Top 50 Tiv names and meaning for baby boy and girl 2022

The Tiv people, also known as the Tivoid people, are an ethnic group that constitutes slightly above 2% of Nigeria's population. The Tiv are made up of about 5 million people, with a few living in Cameroon. The tribe is primarily found in Nigeria's Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba, and Benue states. Like other tribes, the Tiv people have a naming system with numerous names meaning different things. What are the best Tiv names for boys and girls today, and what do they mean?

Most Tiv names are tied to the tribe's profound religious beliefs. The Tiv people are also quite renowned for their generosity and easy-going personalities.

Top Tiv names and their meaning

The Tiv language is closely related to the Benue-Congo language family. This explains the similarities in names and meanings found in dialects within the language family. Here is a look at the top Tiv Benue names and meanings.

Male names

Are you looking for a great Tiv name to bestow upon your child? It is important to consider the name's meaning to ensure it resonates with your beliefs and preferences. Here are some amazing Tiv male names and the meanings behind them.

Tyehimba : We stand as a nation.

: We stand as a nation. Hemen : The one who leads

: The one who leads Cieryol : Amazing or wonderful.

: Amazing or wonderful. Ngutor : God is King

: God is King Bundesaan : No longer lost

: No longer lost Tor : The king

: The king Vershima : The focused one

: The focused one Fanan : Well-given

: Well-given Terdue : The Lord has appeared

: The Lord has appeared Gowon : The rainmaker'.

: The rainmaker'. Ushahemba : The heavenly one is great

: The heavenly one is great Aondoawase : May God help

: May God help Budepuun : No longer despised

: No longer despised Dooshima : The loving one

: The loving one Sekav : We understand God's works

: We understand God's works Mmemna : Her rest

: Her rest Pasem : Reveal to me

: Reveal to me Kator : God is king

: God is king Aondohimba : Gob above all things

: Gob above all things Kumasughun : Time to thank God

: Time to thank God Bemshima : Peace of mind

: Peace of mind Bem : Peace

: Peace Ishughun : Thankfulness or gratitude

: Thankfulness or gratitude Boseda : Born on Sunday

: Born on Sunday Teremun: Father's acceptance

Female names

There are numerous Tiv female names, all meaning different things. Here is a quick look at the top names of women from the Tiv people.

Seember : We rejoice

: We rejoice Mimidoo : The truth pays

: The truth pays Iywanger : Light

: Light Ngusorun : God is visiting

: God is visiting Sengohol : We have received

: We have received Iyua : Gift

: Gift Mesuur : I will trust the Lord

: I will trust the Lord Shiana : He has given again

: He has given again Hembafan : He knows the best

: He knows the best Nguamo : God is with me

: God is with me Kumasughun : Thanking God

: Thanking God Awase : God's help

: God's help Umbur : Remembrance

: Remembrance Wueseter : Praise the Lord

: Praise the Lord Fanen : Be aware

: Be aware Ember : Rejoice

: Rejoice Doosuur : It is good to trust the Lord

: It is good to trust the Lord Ahemen : Let God lead

: Let God lead Dooember : It's good to rejoice

: It's good to rejoice Nguember : He is rejoicing

: He is rejoicing Terungwa : The Lord has heard my prayer

: The Lord has heard my prayer Nguyilan : He is calling

: He is calling Mwar : I have survived

: I have survived Dookenger : Beautiful to behold

: Beautiful to behold Famimi: Know the truth

Where are the Tiv people found?

They live on both sides of the Benue River in Nigeria. They are largely found in Plateau, Nasarawa, Taraba, and Benue states.

Who are some famous Tiv people?

Notable Tiv figures include Joseph Tarka, a Nigerian politician and human rights activist, Barnabas Gemade, the former PDP party chairman, and Iyorchia Ayu, a former senate president.

The Tiv people have interesting beliefs, traditions, religion, and naming systems. All the names bestowed upon children by the Tiv have meanings behind them. This guide will help you choose an appropriate Tiv names for your little one.

