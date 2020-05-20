150+ cool water names for boys and girls to make your child unique
Do you know your name is an incredibly important part of your identity? It carries significant personal, cultural, and historical links. It also gives you a sense of self and belongingness in the community. Consider water names if you are a soon-to-be parent who wants a unique name for your child.
Without water, human beings and animals would not exist. Water symbolises life, wisdom, grace, power, and music. It is also associated with fertility and refreshment. As a result, water names are powerful and symbolic.
Cool water names for boys and girls
There are many cool water names in different languages. Below is a compilation of awesome boy and girl names that mean water.
Water names for boys
There are numerous cool names for water in different cultures and communities. Learn some of them today and their origin.
Latin names for water
Latin is the language of ancient Rome and its empire. Below are some of the sea, stream, or ocean names for boys in this language.
|Adrian
|Sea
|Cary
|Pleasant stream
|Marius
|From the ocean
|Trent
|Gushing water
Sanskrit/ Indian
All parents desire to give a unique and meaningful name to their baby. You can borrow from the Sanskrit/ Indian community if you want a unique one.
|Ahim
|Cloud water traveller
|Amav
|One connected to a body of water
|Ambastha
|One who resides in water
|Ambava
|Making a sound like running water
|Ambhoja
|Born of water
|Ambupa
|Protector of water
|Amburuha
|Born in the waters
|Ambuvica
|Living in water
|Apsavya
|Being in water
|Avik
|Living in water
English water-related names for boys
Most people think of traditions when England is mentioned. This is probably because of the culture Queen Elizabeth and her predecessors have supported. Below are some cute options for parents looking for a traditional yet somewhat unique name.
|Arledge
|Dweller at the rabbit lake
|Beckham
|Homestead by the stream
|Blackwell
|Black stream
|Bourne
|One who lives near the stream
|Bradford
|Wide river with shallow water
|Brooks
|Small stream
|Calder
|Rocky water
|Eaton
|Riverside
|Kelby
|Dweller at the farm by the stream
|Orwell
|River branch
|Struan
|Stream
|Wade
|By the river crossing
Japanese water names for boys
The Japanese culture is also rich, and its naming system is done patrilineally, i.e. from one's father and shared with other siblings. If you admire this community, check out some amazing options below.
|Afuru
|To flood
|Aomi
|Ocean
|Dansui
|Ocean
|Etsumi
|Cold water
|Hayase
|Waterfall
|Junto
|Pure like water
|Minamoto
|River source
|Hiroka
|Ocean
|Hinami
|Ocean
|Hasumi
|Ocean
|Kimi
|Beautiful water
|Mihiro
|Stream
French names meaning water
Many people associate the French language and culture with finesse and class. Here are some great names from this community.
|Dax
|Water
|Destan
|By the still waters
|Fontaine
|Fountain
|Wisconsin
|Gathering of waters
|Mortimer
|Still water
|Sailor/ Saylor
|Boatman
|Troy
|Water soldier
Hebrew water names
The Hebrew community is mostly linked with Biblical teachings because Hebrew was the language of scholars and the scriptures. Below are cute options from this community.
|Arnon
|Rushing stream
|Moses
|Drawn from water
|Tal
|Dew
|Yam
|Sea
Water-related names from other communities
There are thousands of communities and languages in today's world. As a result, there are many names associated with moisture, and some are listed below.
|Afron
|Welsh
|River
|Afton
|Celtic
|From the Afton River
|Alon
|Tagalog
|Wave
|Andreus
|Greek
|Of River Peneius
|Bahari
|Swahili
|Ocean
|Bergren
|Scandinavian
|Mountain stream
|Douglas
|Scottish
|Dark water
|Firth
|Scottish
|Arm of the sea
|Deniz
|Turkish
|Sea
|Murdock
|Scottish
|Sea
|Arno
|Italian
|Flower water
|Kenn
|Welsh
|Clearwater
|Masika
|Egyptian
|Born during rain
|Rocio
|Spanish
|Dewdrop
|Gafar
|Arabic
|Stream
|Kallan
|Scandinavian
|Flowing water
|Kelvin
|Gaelic
|From the narrow river
|Malik
|Greenland
|Wave
|Ohio
|Indigenous American
|Large river
|Pavati
|Indigenous American
|Clearwater
|Rilian
|German
|Small stream
|Rio
|Spanish
|River
|Sachiel
|Greek
|Angel of water
|Strom
|German
|Stream
|Tahoe
|Indigenous American
|Edge of the lake
Water names for girls
Choosing a name for your little baby girl can be daunting. You want to give them one that sounds nice and is meaningful. Here are options you should consider, including some names for bodies of water.
Latin names for water
Almost all Latina names and nicknames for water are cute and unique. If you come from this community or simply love the Latin language, below are options you should look at.
|Adria
|Sea
|Adriana
|Sea
|Alma
|River in Crimea
|Marella
|Shining sea
|Marina
|Basin on a shore of a body of water
|Naida
|Water nymph
|Rosemary
|Dew of the sea
|Sereia
|Mermaid
Icelandic names that mean water
Did you know Icelandic is a North Germanic language spoken by about 314,000 people globally? Most of them are based in Iceland, and below are two cute names for you.
|Alda
|Wave
|Haf
|Ocean
Sanskrit/ Indian
The Indian community has several female names related to water, and some are listed below.
|Abja
|Born of water
|Ambhini
|Born of water
|Ambuda
|One who gives the water a cloud
|Ambumati
|Containing water
|Asita
|River Yamuna
|Ambupadma
|Lotus of the water
|Ambuvahini
|Carrying water
|Aruvi
|Waterfalls
|Ashneer
|Sacred water
|Bindhu
|Drop of water
|Bisa
|Greatly loved water snow
|Chanchari
|Bird vortex of water
English water-related names
Here are some beautiful English baby girl names and their respective meanings.
|Bay
|Coastal line
|Beverly
|Dweller of the beaver stream
|Brooke
|Small stream
|Brooklyn
|Small stream
|Cascade
|Water falling downward
|Delta
|Divides the river
|Eyre
|Gravel riverbank
|Harbor
|Place on the coast for ships and boats
|Kendall
|Valley of the River Kent
|Rain
|Rain
Japanese water names for girls
The Japanese community has beautiful options for your little girl. They are easy to pronounce for people from other communities.
|Akua
|Water
|Anna
|Peaceful water
|Doremi
|Waterway
|Eimi
|Ocean
|Erena
|Water route
|Kazemi
|One who controls wind/ water
|Kiyomizu
|Pure water
|Maho
|To cross a body of water
|Manahimeko
|Lake
|Ryūjin
|God of the sea
French names meaning water
Have you been searching for a powerful French name for your soon-to-be-born girl? We have compiled amazing options for you.
|Ariel
|Queen of the ocean
|Chamiree
|Crooked stream
|Evian
|Spa town in France
|Loire
|From Loire River in France
|Selin
|Flowing water
|Pier
|Landing stage for boats
|Talease
|Beautiful water
|Vaitiare
|Water flower
Hebrew water names
Did you know that the Hebrew community has unique options besides the commonly-used Abigail, Anna, Eliana, Eva, Leah, Maya, Naomi, and Sarah for girls? Check out these options below.
|Adva
|Ripple
|Dayla
|To draw water
|Cherith
|Winter stream
|Maya
|Water
|Mayim
|Water
|Miriam
|Rising water
|Talia
|Dew from heaven
Water-related names from other communities
Going through all names meaning water or water nicknames is a challenging task. This is why we have compiled a list of cute and unique options from different communities and cultures for you to choose from.
|Adair
|Scottish
|A river near oaks
|Amaya
|Basque
|Night rain
|Anahita
|Persian
|River goddess
|Cordelia
|Welsh
|Daughter of the sea
|Darya
|Iranian
|Sea
|Doris
|Greek
|Gift of the ocean
|Dwyn
|Welsh
|Wave
|Guadalupe
|Spanish
|River with black stones
|Guinevere
|Welsh
|White wave
|Hali
|Greek
|Sea
|Jenna
|Welsh
|White wave
|Kaimana
|Hawaiian
|Power of the ocean
|Kendra
|Anglo-Saxon
|Clearwater
|Lucerne
|Swiss
|Lake
|Lupe
|Spanish
|Wold river
|Noelani
|Hawaiian
|Heavenly mist
|Oceana
|Greek
|Ocean
|Rhea
|Greek
|Flowing
|Rheanna
|Welsh
|Stream
|Ria
|Danish
|Flowing
|Sabrina
|Celtic
|From the river Severn
|Tallulah
|Indigenous American
|Leaping water
|Zarya
|Slavic
|Water priestess
Gender-neutral names
Do you wish to prevent gender stereotyping or sexism in your child's future? If so, you should consider gender-neutral names, including those listed below.
|Abital
|Hebrew
|My father is the night dew
|Aeron
|Welsh
|A small river in Wales
|Ara
|Arabic
|One who brings rain
|Arna
|Indian
|Wave or stream
|Bayou
|French
|Small stream
|Beckett
|English
|Stream
|Clyde
|Scottish
|One who washes
|Dylan
|Welsh
|Tide flow
|Fisher
|English
|One who fishes
|Fjord
|Norwegian
|To pass over water
|India
|Sanskrit
|River
|Isa
|German
|Ice
|Itzel
|Indigenous American
|Dew
|Jordan
|Hebrew
|To flow or descend
|Jubal
|Hebrew
|Stream
|Kai
|Hawaiian
|Water
|Kenga
|Indian
|River
|Laguna
|Italian
|Lake or pond
|Lynn
|Welsh
|Lake
|Mar
|Portuguese
|Sea
|Morgan
|Welsh
|Seaborn
|Nebula
|Latin
|Misty
|Nira
|Indian
|Pure water
|Nirvelli
|Indigenous American
|Water child
|Shandy
|English
|Wise river
What is the Greek name for water?
The translation for water in Greek is ύδωρ (hydor). Some Greek water names are Hali, Thalassa, and Anahita.
What does water symbolise?
Water is a symbol of life, fertility, motion, refreshment, and purity. It is the difference between life and death.
There are numerous water names one can give their newborn baby. Different cultures and countries have different water-related names for boys and girls.
