NBA YoungBoy is a famous American rapper, singer, and songwriter. The 22-year-old artist, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. NBA YoungBoy's full creative name is YoungBoy Never Broke Again. NBA YoungBoy's quotes that cover life, love and loyalty are an excellent read for those looking for inspiration on life, love, and loyalty.

YoungBoy started his music career in 2015 and has had in the music scene. Despite being successful, he has had to battle legal issues since 2016. He had a challenging upbringing, which is reflected in his music and life. As a result, his famous quotes have been used by many people looking for motivation in life.

Real NBA YoungBoy's quotes

NBA YoungBoy as an artist, has been through challenges in his life since he was a child. His quotes are based on real-life experiences. You can read the following real NBA YoungBoy quotes to motivate yourself.

Don't let your ego be your downfall

Unless you are me or in my position, don't ever tell me how to feel.

I gotta keep my head above water, gotta make it through.

You have to step out of your comfort zone. Be broke for a while and lose friends. Sleepless nights. Most people don't get it, though.

You can always get to know me through my music.

Just one small positive thought in the morning can change your whole day.

You know you are growing when you stop tripping over problems and start walking over it.

Sometimes you gotta sit back and appreciate what you have.

NBA YoungBoy's quotes for social media captions

Captions are great when communicating on social media. Here are some of the best captions from YoungBoy's music you can use.

I am so tired of making permanent places in my heart for temporary people.

Love yourself and never let other people's hate get to you.

My chest gotta icebox inside it.

I'm leaving blood through the town. I ain't never changed.

You are the one I want; you are the one I need.

Time is money. I ain’t wasting time.

Real friends don’t ever count favours.

NBA YoungBoy's quotes about life

YoungBoy has faced a lot of struggles and challenges in his life. He, however, never lets them stop him from succeeding. What are some of NBA YoungBoy's most famous quotes about life? Check these ones below:

A real hustler always finds a way to figure things out, don't stress out.

You probably will overcome what you're going through from listening to my music.

I come from a rare place. It's a different culture, a different atmosphere where police are crooked. Different emojis, and when I say emojis I mean different personalities.

At some point, this life will end, and all your time will be wasted from trying to prove what didn't matter.

I have been tryna find some peace and only God.

I'll never let nobody else tell me what is best for me because I know my worth and what I want.

I still find a way to keep my head up even though I feel like I'm losing myself in this life.

I don't really talk that much. I just watch and observe.

Low expectations equal less disappointment and heartache.

Real isn't what someone says; it's what they do.

A car is a car; a job is a job. Do not let people make you inferior.

I got a lot of money, but when you wealthy, that mean that your children is ballin’, your grandchildren is ballin’.

What's real gonna remain, and the fake gonna fade, you might not like it, but it's the truth.

You have to step out of your comfort zone. Be broke for a while. Lose some friends. Sleepless nights. Most people don't get it.

NBA YoungBoy's quotes about loyalty

Loyalty is paramount in every relationship, be it romantic or platonic. NBA values loyalty, and he even incorporates it in his music. The following is a list of his quotes about loyalty.

Without loyalty, you won't accomplish anything.

I value loyalty so much in a world where loyalty doesn't matter.

You may treat them like the most amazing people in the world, but they still won't give the same love back.

I don't really trust nobody.

Keep it real with me. I love honesty and loyalty.

My loyalty is different from everybody else's loyalty. My loyalty is real, and it runs deep.

They said they were behind me, but I know that they ain't with me.

All I ask for is love, honesty and loyalty.

I appreciate those who are always there, not when it's convenient.

Loyalty to me is when you hold it down when I'm not around.

NBA YoungBoy's quotes about love

YoungBoy's love life is very complicated. He has dated different women since he was a teenager, seven of which have his kids. Here is a list of his quotes about love you will enjoy.

I was falling in love with you; I'm not taking you as dub. You are something else; you don't know what to do with yourself.

I apologize that I don't know how to love.

Baby, you are so hot; all these diamonds cool you down.

No matter what I'm going through, I hold my head high. On everything for what I love, I'd get crucified.

Even with my broken heart, I still try to love like I was never hurt before.

I can make you fall in love with all these diamonds.

I see all the fake love and don't even speak about it. I just cut you off and won't say anything.

Real love doesn't fade away. If it did, it wasn't love.

At night I need someone on my side me just to hold me; I'm tired of thuggin', now I'm tryna see where the love at.

I wish to wrap you up and hold you in my arms for the rest of the night. You have been gone for too long; let's celebrate that we unite.

NBA YoungBoy's lyrics for captions

NBA YoungBoy's music is very poetic, and his lyrics are great for captions. Check the following lyrics you can use as captions from his songs.

In that cell realized I had no friends.

Got to keep my head above water. Gotta make it through.

I know we have one thing in common: We both want the dough.

Look what I have accomplished; I know you that see me shining. I know you are in the sky, you looking down here watching.

Baby, you are so hot; all these diamonds cool you down.

Stuntin’ on everybody, whoever slept on me.

Ain’t no pretending, we live like this no acting.

I pay for therapy because my thoughts are ahead of me.

I be pretending like I’m heartless when the bad constantly getting to me every day.

Sad NBA YoungBoy's quotes

NBA YoungBoy has gone through many sad events in his life. First, his father went to jail, leaving him with his grandmother, who passed on. Apart from breaking his neck as a child, he has also been incarcerated several times. Here are his sad quotes that might help when you are feeling low.

When you on the road to success, a lot of heartbreaks come along the way.

I'm just a lonely child who needs someone to help him out.

I'm broken inside, but I am going to thug it out.

I am still trying to heal from my past while trying live like I'm okay

Won’t show no sympathy ’cause it’s a dirty game. I know they don’t feel my pain. Can’t let ’em end my name.

You gotta struggle before you come up; it teaches you a place you never want to return to.

Sometimes you just gotta be quiet, no matter how you feel.

They smile in my face, but they don’t know what I’ve been through. Whole lotta nights I went to sleep and I didn’t have any food.

NBA YoungBoy's quotes about relationships

Everyone deserves to have healthy relationships, and NBA YoungBoy is no different. However, his relationships have not been rosy, and he talks about them in his music. You can learn a lot from his quotes on relationship matters.

If I delete our pictures, know you lost me.

You will learn to put yourself first when they constantly putting you last.

You can't help someone who doesn't want to be helped. You cant love someone who doesn't want to be loved.

You don't have to be my relative to be my brother for me to care.

I'm not going to sit here just stress about our situation. I am going to look at the bigger picture, baby.

People killed the value of friendships, relationships and loyalty.

Don't ever think you took advantage of me; you just run into a real one with a big heart.

The medicine for a broken heart is simple, my lady, a good night's sleep and a hot bath.

NBA YoungBoy's motivational quotes

NBA YoungBoy's life and career have come a long way and faced many challenges. He has, however, never let struggles and setbacks stop him. Here are some of his best motivational quotes you can use for inspiration.

I have nothing to prove to nobody.

Time is money; I ain't wasting time. I'm feeling like Kobe. I'm in my prime.

We all have the same 24 hours in a day. The time you spend speaking about me, you could be getting yourself right.

You have to pay the cost of being the boss. It has always been my dream for me to make it to the top.

I'm always trying to make my next song bigger and better than the last.

I think music made me who I am. Music taught me what was gutter and what wasn’t. Music taught me how to live.

NBA YoungBoy has demonstrated that you can succeed no matter what you face in life. Success is a choice, and you must be intentional about it. NBA YoungBoy's quotes are a great inspiration to his fans. The young rapper succeeded in his music career despite the many setbacks.

