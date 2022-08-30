Funny quotes by female comedians that will lift your spirits

Life is always full of trials and hardships that can easily make you forget about your happiness. That is why you need something to lift your spirit and keep you going. Comedians have a good sense of humour, and some of the funniest female comedians like Mindy Kaling, Real Warri Pikin, Amy Poehler, and Lizzy Jay Ibadan have some of the best funny quotes that will uplift your spirits.

Comedians are known to be hilarious and social people. Look no further if you are looking for the best jokes by female comedians to lift your spirits. These hilarious quotes will boost your mood and happiness in the long run. After all, everybody deserves a good laugh.

Inspirational quotes from comedians

Do you need some wisdom and inspiration in life? These quotes by great female comedians have it all. They are simple messages with important life lessons.

It's your outlook on life that counts. If you take yourself lightly and don't take yourself too seriously, pretty soon, you can find the humour in our everyday lives. And sometimes, it can be a lifesaver. — Betty White

Desperation is a necessary ingredient to learning anything or creating anything. Period. If you are not desperate at some point, you ain’t interesting. —Jim Carrey

You have to go through falling down in order to learn to walk. It helps to know that you can survive it. That's an education in itself. — Carol Burnett

Perspective is the most important thing to have in life. — Lauren Graham

Life is like one big Mardi Gras. But instead of showing your bo*bs, show people your brain, and if they like what they see, you’ll have more beads than you know what to do with. —Ellen DeGeneres

While we have the gift of life, it seems to me the only tragedy is allowing part of us to die – whether it is our spirit, creativity or glorious uniqueness. There is no real security except for whatever you build inside yourself. — Gilda Radner

Every morning, my dad would have me looking in the mirror and repeat, 'Today is going to be a great day; I can, and I will. — Gina Rodriguez

You should bring something into the world that wasn't in the world before. It doesn't matter what that is. It doesn't matter if it's a table or a film, or gardening—everyone should create. You should do something, then sit back and say, 'I did that. —Ricky Gervais

The great thing about taking big chances when you’re younger is you have less to lose, and you don’t know as much. So you take big swings. —Amy Poehler

It's up to you to be responsible for how you feel if you're not happy. Your happiness lies in your hands. You can't rely on a man to make you happy or complete you. That starts with you. —Taraji P. Henson

Get more confidence by doing things that excite and frighten you. — Jessica Williams

The earlier you learn that you should focus on what you have and not obsess about what you don't have, the happier you will be. — Amy Poehler

Famous female comedian quotes

Don’t lose sight of purpose; these funny quotes by female comedians show you how precious life is. These hilarious quotes will also boost your serotonin as you strive to become a better version of yourself.

If you feel rooted in your home and family and active in your community, there's nothing more empowering. The best way to make a difference in the world is to start by making a difference in your own life. —Julia Louis-Dreyfus

I don’t have a clue why I’m famous, either. But I didn’t make myself famous. I’m not doing it; you’re doing it. — Nicole Richie

It’s really irritating. Even people who like my work sometimes come up to me and say, I usually don’t like female comedians, but your material is great! It makes the job prospect more daunting. Funny is funny, you know? — Chelsea Peretti

I think as humans, no one remembers their successes; everyone just remembers their failures. — Mindy Kaling

I never want to be called the funniest Indian female comedian that exists. I feel like I can go head-to-head with the best white male comedy writers out there. Why would I want to self-categorize myself into a smaller group than I’m able to compete in? — Mindy Kaling

You're never going to please everyone, and if you do, there's something wrong. — Constance Wu

Go to bed in your fireplace; you'll sleep like a log. — Ellen Degeneres.

Men are very tough, very critical of me. I think they expect you to basically just be a picture. They don't want to hear you speak. — Chrissy Teigen

I would love it if gay men responded to me. All I want is for gay men to dress up as me for Halloween. — Mindy Kaling

Using my voice to recognize and celebrate other women is a joy for me. — Tracee Ellis Ross

I think it's kind of crazy that we're still calling comedians "female comedians." That seems more like a sneak attack. — Ilana Glazer

Best jokes by female comedians

Below is a list of the best funny quotes by women that will crack your ribs and help you get through life's challenges.

I don’t think a man who is fifteen years younger than me should tell me he is proud of me unless he is my sober coach or my time-travel dad. — Amy Poehler

If you text 'I love you' to a person, and the person writes back an emoji — no matter what that emoji is, they don't love you back. — Mindy Kaling

Procrastination isn't the problem; it's the solution. So procrastinate now, don't put it off. — Ellen Degeneres.

I went home with this French guy because he said something adorable like, ‘I have an apartment.’ — Amy Schumer

Some people say, "Never let them see you cry." I say, if you're so mad, you could just cry, then cry. It terrifies everyone. — Tina Fey

I'm a godmother; that's a great thing to be, a godmother. She calls me god for short; that's cute, I taught her that. — Ellen Degeneres.

When you want to do something that isn't the 'norm', you will be made to feel like you have a problem, and if you hear it often enough, you start to believe it too. — Radhika Vaz

I love a woman who's solid in her shoes. — Melissa McCarthy

My grandmother started walking five miles a day when she was sixty. She's ninety-seven now, and we don't know where the hell she is. — Ellen Degeneres.

Female empowerment quotes by female comedians

These quotes inspire women to keep pushing in all aspects of life. Here are some of the best female empowerment quotes by famous female comedians that will inspire you.

I am always busy, which is the chief reason I am always well. — Elizabeth Candy Stanton

If you feel rooted in your home and family and active in your community, there's nothing more empowering. The best way to make a difference in the world is to start by making a difference in your own life. — Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Women have always been the strong ones in the world. — Coco Chanel

If you're creating anything at all, it's really dangerous to care about what people think. — Kristen Wiig

The biggest barrier for women is the thought that they can’t have it all. — Cathy Engelbert

The most effective way to do it is to do it. — Amelia Earhart

Drama is very important in life: You have to come on with a bang. You never want to go out with a whimper. — Julia Child

It’s the 21st century. I don’t need an alpha male to protect me. I don’t need a big, strong man to fight off a tiger. I need a geek who can get my naked photos off the cloud. — Whitney Cummings

I am not free while any woman isn’t, even when her shackles are very different from my own. — Audre Lorde

If you retain nothing else, always remember the most important rule of beauty, which is: who cares? — Tina Fey

It's not about how many times you get rejected, fall down, or are beaten up; it's about how many times you stand up, are brave, and keep on going. — Lady Gaga

These quotes have the power to make you happy and inspire you to work against the odds of life. As you strive to become exceptional individuals, you should spread love and happiness by sharing the above quotes with your family and loved ones.

