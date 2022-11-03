150+ powerful Nigerian names and their meanings that will fascinate you

Naming a child is one of the most important rituals after birth. In Nigeria, it is believed that names can have an impact on the life of a child. However, before settling on a name, ensure you know what the name means. Have you just given birth and don't know what to call your kid? There are several powerful Nigerian names with meanings you can try.

Nigerian names have deep meanings and beautiful sounds for those inspired by the culture. These names mostly come from major ethnic groups, like Hausa-Falani, the Igbo, and the Yoruba. The following are some Nigerian names that will fascinate you.

Nigerian names and their meanings

Nigeria's cultural diversity is reflected in the names, which are mostly from the different ethnic groups. Here is a list of the best Nigerian names and their meanings.

Aretta : A charming and enchanting woman

: A charming and enchanting woman Abiola : Wealth has been born

: Wealth has been born Abiodun : Born at the time of the festival

: Born at the time of the festival Abeo : The bringer of happiness

: The bringer of happiness Afolabi : Born into wealth and high status

: Born into wealth and high status Akpan : Firstborn son

: Firstborn son Akpofure : Life is peaceful

: Life is peaceful Bolanile : Wealth of this house

: Wealth of this house Chinua : God's blessings

: God's blessings Chizoba : God protect us

: God protect us Dayo : Joy has arrived

: Joy has arrived Ekowo : God's time

: God's time Elakeche : World's mystery

: World's mystery Enoche : King's mother

: King's mother Enyanwu : Sun goddess

: Sun goddess Kachiside : The will of the Almighty

: The will of the Almighty Kamfeechi : Let me worship the Lord

: Let me worship the Lord Obiye : Comforter

: Comforter Ochanya : Queen

: Queen Onyabahi : Luxurious woman

: Luxurious woman Onyaomale : Wisdom

: Wisdom Onyeche : Nobody wants to be relegated

: Nobody wants to be relegated Tambara: A girl who is at ease

Best Nigerian girl names

Naming your baby girl is fun but can sometimes be tedious as there are so many female Nigerian names to choose from. Below are some amazing names for a baby girl you should consider.

Adaure : Daughter of Uruala

: Daughter of Uruala Aderiyike : The pampered crown

: The pampered crown Ahunna : One with the body of her father

: One with the body of her father Anwuli : Joy

: Joy Chiagozie : The Lord has blessed me

: The Lord has blessed me Chinara : Received by God

: Received by God Chichima : Precious girl

: Precious girl Daluchi : Thank God

: Thank God Ekoche : My own

: My own Ekondu : Belonging to God

: Belonging to God Ema : Peace

: Peace Emiene : God's plan

: God's plan Enayi : Mother of children

: Mother of children Ene : Mother

: Mother Enekole : Mother of the family

: Mother of the family Enewa : Mother of a multitude

: Mother of a multitude Igbe : My share or mine

: My share or mine Igweye : The people felt joyous about something

: The people felt joyous about something Ihotu : Love

: Love Ihotukum : My love

: My love Ijewoda : Money brings pride

: Money brings pride Iyowaichofe : God has a greater plan

: God has a greater plan Ijeoma : A good journey in life

: A good journey in life Isoken : Contented with her destiny

: Contented with her destiny Kaisoluchukwu : Let's follow God

: Let's follow God Kesandu : One who spreads life to all

: One who spreads life to all Naija : The one from the Niger river

: The one from the Niger river Nnenne : Resembles grandmother

: Resembles grandmother Nmakan i: Too much surprise

i: Too much surprise Obiabo : Generous or giver

: Generous or giver Ochejife : A person is worth more than money

: A person is worth more than money Ochoyama : God's doing

: God's doing Odachi : Miracle

: Miracle Ojonya : Beauty

: Beauty Oka : Royal bead

: Royal bead Okah : Princess

: Princess Oloha : A blessing bearer

: A blessing bearer Olotuche : Faithful person

: Faithful person Oloture : Endurance

: Endurance Onyeyibo : Beautiful child

: Beautiful child Onyiloko : Woman of strong virtues

: Woman of strong virtues Rayowa : Life

: Life Somtochukwu : Praise the Lord with me

: Praise the Lord with me Tujuka : Cheerful one

: Cheerful one Ugoulo : Pride of a home

: Pride of a home Yejide : One who looks like her mother

: One who looks like her mother Zauna : To be alive

: To be alive Zinachidinma : The Lord is good

: The Lord is good Zoputan: Protector

Nigerian boy names

You have confirmed that you will have a baby boy soon. You are excited, and the next step is finding your baby boy a name. Below is a list of Nigerian male names you can give your small boy.

Abaeze : Branch of the kings

: Branch of the kings Achebe : You are protected

: You are protected Azi : Youth

: Youth Abegunde : Born during the holiday

: Born during the holiday Adebola : The crown plus wealth

: The crown plus wealth Adebowale : The crown has returned home

: The crown has returned home Adetokunbo : The crown that came from overseas

: The crown that came from overseas Abidemi : Born while father was away

: Born while father was away Alhaji : Pilgrim

: Pilgrim Ayokunle : Joy has filled our home

: Joy has filled our home Azubuike : Your past is your strength

: Your past is your strength Babatunde : Father has returned

: Father has returned Bamidele : Follow me home

: Follow me home Bitrus : The Hausa version of Peter

: The Hausa version of Peter Chetachi : One who always remembers his maker

: One who always remembers his maker Chiemeka : God has performed great deeds

: God has performed great deeds Chidozie : May the Lord fix it

: May the Lord fix it Debare : Born during good times

: Born during good times Durojaiye : Waits for the joy of life

: Waits for the joy of life Ekene : Thanks and praise

: Thanks and praise Ekwueme : He does what he says he is going to do

: He does what he says he is going to do Emem : Peace

: Peace Enitan : A person with a story

: A person with a story Enyinnaya : Father's friend

: Father's friend Folami : Respect and honour

: Respect and honour Golibe : Rejoice

: Rejoice Hanyechukwu : Leave it to God

: Leave it to God Ibrahim : My father is exalted

: My father is exalted Idowu : Born after twins

: Born after twins Ifeanyichukwu : Nothing is impossible with God

: Nothing is impossible with God Ikechukwu : The power of God

: The power of God Itoro : Praise the Lord

: Praise the Lord Imeka : The Lord has done so much

: The Lord has done so much Jachike : Hail God

: Hail God Jaiyesimi : Enjoying the life

: Enjoying the life Mahammadu : Prophet Muhammad

: Prophet Muhammad Machie : Replacement of a lost gem

: Replacement of a lost gem Maduka : Worth more than riches

: Worth more than riches Oshay : Strong-willed one

: Strong-willed one Kayode : He who brings joy

: He who brings joy Kyauta : Gift

: Gift Olufunmilayo : The Lord has given me joy

: The Lord has given me joy Olumide : God has come

: God has come Olamilekan : Wealth is increased

: Wealth is increased Olu : God

: God Olufela : God increases wealth

: God increases wealth Sadiq : Loyal

: Loyal Uduak: Desire

Popular Nigerian names

People embrace their African heritage, and Nigerian names have become very popular here and abroad. Here is a list of names from Nigeria you can adopt.

Ade : King

: King Chidi : God is real

: God is real Chibuike : God is strength

: God is strength Chidinma : The Lord is good

: The Lord is good Abiodun : Born during a war

: Born during a war Chika : God is the greatest

: God is the greatest Adedayo : The king became a joy

: The king became a joy Ifeoma : Good thing

: Good thing Adisa : Clear-spoken person

: Clear-spoken person Amandi : worthy of love

: worthy of love Ngozi : Blessing

: Blessing Nneka : Beautiful

: Beautiful Sade : Honor grants a crown

: Honor grants a crown Adebayo : The joyful crown

: The joyful crown Chiemeka : God has performed great deeds

: God has performed great deeds Obi : Heart

: Heart Olufemi: The Lord loves me

Nigerian first names

Nigerians like to use their native names as first names instead of traditional English ones. Most of them are derived from their culture, ethnic group and religion. Here are fantastic names you can use for your baby.

Juwon : God is gracious

: God is gracious Chiamaka : God is great

: God is great Uchenna : The thought of God

: The thought of God Sunday : First day of the week

: First day of the week Ola : Wealth or high

: Wealth or high Chinyere : God gave

: God gave Emeka : The Lord has done so much

: The Lord has done so much Olajuwon : Wealth is the greatest

: Wealth is the greatest Sani : A brilliant child

: A brilliant child Hauwa : Happy girl

: Happy girl Ayomide : My joy has arrived

: My joy has arrived Oreoluwa : A gift from God

: A gift from God Chinelo : Thought of God

: Thought of God Olabisi : Joy and honour have increased

: Joy and honour have increased Tomilola : God is enough wealth for me

: God is enough wealth for me Chiamaka : The Lord is more beautiful

: The Lord is more beautiful Igho : Money

: Money Chinonso : God is near

: God is near Tolulope : To God be the glory

: To God be the glory Kelechi : Thank the Lord

: Thank the Lord Oluwakemi: God pampers me

Modern Nigerian names

When a parent gives birth, naming the baby is one of the most important things. You want to sample from traditional to modern ones. Here is a list of modern Nigerian name ideas you can choose from.

Abeke : I bring joy

: I bring joy Aarin : Central

: Central Sunkanmi : Draw close

: Draw close Toluwalase : Authority is God's

: Authority is God's Adesewa : The crown brings forth beauty

: The crown brings forth beauty Iyiola : The prestige of wealth

: The prestige of wealth Sarki : King

: King Nahantsi : Born at the dawn

: Born at the dawn Alade : The crowned one

: The crowned one Osinachi : Sent from God

: Sent from God Otito : Praise

: Praise Akenjuy : Over-pampered

: Over-pampered Dangali : The only male

: The only male Somayina : I shall not walk alone

: I shall not walk alone Jigo : Leader

: Leader Afini : The fire of God

: The fire of God Nomau : Born during the farming season

: Born during the farming season Chibuike : God is strength

: God is strength Achojah : Rise to a challenge

: Rise to a challenge Adango: Father's wealth

Uncommon Nigerian names

Nigerian baby names are unique to the culture of this region, and finding them in another country is hard. Here are some top names from Nigeria if you are looking for a unique name for your baby.

Abah : Intelligent one

: Intelligent one Abayomi : Brings joy

: Brings joy Abadom : Request not to be chastised

: Request not to be chastised Abaeze : Section of the kings

: Section of the kings Abike : Born to be pleasured

: Born to be pleasured Abdulrahaman : Servant of a merciful

: Servant of a merciful Abieyuwa : Children born into prosperity

: Children born into prosperity Chetachukwu : One who always remembers God

: One who always remembers God Chiagozie : The Lord has blessed me

: The Lord has blessed me Chibuike : God is strength

: God is strength Chimezie : Let God do it

: Let God do it Daluchi : Thank the Lord

: Thank the Lord Durojaiye : One who waits for the joy of life

: One who waits for the joy of life Ebunoluwa : God's gift

: God's gift Echezonanna : Don't forget your God and your father

: Don't forget your God and your father Egbo : Forest

: Forest Folade : The honour arrives

: The honour arrives Ginika : What can be greater than God

: What can be greater than God Hassana : Twin Girl

: Twin Girl Ifekristi : The light of Christ

: The light of Christ Jachike : Give praise to God or Hail God

: Give praise to God or Hail God Kairaluchukwu : Let's leave it to God

: Let's leave it to God Lebechi : Look unto God

: Look unto God Mfoniso : Good luck

: Good luck Nasha : Born during the rainy season

: Born during the rainy season Ndidi : Patient one

: Patient one Obinna : Charm of a king

: Charm of a king Oviereya : Queen

: Queen Tayo : Boy full of happiness

: Boy full of happiness Tujuka : Cheerful

: Cheerful Urhie : River

: River Zauna : To be alive

: To be alive Zoputan: The protector

A name is one of the most important parts of a person, as this is how other people identify you. Naming a child can be tricky since numerous traditional and modern options exist. Nigerian names have meaning behind them according to their ethnic background and cultural influences. The above list of Nigerian names will help you decide which name to give your baby.

