100+ rare Igbo names for boys and girls and their meanings

Igbo people are sometimes called Ibo. They are an ethnic group predominantly in southeastern Nigeria. They speak the Igbo language. The language has many beautiful names for boys and girls. Here, we explore the rare Igbo names and their meanings.

The Igbo ethnic group has numerous names for boys and girls. Names are not mere tags to distinguish one thing or person from another in this community. They are expressions of the nature of that which they stand for, and below is a compilation of rare Igbo names and their meanings.

Igbo names for boys

Igbo children are dedicated to a god called a chi at birth. The god is responsible for the guidance and protection of that child. Today, many names from this community are Christianised. Below is a list of beautiful rare Igbo names for boys.

Igbo names for boys starting with the letters A-C

Check out these beautiful rare Igbo names for a baby boy in 2022. Some have a modern touch, while others are old names.

Abaeze: Branch of kings

Branch of kings Achebe: One protected by the goddess

One protected by the goddess Afamefuna: May my name never die

May my name never die Anozie: We are now settled or well positioned

We are now settled or well positioned Arinzechukwu: God's assistance and grace

God's assistance and grace Azubuike: Strength gained from experiences of the past

Strength gained from experiences of the past Bunkechukwu: The one who belongs to the Lord

The one who belongs to the Lord Chetachi: One who always remembers the Lord

One who always remembers the Lord Chibuike: God is my strength

God is my strength Chibunna: God is my father

God is my father Chibundu: God is life

God is life Chibuzor: The Lord leads

The Lord leads Chidiadi: There is God

There is God Chidiebere: God is merciful

God is merciful Chidiebube: The Lord is glorious and great

The Lord is glorious and great Chijioke: The Lord Almighty is the custodian of all talents and blessings

The Lord Almighty is the custodian of all talents and blessings Chijundu: God holds life

God holds life Chimagozielam: This person is blessed by God

This person is blessed by God Chimankpa: The creator knows my needs

The creator knows my needs Chimaroke: God knows how to share gifts

God knows how to share gifts Chimezie: God restores or repairs

God restores or repairs Chinedu: The Lord leads

The Lord leads Chizitere: Godsent

Godsent Chukuemeka: God has done something great

God has done something great Chukwumerije: The Lord Almighty created the journey

Igbo names for boys starting with the letters E-M

Are you looking for modern Igbo names for your little boy? Below are fantastic options to consider. All have a positive meaning.

Ebubedike: Glorious warrior

Glorious warrior Echezonachuku: Never forget your God

Never forget your God Ejike: With power

With power Eyinnaya: My father's friend

My father's friend Ifeanyichukwu: There is nothing the Lord Almighty cannot do

There is nothing the Lord Almighty cannot do Igwebuike: Strength in number

Strength in number Iheanacho: Precious and sought-after

Precious and sought-after Ikenna: God's power

God's power Jachike: Give praise to the Lord Almighty

Give praise to the Lord Almighty Jidenna: Hold on to your father

Hold on to your father Kamanu: The God of thunder

The God of thunder Kamdilichukwu: Let me live for God

Let me live for God Kamfeechi: Let me worship God

Let me worship God Kanayochukwu: Let us keep begging from the Lord

Let us keep begging from the Lord Kaodinakachi: Leave your destiny to God

Leave your destiny to God Lotanna: Remember the father

Remember the father Maduka: People are worth more than riches

People are worth more than riches Munachimso: One who always agrees with the Lord Almighty

Latest Igbo names for baby boys starting with the letters N-Y

Are you looking for new or old Igbo names that are not too common? Check out the selection of amazing names with deep meanings.

Nchedochukwu: God's protection

God's protection Nkemakolam: May my own never leave me

May my own never leave me Nnabuenyi: The father is great

The father is great Nnduka: Life is more important than everything else

Life is more important than everything else Nnamdi: My father lives

My father lives Ndubuisi: Life is important and precious

Life is important and precious Nwabueze: The child is the king

The child is the king Nwankpa: A child in need

A child in need Nwigwe: Child of the heavens

Child of the heavens Nwokeoma: A handsome man

A handsome man Nwolisa: Child of God

Child of God Nzeribe: Avoid bad people

Avoid bad people Obiefune: Do not lose hope

Do not lose hope Obimaburugonachukwu: The Lord comforts my heart

The Lord comforts my heart Obinna: A father's heart

A father's heart Obunmaeme: It is not my doing

It is not my doing Okeke: Born on eke market day

Born on eke market day Onwuegbuchulam: May death not wipe me away completely

May death not wipe me away completely Ositadinma: May good things become permanent

May good things become permanent Yafeu: A bold and strong man

Rare Igbo names for baby girls

Are you looking for unique Igbo names for a baby girl in 2022? We have a fantastic collection, and all have deep meanings. They are also pretty easy to pronounce.

Rare Igbo girl names starting with the letters A-C

Below are unique Igbo names for girls you should consider giving your little girl.

Adaego: Daughter of wealth

Daughter of wealth Adamma: Beautiful first daughter

Beautiful first daughter Adaobi: The first daughter in the family compound.

The first daughter in the family compound. Adaolisa: God's daughter

God's daughter Adaoma: A good and virtuous woman

A good and virtuous woman Adaora: The people's daughter

The people's daughter Adaugo: A beautiful daughter or daughter of an eagle

A beautiful daughter or daughter of an eagle Ahunna: One with her father’s body or is her father’s look alike

One with her father’s body or is her father’s look alike Akachukwu: The hand of the Lord Almighty

The hand of the Lord Almighty Akuada: A girl born into a wealthy family

A girl born into a wealthy family Akunna: Her father’s wealth or riches

Her father’s wealth or riches Bianonyerem: Come and stay with me

Come and stay with me Chiamaka: God is wonderful

God is wonderful Chiasoka: God is too sweet

God is too sweet Chibuzo: God comes first

God comes first Chideziri: God wrote

God wrote Chimamanda: My God will never fail me

My God will never fail me Chisimdi: The Lord says I shall live

The Lord says I shall live Chinechezirim: God thinks good of me

God thinks good of me Chinyere: God's gift

God's gift Chioma: Good luck

Good luck Chizitaram: God sent me

Modern Igbo names for baby girls starting with the letters D-M

The beautiful names below will influence your baby girl to become a virtuous woman in society.

Daberechi: Lean on God

Lean on God Daluchi: Thank you, God

Thank you, God Eberechi: God’s mercy

God’s mercy Ekpereamaka: Prayer is beautiful

Prayer is beautiful Erinma: A child of beauty and great prospect

A child of beauty and great prospect Eziamaka: One who believes that good things are obtained by going out

One who believes that good things are obtained by going out Ezinne: A good mother

A good mother Ifunanya: Love

Love Ijeawele: Journey of favour

Journey of favour Kamfeechukwu: Let us worship and praise the Lord

Let us worship and praise the Lord Kamharida: I shall not fall

I shall not fall Kamsiyonna: The Lord has granted my request

The Lord has granted my request Kamtochukwu: Let me praise the Lord

Let me praise the Lord Kanyinulia: Let us rejoice and have fun

Let us rejoice and have fun Kesandu: One who spreads life to all

One who spreads life to all Kosisochukwu: However it pleases the Lord

However it pleases the Lord Kosarachi: Tell it to the Lord

Tell it to the Lord Mkpulumma: Seed of beauty

Seed of beauty Mmadiya: A woman whose beauty makes her husband proud

A woman whose beauty makes her husband proud Mmasichukwu: The will of the Lord

The will of the Lord Nchekwube: Trust in God

Trust in God Ndidi: One who is patient

One who is patient Ndidiamaka: It is good to be patient

Modern Igbo names for baby girls starting with the letters N-Z

Check out these unique Igbo names for baby girls starting with the letters N-Z.

Nkeiruka: The future is bright

The future is bright Nnedimma: Motherhood is wonderful

Motherhood is wonderful Nnenna: My father's mother

My father's mother Nwanyibuife: A woman is light

A woman is light Obiageli: One born into wealth

One born into wealth Obiajulu: My heart is at peace

My heart is at peace Ogechi: A fresh and successful ending of a struggle or contest

A fresh and successful ending of a struggle or contest Ogechukwukama: The beginning of a new style of living

The beginning of a new style of living Oluebube: Miracle

Miracle Omasirichi: It pleases God

It pleases God Somtochukwu: Praise God with me

Praise God with me Udumelue: Crowned with honour and pride

Crowned with honour and pride Ugommaeze: One whose beauty brings pride to the king

One whose beauty brings pride to the king Ugoulo: Pride of a home

Pride of a home Ukumaka: Religion or the church is good

Religion or the church is good Urenna: Her father's pride

Her father's pride Zikeoranachidimma: Show the world the goodness of the Lord Almighty

Show the world the goodness of the Lord Almighty Zinachidinma: Show that the Lord is good

What do Igbos call twins?

The Igbo names for twins are Taiwo or Kehinde, depending on whether they were born first or second.

What is the most popular Igbo name?

Some of the most popular names in this community are Emeka, Ada, Chika, Eze, Obinna, Ngozi, and Chidimma.

What are the best Igbo names?

The best names differ from one person to another. Some prefer traditional names, others modern ones. Even so, the most commonly used names are Ada, Emeka, Eze, Ngozi, Obinna, and Chidimma.

There are many beautiful and rare Igbo names for little boys and girls. Most names in this community have a close connection with God and divinity.

