear a modest dress. Candace believes the princess is the best-dressed bride of all time.

George Farmer described his wife as the most beautiful woman in the world. He thanked Eric Trump (the wedding venue's owner) for providing them with an incredible place to celebrate their marriage ceremony.

A red "Make Weddings Great Again" hat topped the couple's white cake to signify their support of Donald Trump. The former US president's political ideology united them.

In addition, their guests wore mock hats with the same slogan. Candace Owens' husband's photos are on his wife's Instagram page because he is not an active social media user.

George Farmer and Candace Owens' children

Candace revealed her five-month pregnancy in August 2020. She further explained that it was a whirlwind pregnancy and fired at Miley Cyrus, Jameela Jamil, and other celebrities supporting abortion.

Famous people like Donald Trump Jr congratulated the couple after breaking the pregnancy news. George Farmer and Candace Owens' baby boy was born on January 13, 2021. They are expecting their second child this year.

Candace Owens and George Farmer are controversial, yet a very popular couple among the right-wing activists. Candace Owens husband is fully supportive of his wife's views and helps her promote them.

