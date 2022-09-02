101 Lil Durk's quotes about life, family, loyalty, and hustle

Durk Derrick Banks, famously known as Lil Durk, is an American rapper from Chicago, Illinois, USA. He is the founder and member of the collective and record label Only the FamilyN (OTF). Durk's music style is drill music, mainly centred around Chicago street violence. Lil Durk's quotes about life, family, loyalty, and hustle will inspire you.

Lil Durk is a famous rapper, singer and songwriter. He was born on 19 October 1992 in Chicago, Illinois. His music career started in 2013 when he released his first mixtape. Some of his best singles include Viral Moment, 3 Headed Goat, Backdoor, and The Voice. He released 7220 this year which became his second number one album.

Famous Lil Durk's quotes

Lil Durk has gone through a lot in his life, from when he was a child to now as a musician. These events have inspired his music lyrics and his famous quotes. Here are a few motivational quotes that will inspire you.

I wanna do everything under the sun. I wanna do everything just one on one.

I doubted myself when I was losing, thankful for not giving up.

Always read your contract. Know what you're getting yourself into. Know your worth.

My message is just showing people how I came from nothing.

I don’t think anybody feels safe in Chicago. Bullets ain’t got no name on them.

Don't get too comfortable around dem snakes.

Lil Durk's quotes about life

Durk had a hard childhood, but that never stopped him from making it in life. Here are some of his favourite motivating lyrics about life that will help you solder no matter what.

I'm really living my dream. So if I were to change anything up, I probably wouldn't be where I am.

You got one life to live, and you decide to be goofy, huh?

This life is for the ghetto.

What I say goes in real life, not the internet.

Real life, my movie doesn't come with actors.

Don't be scared to live your life without judgment.

Tell me what your life is like n*gg* tell me what your life is like.

Money, streets—it's all the same. Power, respect—it's all the same. Life, loyalty—it's all the same.

Lil Durk's quotes about loyalty

Loyalty is paramount in every relationship. These royalty quotes by Lil Durk will inspire you to be loyal and demand loyalty from other people.

Not loyalty, you're a f*cking n*gga can't claim what I claim.

Loyalty over all that made-up sh*t.

All I need is some loyalty.

I can't trust anyone—issa fake everywhere.

Don't cross us 'cause we ain't doing this sh*t for the fame.

They support you when you are up; they don't even call you when you are down.

The people who never did sh*t for me always expect me to break my neck for them.

Life, loyalty, throw L's; that's how we bang. I ain't switch it up on my nigg*s; how could I change?

You ain't loyal like you say for.

Lil Durk's quotes about hustle

If you want to make it in this world, you must hustle. Here are some of Durk's best motivational quotes about hustling to help you keep going.

I'm a good guy at the end of the day; you know what I'm saying? A lot of people will believe what they see in the media from a long time ago. I'm just growing as an artist and as a person.

The streets is my hustle; I've been through the struggle.

Even when you're winning, keep working like you're losing.

I'm the perfect example of 'never give up'.

Couldn't wait to get the crown, say to myself when I make it, I'm gone.

I look up to myself, tryna get better. Always tryna get better.

All blacked up, ready to come and act up. 300 easy for nigg*s to get wrapped up.

I'm just trying to show people that I ain't gotta ride off no movement. I can ride off myself.

I love to be counted out; it makes me hungry.

Are you married to the streets? It's hard to get a divorce. It's even hard to get separation.

Lil Durk's quotes about pain

People go through pain in life due to loss, suffering and many other things. Here are inspirational quotes to help you get through the pain.

Temporary decisions cause permanent pain.

I can't get over my pain. Make you feel better.

What really broke it down was I had my son while I was locked up, so that really affected me. I can't really have this, knowing my father was locked up when I was small. So that really out of everything—through the fame, the money, everything—that really put the toll on me, 'Oh yeah, I gotta change.

I was goin' through that pain alone. I was goin' through that phase alone. We all change; you say I change alone.

I was 17 and out of school, living with my mom, starving, not eating, getting locked up, having no focus, and no guidance. You can't do too much when you have no guidance. But then I had my first son and started working. I got the right people around me.

Death can happen anywhere, but kids in Chicago—like 4 years old—can get shot. You don't really hear that in too many places.

Lil Durk's quotes about money

It is said that money makes the world go round, and Lil Durk has made lots of it through music. His best quotes about money will inspire you to work hard.

Money doesn't make us; we make money.

I'm on the road to riches; it's just a lil traffic.

These the days of my life. Extra money I'm maxing. To get it much I'm on a scratch.

Imma climb up to the top. Money up and it will not drop.

Send money off to them books even if I gotta sell hooks.

Money power, respect, that's what I grew up n*gga.

Don't talk about money 'cause I have made plenty.

Once upon a time, I was really lost. I was 18 going on 19, and I was shy. All I want to do is get money, and the way I was thinking I was going to do that was a negative route.

Lil Durk's quotes about family

Family members are the most important people in life as they will always be there whenever you need them. It is, therefore, essential to take care of your family when you can. The following are Durk's quotes about family you can send to your loved ones.

The family knows how I feel about them. I can do no deal without them. I can't even live without them.

I grew up without a father, so I have to be on point for my kids.

Rapping is my dream, but my kids make me happy.

If you love the streets more than you love your family, you're crazy.

I can't complain 'bout nobody and their family all I know is I'mma take care mine no matter what.

I don't want my kids to be on the streets, period. I want my kids to be nerds. I want them to be book smart or play sports – I don't want them to know anything about the streets.

You can post your money if you take care of your family and put your n*gg*s in a position to win and make sure your kids took good care of you gotta be an opp or somebody wit me hit ya h*e if you hate on me.

I might roll a blunt up for my people. I might pour a cup up for my people.

I get congratulations from the people who matter the most in my life. Thank y'all.

When I do shows, I take pictures and make the fans feel like family. All of that really matters. That's the cheat code if you ain't got a hit.

I have three kids, and that's a big part of staying focused.

I do this for my family; they don't understand me. No new niggas around me; they don't understand me.

Lil Durk's quotes about brothers

Brothers are great people to have; they can even be friends who become family. Here are some quotes about brothers to help you appreciate them.

I'm down to ride for my brothers, no. Can't no nigg* talk bad about my brothers?

Don't call me your brudda if you ain't prove your loyalty.

If a people talkin' 'bout fighting me, gotta deal with my brothers.

The one I call my brother, not my brother, 'cause he told them other n*ggas we not brothers.

Been around my brothers; you give me endurance.

I might roll a blunt up for my people. I might pour a cup up for my people.

Don't ask for no favours if you don't look out for me or my brothers.

I'm CashApp'in' a couple hundred whenever my brother call.

Man, it's all love. You can't learn without my brother 'cause it's all us.

Lil Durk's love quotes

Lil Durk is currently dating India Royale, and his love life has inspired some of his quotes and lyrics. Here are his love-related quotes you can share with a loved one.

Be with someone who can make you laugh when the whole world tries to make you sad.

Still love you to death no matter what.

You don't know who really loves you at heart when you got money.

They tell me it's all love, but I love all.

I keep on loving people who don't love me back.

Who loves you when no one is there, who loves you when no one cares?

Sometimes we laugh, and sometimes we cry, but I guess you know now, baby. I took half, and she took the whole thing, slow down, baby.

I still show love like y'all ain't never count me out.

Where them people be with you, but they really don't love you?

Gotta watch out for those who love me and the same people who hurt me.

You know you can't get over me. You know you can't get away from me.

Best Lil Durk's lyrics

Lil Durk has released several singles that have earned him a considerable following. Here are some of his famous lyrics that boost motivation.

I like aiming for the hungry producers. I don’t chase the wave.

I never meant to start a war; I just wanted you to let me in.

It never crossed my mind to cross my guys. I'm real with it.

I know you with him 'cause he gotta sack. You say you don't like any feelings attached. I know that you lied and can't mix it with facts.

Knowin' your vibes be fake and crazy. That's why me, I keep it the most real.

Couple of big people tried to lil me. I got more power, so don't try me.

I gotta stay in that light where people will see me and hear me. And not be scared of me, you know?

I look up to myself; tryna get better. Always tryna get better.

All the haters getting mad cause I'm right here.

I prayed for times like this to shine like this.

Lil Durk's Instagram captions

Lil Durk shares captivating captions on Instagram inspired by his music. Below are some of Lil Durk's captions you can share on your next Instagram post.

I don't wish jail on nobody, not even my worst enemies.

We out working the hardest workers.

Separating myself—only follow those who follow me.

Be careful who you tell yo business to.

Gotta be a snake to hang around your snakes.

Never care so much, ran out of Woods, just pass the Dutch.

Growth doesn't come with the people you expect to grow with you.

Pay attention to every sign around you.

I'm happy with the person I have become.

I'm my own boss, you know?

Shout out to my competition. These shots are to my opposition.

Everybody is always going to sound like somebody. You got to separate yourself.

Lil Durk is an American rapper and singer from Chicago, Illinois. He is the founder of the collective and record label Only the Family. He is known for his Drill Music style, mostly about Chicago street violence. The above Lil Durk's quotes will inspire you on various life aspects.

