150+ cool water names for boys and girls to make your child unique

Do you know your name is an incredibly important part of your identity? It carries significant personal, cultural, and historical links. It also gives you a sense of self and belongingness in the community. Consider water names if you are a soon-to-be parent who wants a unique name for your child.

Without water, human beings and animals would not exist. Water symbolises life, wisdom, grace, power, and music. It is also associated with fertility and refreshment. As a result, water names are powerful and symbolic.

Cool water names for boys and girls

There are many cool water names in different languages. Below is a compilation of awesome boy and girl names that mean water.

Water names for boys

There are numerous cool names for water in different cultures and communities. Learn some of them today and their origin.

Latin names for water

Latin is the language of ancient Rome and its empire. Below are some of the sea, stream, or ocean names for boys in this language.

Adrian Sea Cary Pleasant stream Marius From the ocean Trent Gushing water

Sanskrit/ Indian

All parents desire to give a unique and meaningful name to their baby. You can borrow from the Sanskrit/ Indian community if you want a unique one.

Ahim Cloud water traveller Amav One connected to a body of water Ambastha One who resides in water Ambava Making a sound like running water Ambhoja Born of water Ambupa Protector of water Amburuha Born in the waters Ambuvica Living in water Apsavya Being in water Avik Living in water

English water-related names for boys

Most people think of traditions when England is mentioned. This is probably because of the culture Queen Elizabeth and her predecessors have supported. Below are some cute options for parents looking for a traditional yet somewhat unique name.

Arledge Dweller at the rabbit lake Beckham Homestead by the stream Blackwell Black stream Bourne One who lives near the stream Bradford Wide river with shallow water Brooks Small stream Calder Rocky water Eaton Riverside Kelby Dweller at the farm by the stream Orwell River branch Struan Stream Wade By the river crossing

Japanese water names for boys

The Japanese culture is also rich, and its naming system is done patrilineally, i.e. from one's father and shared with other siblings. If you admire this community, check out some amazing options below.

Afuru To flood Aomi Ocean Dansui Ocean Etsumi Cold water Hayase Waterfall Junto Pure like water Minamoto River source Hiroka Ocean Hinami Ocean Hasumi Ocean Kimi Beautiful water Mihiro Stream

French names meaning water

Many people associate the French language and culture with finesse and class. Here are some great names from this community.

Dax Water Destan By the still waters Fontaine Fountain Wisconsin Gathering of waters Mortimer Still water Sailor/ Saylor Boatman Troy Water soldier

Hebrew water names

The Hebrew community is mostly linked with Biblical teachings because Hebrew was the language of scholars and the scriptures. Below are cute options from this community.

Arnon Rushing stream Moses Drawn from water Tal Dew Yam Sea

Water-related names from other communities

There are thousands of communities and languages in today's world. As a result, there are many names associated with moisture, and some are listed below.

Afron Welsh River Afton Celtic From the Afton River Alon Tagalog Wave Andreus Greek Of River Peneius Bahari Swahili Ocean Bergren Scandinavian Mountain stream Douglas Scottish Dark water Firth Scottish Arm of the sea Deniz Turkish Sea Murdock Scottish Sea Arno Italian Flower water Kenn Welsh Clearwater Masika Egyptian Born during rain Rocio Spanish Dewdrop Gafar Arabic Stream Kallan Scandinavian Flowing water Kelvin Gaelic From the narrow river Malik Greenland Wave Ohio Indigenous American Large river Pavati Indigenous American Clearwater Rilian German Small stream Rio Spanish River Sachiel Greek Angel of water Strom German Stream Tahoe Indigenous American Edge of the lake

Water names for girls

Choosing a name for your little baby girl can be daunting. You want to give them one that sounds nice and is meaningful. Here are options you should consider, including some names for bodies of water.

Latin names for water

Almost all Latina names and nicknames for water are cute and unique. If you come from this community or simply love the Latin language, below are options you should look at.

Adria Sea Adriana Sea Alma River in Crimea Marella Shining sea Marina Basin on a shore of a body of water Naida Water nymph Rosemary Dew of the sea Sereia Mermaid

Icelandic names that mean water

Did you know Icelandic is a North Germanic language spoken by about 314,000 people globally? Most of them are based in Iceland, and below are two cute names for you.

Alda Wave Haf Ocean

Sanskrit/ Indian

The Indian community has several female names related to water, and some are listed below.

Abja Born of water Ambhini Born of water Ambuda One who gives the water a cloud Ambumati Containing water Asita River Yamuna Ambupadma Lotus of the water Ambuvahini Carrying water Aruvi Waterfalls Ashneer Sacred water Bindhu Drop of water Bisa Greatly loved water snow Chanchari Bird vortex of water

English water-related names

Here are some beautiful English baby girl names and their respective meanings.

Bay Coastal line Beverly Dweller of the beaver stream Brooke Small stream Brooklyn Small stream Cascade Water falling downward Delta Divides the river Eyre Gravel riverbank Harbor Place on the coast for ships and boats Kendall Valley of the River Kent Rain Rain

Japanese water names for girls

The Japanese community has beautiful options for your little girl. They are easy to pronounce for people from other communities.

Akua Water Anna Peaceful water Doremi Waterway Eimi Ocean Erena Water route Kazemi One who controls wind/ water Kiyomizu Pure water Maho To cross a body of water Manahimeko Lake Ryūjin God of the sea

French names meaning water

Have you been searching for a powerful French name for your soon-to-be-born girl? We have compiled amazing options for you.

Ariel Queen of the ocean Chamiree Crooked stream Evian Spa town in France Loire From Loire River in France Selin Flowing water Pier Landing stage for boats Talease Beautiful water Vaitiare Water flower

Hebrew water names

Did you know that the Hebrew community has unique options besides the commonly-used Abigail, Anna, Eliana, Eva, Leah, Maya, Naomi, and Sarah for girls? Check out these options below.

Adva Ripple Dayla To draw water Cherith Winter stream Maya Water Mayim Water Miriam Rising water Talia Dew from heaven

Water-related names from other communities

Going through all names meaning water or water nicknames is a challenging task. This is why we have compiled a list of cute and unique options from different communities and cultures for you to choose from.

Adair Scottish A river near oaks Amaya Basque Night rain Anahita Persian River goddess Cordelia Welsh Daughter of the sea Darya Iranian Sea Doris Greek Gift of the ocean Dwyn Welsh Wave Guadalupe Spanish River with black stones Guinevere Welsh White wave Hali Greek Sea Jenna Welsh White wave Kaimana Hawaiian Power of the ocean Kendra Anglo-Saxon Clearwater Lucerne Swiss Lake Lupe Spanish Wold river Noelani Hawaiian Heavenly mist Oceana Greek Ocean Rhea Greek Flowing Rheanna Welsh Stream Ria Danish Flowing Sabrina Celtic From the river Severn Tallulah Indigenous American Leaping water Zarya Slavic Water priestess

Gender-neutral names

Do you wish to prevent gender stereotyping or sexism in your child's future? If so, you should consider gender-neutral names, including those listed below.

Abital Hebrew My father is the night dew Aeron Welsh A small river in Wales Ara Arabic One who brings rain Arna Indian Wave or stream Bayou French Small stream Beckett English Stream Clyde Scottish One who washes Dylan Welsh Tide flow Fisher English One who fishes Fjord Norwegian To pass over water India Sanskrit River Isa German Ice Itzel Indigenous American Dew Jordan Hebrew To flow or descend Jubal Hebrew Stream Kai Hawaiian Water Kenga Indian River Laguna Italian Lake or pond Lynn Welsh Lake Mar Portuguese Sea Morgan Welsh Seaborn Nebula Latin Misty Nira Indian Pure water Nirvelli Indigenous American Water child Shandy English Wise river

What is the Greek name for water?

The translation for water in Greek is ύδωρ (hydor). Some Greek water names are Hali, Thalassa, and Anahita.

What does water symbolise?

Water is a symbol of life, fertility, motion, refreshment, and purity. It is the difference between life and death.

There are numerous water names one can give their newborn baby. Different cultures and countries have different water-related names for boys and girls.

