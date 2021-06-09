Lil Durk's kids: how many children does the American rapper have?

American star Lil Durk is famous because of his illustrious rap career. He is known for some fantastic collections, such as Signed to the Streets 3 and The Voice. Away from music, Lil Durk is a father. Who are Lil Durk's kids, and how many are they?

Here is everything you need to know about these children.

Who are Lil Durk's kids?

How many kids does Lil Durk have? The American singer, rapper, and songwriter has six children in total. Here are Lil Durk's children.

1. Angelo Banks

The rapper began dating Nicole Covone in 2008. They welcomed their first child Angelo in 2011 when the hitmaker was at the tender age of seventeen years.

2. Bella Banks

Does Lil Durk have a daughter? Yes! He has three daughters. Her second child with Nicole Covone is a girl named Bella. She was born in 2013, but her parents ended their relationship shortly after her birth.

3. Zayden Banks

Zayden is the third child of the American singer. He was born a few months after Lil Durk's daughter Bella's birth. Zayden's mother is unknown.

4. Du’mier Banks

In 2014, the American rapper revealed that he was the father of a fourth child name Du'mier Bank. Like Zayden's, Du'mier's mother is also unknown.

5. Skyler Banks

Skyler Banks is also one of Durk's kids. It is thought that Tameka Kute is Skyler's mother. She is the celebrity's second daughter.

6. Willow Banks

Do Lil Durk and India have a child together? India is the mother of Willow, the youngest of Lil Durk's kids. The singer began dating India Royale in 2017 and proposed to her in September 2018. Willow was born in October 2018.

Facts about Lil Durk

The famous American rapper, singer, and songwriter was born Durk Derrick Banks on October 19th, 1992. He was raised by his mother, alongside two sisters and a brother. His father, Dontay Banks, was sentenced to life in prison while he was just seven months old.

Lil Durk began rapping to fend for his family, forming his rap collective named Only the Family at the early age of ten. In 2011, the singer was arrested for weapon possession and sentenced to three months in jail. When he came out of prison, he took his career seriously, and he is among the best singers globally.

The American rapper shot to global fame after featuring on Drake's hit single Laugh Now Cry Later. The albums he has released include:

Remember My Name (2015)

Lil Durk 2X (2016)

Signed to the Streets 3 (2018)

Love Songs 4 the Streets 2 (2019)

Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 (2020)

The Voice (2020)

Who is Lil Durk married to?

Durk first married his longtime girlfriend, Nicole Covone. However, they separated after the birth of their child, Bella. He proposed to India Royale in September 2018, and they have a child together. They are yet to tie the knot officially.

India Royale is a famous Instagram influencer born on March 9th, 1995, in the United States. She is known for posting selfie, family, and lifestyle photos on her @indiaroyale account on Instagram. So far, she has amassed 2.5 million followers on the platform.

Now you know more about Lil Durk's kids. The famous American singer and songwriter is the father of six children.

