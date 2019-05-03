150+ romantic love message for my wife to make her feel special (with images)

Finding a partner is challenging for many people. Once you find the special person, you have to keep the love alive. Did you know a love message for my wife is one of the ways you can keep the relationship going?

Many women melt when they receive an ‘I love you’ message from their spouse. If you are looking for a love message for my wife, check out the collection below. She will appreciate an honest expression of your feelings towards her.

Love message for my wife: What to say to her

Finding the right words to express what you truly feel about your life partner can be challenging. If you experience this challenge, relax, for we have compiled a wide array of messages you can send her today.

Short love messages for my wife

While performing acts of love for your spouse may seem like common sense, couples sometimes forget how important it is to remind your spouse you treasure them. Remind your wife you cherish her using a short text.

I love to look into your eyes. They reflect my happiness.

My heart is always for you. Whenever I think about you, I want to be with you for a long time.

I stopped counting my years on the earth after I met you. I want to spend mine forever with you.

Seeing you happy all the time makes my day. I love you, baby!

Meeting you was one of the best days of my life. I love you.

Your voice makes my stomach flutter no matter how much I hear you. You are beautiful.

If there is a second life, I will choose you again. I can't seem to get enough of you.

When I get up every morning, I pinch myself just to remember that you are in my life.

She is my girl. She is my luck. Did I say 'she?' I meant you, my darling.

I adore you like a bee loves flowers. You are my honey, my dream, my everything.

Listen to the trees. Their leaves whisper how much I cherish you.

It is amazing how you make me smile 365 times a year. What would life be without you?

You bring sense to my existence and enrich my life with positive emotions.

Every man needs a woman like mine in their life. Thanks for coming on this journey with me.

I no longer care whether it rains or not outside. With you, my life is always lit by the sun.

You are a wonder to behold. You are my inspiration and my source of hope. I love you.

Sweet love messages for my wife

Are you looking for something nice to say to your wife? Send a sweet love message for your wife to remind her how much she means to you.

Can I admire you more than I already do? I think not. My feelings are so intense that I can easily drown in the ocean of my affection for you.

No greater light illuminates my path than the love and change you have brought into my life. Thanks, my love.

I feel like my life started on that day I met you, and I love you so much, love!

I bless the day I met you, and I bless the day you smiled at me. I bless the day you said I do.

My love for you will never disappear. You will always be in my heart.

When I look at you, I wonder if I did something really good to get such a marvellous gift from God. You have been a blessing in my life, and this is just to say I love you.

I can never imagine living a life without you. You are my reason to be. Love you, darling!

After meeting you, my life completely changed. Staying with you, I am a new person now.

Together we can change the whole world, which is why we make a great team and partners. I adore you.

Every day with you is worth celebrating because you are precious and dear to my heart. Thanks for lighting up my world.

My relationship status will forever be "Taken by the most beautiful and loveliest girl in this whole universe."

When you are beside me or apart, you are always my first priority in my thoughts and heart.

If I could write 10,000 songs, I would write them all for you because you've got my heart and soul.

My love, I cannot spend a day without you, can’t you see? I love you to the moon and back.

What is the secret of your beauty? You look stunning every passing day. I feel like walking you down the aisle again.

I wish to drown in your eyes. They are the mirror of your beautiful soul.

Cute and romantic words for my wife

Showing your beautiful wife you treasure her brings health benefits. It creates a closer bond and reduces life's daily stress and anxieties.

I prayed to find affection. My prayers were answered when I got acquainted with you, and you agreed to be mine forever.

You are my air. I cannot inhale enough of your love and beauty. I mean it from the bottom of my heart.

You make me feel really so special in a thousand ways. I love you so much, and have no idea what I would do if I lost you, as I feel like I will lose my whole world.

Do you know how much you mean to me? I can not trade you for silver and gold.

You’ve mastered the art of always making my day and heart happy. I love you, baby!

So pretty and innocent, you have become my life landmark. You make me better and softer, and this is why I admire you so much.

You are the reason I became stronger, but still, you are my weakness. I would do anything for you to make you happy. I would give you the sun, the moon, the stars, and my whole heart forever.

I will never agree to be alone again. You have shown me how extraordinary my life can be with you by my side.

My dear, this loving you SMS is meant to bring a smile to your face. Your smile makes me happy. My heart jumps each time I hear your sweetened laughter.

I am the most blessed man in the universe because I have a lovely woman to think of, hug, and kiss.

The best love is the kind that awakens the soul and makes us reach for more, that plants a fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That’s exactly what you have given me. That’s what I hope to give you forever, my darling.

With you, I can be my silliest best and never worry about being judged because you are my better half in the truest sense. I love you!

Sweetie, I wanted to wrap my feeling of affection into this SMS, but it is bigger and more profound than words can describe.

I dreamt that you were mine, and then I woke up smiling because I realised it was not a dream. You are already mine!

My love for you is in the blood that flows through my veins and fills me with immense energy. Thank you for your love.

My heart pulsates so fast when I look at you. In my eyes, you are the most beautiful angel who flew from heaven to our earth to steal my affection.

Deep love messages for wife

Without love, you and your partner cannot enjoy a happy and healthy relationship. With love in a marriage, partners have the strength needed to face difficulties together.

I can’t count the amount of joy and happiness you have brought into my life. I love you!

You fill all the emptiness in my heart. I’m so thankful to have you in my life. I love you very much!

My lovely wife, I don’t want anything from anyone. I just need love from one special person, and you are that special someone in my life.

You paint my world with bright colours and bring meaning to my life.

Whenever I see you, everything in the world feels pure and perfect. I love you infinitely, sweetheart!

I am blessed to have you by my side on this journey. The sacrifices you make for me are unquantifiable.

You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections by the touch of your love. I adore you, my dearest wife!

I want to grow old with you and spend the rest of my life as we vowed to. I can never imagine a perfect soulmate beside you, and I mean it.

Your heart is full of love and affection. Your hands are always caring. I am lucky to have you as my wife.

Your love is so powerful that it eases my soul whenever I am in trouble. I just have to think about you.

Whenever I look into your eyes, I feel the exact way I felt on the day we first met, and I looked into your eyes. I adore you, darling.

The day we said I do was the start of a beautiful journey together. Thank you for being my ride-or-die. I assure you of my love today and always.

No matter how many challenges come in my life, I will face them without difficulty if I have your support.

What did you see in me that made you stay with me? You saw me in my lowest state, yet you chose to stay with me. You are my champion.

Your beauty makes my knees weak and makes my heart skip. You are an angel sent from heaven.

You’re the best gift I’ve ever received in my life, and it is because of you that I want to work hard and move forward in my life.

Romantic love and trust messages for my wife

A loving husband should use words to express his love for his wife. There is no woman who would not love to hear her husband speak to her affectionately.

Darling, I can risk my life for you, for you are my world. I love you, my wife, more than you can ever imagine.

I’m so thankful to have you as my wife. I love you very much!

My wife, I will always confess you are my secret of happiness and success. No one has ever filled my life with happiness, and love like you do. Thank you, my dear wife.

Love is too weak a word for what I feel for you. One life is too small a time to express how madly I am in love with you.

As the years go by, our marriage is becoming stronger and stronger through the good and bad times. Thank you for always being by my side, and I promise I will always be by yours!

Thanks for making my life amazing. I will love you till the last day of my life.

You are the woman I dreamed of. The woman who made our beautiful family a reality. The woman that gave meaning into my life!

Your love, support, and care have made me the man I am, and I’ll always try to be worthy of you.

From the first day that I met you, I had this feeling for us. The feeling of peace and happiness for our common life.

I secretly pray to God for you and our kids. My worst fear is losing any of you! I love every little part of you and our family!

You are my motivation to keep on going and the reason for everything good that happens in my life! My wife, you are the best gift for me!

After all these years of our marriage, we are still building on our relationship, something that everyone is jealous of. I love you, my dear!

I surely know that you are the only woman I want to grow old with. Our love will keep us together until death comes between us. I cherish you, my sweetheart.

I swear that I will never let you go, no matter what you do. I will always be there for you when you need me and support you in everything you want! I love you.

It’s not easy to describe my feelings to the woman who gives every day the toughest fight to keep our family close together. I love you, and I will always do!

Your kiss heals every broken piece of my heart. Your touch brings peace to my soul. One thought of you makes me smile!

Unconditional love messages for my wife

A loving husband graciously convinces his wife that, to him, she is the most important person in the world. An unconditional love message for my wife lets her know you will be with her through thick and thin.

You are the kindest, funniest, smartest, and most beautiful woman in the world, and being your husband makes me feel so lucky!

You are my best friend. You are the partner of my soul. I cannot imagine my life without you. You have changed everything in me and have given me a lot of happiness and love. I’m grateful to have you in my life.

You can try to love someone unconditionally by not expecting anything in return at all. I love you unconditionally.

I felt the silence in my heart and soul until I met you. You are my universe that makes sense and fills my life with the most romantic sounds.

I love you for all that you are. I love you for all that you have been, and all that you will be. I love you with all my heart, and each passing moment of my life is filled with the joy of loving you.

I love you so much! Even on my worst days, you have shown me that there is always hope and a better tomorrow. Thanks for being an amazing wife.

I still have no idea what I did to deserve such a gorgeous woman. You are my excellent gift from the universe.

We have our ups and downs, but through it all, I really cherish being your husband. You are the greatest wife a man could ask for, and I am so lucky to have you in my life every single day.

Babe, I love you, and I mean it. You bring so much joy to my life. You are kind, accepting, giving and loving. I could never ask for a better husband than the one I have. I’m proud to be with you and call you mine.

No other person can understand me as perfectly as you do. I am probably the luckiest man on the earth to have touched true passion. I love you unconditionally.

Always remember that I love you unconditionally. You make me so happy, you are my best friend. I cherish every moment we spend together, and my world is so much better with you in it. I love you!

Just like spring wakes up flowers and plants from a long winter dream, your love keeps me awake from years of loneliness. You cannot imagine how deep my feeling is.

I wish I could compose a song and devote it to you, but I am not a musician. I still adore you and want you to know this.

You are my joy every day of my life. From now on, I will never be sad because you make me ecstatic and happy no matter what obstacles surround me.

Every single day I realise how lucky I am. Every time I look at you, every moment spent with you, my love grows. You are an amazing woman, and I cannot imagine my life without you.

I don't know what I will give you that can ever pay you for everything you have done to me. I owe you, my love, as long as I breathe.

Hot romantic text messages for your wife

Marriage without romance is unlikely to thrive. You can rekindle the romance in your union by sending her one of these texts.

My love for you is so real I could practically reach out and touch it. I love you wholeheartedly and will spend the rest of my life trying to be the man you deserve. I love you, my s*xy lady.

The thought of your warm embrace brings the biggest smile to my face. Sending a virtual hug your way.

The more years go by, the more ways I learn to love you. You are the most amazing woman in the world. I love you, and I always will.

I loved you yesterday, I love you today, and I look forward to loving you more tomorrow and every day after that.

The thought of you brings a bright smile to me. I will always love you, wifey!

Cake, candy, and cookies might come close, but there's nothing in the world as sweet as you.

To the most beautiful girl in the world - I am the luckiest to have you in my life. I love you, and may you never forget that.

To my partner in shine, thank you for giving me everything and more with the power of your love. There's nothing or no one in the world quite like you. I love you, wifey.

I cannot sing, but your love makes me want to get up on the rooftop and belt it to the world how much you mean to me.

Thinking of you, loving you, and hoping you know if you need anything, I'm always here for you.

You make me feel a kind of happy I've never felt before. With you in my life, I'm always on cloud nine. I love you, my wifey.

They say love is bling, but in reality, it has made me a better person by opening my eyes. I truly love you!

I looked for a woman I could live with, but I ended up marrying the woman I could not live without. I love and cherish you, always.

You lift me up and hold me down. You make me smile when I'm feeling down. You bring me peace, you bring me gifts, and you're the person I'm most happy to share my life with. I love you now until the end of time. I hope you'll appreciate my attempted rhyme.

Life with you is better than anything I could have ever dreamed of myself. Thank you for making each day better than the last. I love you.

You are my moon, my sky, my day and night, my sun and stars. If it were my choice, we would be together all the time. Thank you so much for giving me everything.

I love my wife forever text messages

Love, by definition, must be sacrificial. When you took your marriage vows, you promised to forsake all others for her. Therefore you should reassure her she is yours for life.

I love you now and forever. I will love you until I die, and if there is life after that, I will continue to love you then.

All these years have been the happiest moments of my life because of you. Thanks for your care and affection. Loving you is one of the best feelings in the world. You are mine forever.

The moment you took your very first step into my life, you became my life. You’re my shining light in the night sky, my reason for keeping on. There’s nothing I could change to be happier.

No matter what age or stage of life we are, you will always be my darling, and I will love you forever.

I feel blessed to be taken by the most beautiful wife in the world. I love you always and forever.

Each day, I want you near. Every moment, I crave your caress. Not a second goes by that I don’t think about you. My everlasting love is yours.

You opened your heart to me, and I’ll never be able to repay that enough. You gave me a purpose and a reason to smile. Being needed by you is all that I need.

Who knows where the road will lead, but it doesn’t matter if you’ll be by my side. You are mine, now and always.

I never needed a saviour. I needed someone that would support me while I saved myself. And you, you did just that. I will always love you, wifey!

Loving you makes me feel fulfilled, but being loved by you? I can’t even begin to describe that.

There is only one direction left open for me: always towards you, more and more.

True love? Sure, I had heard of it before meeting you, but now I understand its meaning. Yesterday, today, and tomorrow, I am yours.

My favourite part of each day is when I notice a part of you being alive in me. I just begin smiling from the depths of my soul, and the strange looks I get never cease to amuse me.

I really couldn’t say how far we are from the moon, but the length must be at least as great as my love for you.

Life is fickle; it changes from today to tomorrow, and nothing can feel truly certain. That is with the exception of the love that I feel for you.

As long as I continue to live, I’ll know one thing for certain: I must never stop loving you.

Sincere love messages for your wife

It is a blessing to have a spouse you genuinely treasure and honour. Show her how sincerely you love and appreciate her using one of the texts below.

Have I told you lately how much I adore you? You are an incredible woman, and I love you more than I can express.

I can’t even remember how my life used to be without you. You flipped my whole world upside down in the best way possible.

I love the way you smile at me when you first see me after a long day at work. You are home to me.

You should’ve really asked for the return policy on me, because I promise you’re stuck with me forever.

Our love may have matured, but you are still the sexi*st, most beautiful woman in the world to me. Every day we are married confirms how lucky I am to live my life with you.

I read about love. I was told above love. I could never have anticipated what love really feels like, though. You showed me that, my forever wifey.

I would be happy to live on an isolated island if you were to live with me. I need nothing else in this world except for you and your affection.

You made me realise that friendship is the root of love, and I’ll always be grateful to have you as both my partner and my best friend.

I am so proud of the woman that you are and the woman you’re becoming. You inspire me to be a better man.

Every morning when I wake up and see your beautiful face next to mine, I’m flooded with happiness and gratitude.

Would it be okay if I proposed to you all over again? I want to relive the moment when you made me the happiest man alive.

I think of you a thousand times a day. You are my inspiration and my guiding light. I love you, my darling wife.

I find myself thinking about you even when I should be doing other things. I don’t want to push my thoughts of you away because they make me so happy. I will cherish you forever.

You’re always on my mind and in my heart. That’s where you belong. I love you to the moon and back.

I was not joking or playing with words when I promised you that I would stand by you forever. Sweetheart, it is eternally to go.

My only wish is to make my deep feelings towards you last forever.

Thinking of you love messages for your wife

A person you truly cherish is always on your mind. You have their best interests at heart. Let her know you are always thinking about her using the texts below.

In a world of chaos, you are my calm. Thank you for the warmth in your arms and your heart that makes me feel at home. Thinking about you.

I have been developing wrinkles from smiling too much. Stop being so lovely! You drive me crazy.

It does not matter if we are together or we are far from each other. Either way, I always think of you anyway.

The perfect place for someone as beautiful and special as you are is in my heart, and there you will always be. I love you so much.

You’re kinda, sorta, basically, pretty much, always on my mind.

I have thousands of things to think about in my life, but the thought of you keeps coming back every second of the hour. I love you, my wifey.

Good morning, beautiful. The thought of you never left my mind all night. Thank you for being both my inspiration and motivation. I love you so much.

Good morning babe. It’s time to get up, and I just wanted to let you know that thinking of you is one of my favourite things.

I’ll keep thinking of you as long as the earth exists. This is a beautiful promise I intend to keep till the earth is wiped away. Baby, you’re always on my mind.

You are not only in my thoughts today but also in the thoughts of God, who loves you more than you can imagine.

No matter how hard I try to take my mind off you, it only ends up thinking about you the more. I love you beyond the stars.

I’m dumbstruck with the way you cherish and love me, and I’m honoured to be loved by someone as special as you are. I love you more than you know. Thinking about you.

You have let me see your imperfections and flaws. I pray God clothes you with a more amazing life. I love you, wife of my youth.

Every time I think of you, I thank the heavens for answering my prayer and bringing you into my life.

Your image is always in my mind, I can always hear my heart whispering your name, and I can always see your face when I close my face. How beautiful you are, my love.

It’s good to know that when I go back home, you will be there, smiling and waiting for me. I think of you all day long, and I don’t know what I would do without you.

What can I say to my wife to make her feel special?

You can remind her of your genuine love for her and reassure her she is the only woman in your life via text or in person. This will, without a doubt, melt her heart.

How do I romance my wife over text?

You can send her a message with sweet words. Ensure you compliment her positive traits and reassure her she is still the one for you.

How can I make my wife happy in a message?

You can tell her lovely and romantic things in your text. Carefully selected words will make her smile and brighten her day.

How can I touch her heart with love words?

You can tell her she is in your thoughts, remind her she will always be your girl and assure her she makes you a better man.

A simple love message for my wife will make her happy and reassure her of your love and trust. The text you send her should be from your heart and express your true feelings.

