Dejuane Mccoy’s biography: age, height, parents, siblings, net worth

Dejuane Mccoy is a famous TikTok celebrity. He is known for his lip-sync and well-choreographed dance videos. The young celebrity started dancing when he was very young and is also a football enthusiast.

The social media celebrity smiling for a picture. Photo: @dejuane.mccoy

Source: Instagram

In the contemporary world, numerous people earn a living from creating online content. The TikTok celebrity is one such person. He has leveraged the power of social media to make a significant fanbase and money. Here are all the details you should know about his life.

Profile summary

Full name: Dejuane Mccoy

Dejuane Mccoy Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 12th January 2003

12th January 2003 Age: 19 years (as of 2022)

19 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America

Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6 feet

6 feet Height in centimetres: 182

182 Weight in pounds: 160

160 Weight in kilogrammes: 72

72 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Single

Single Siblings: 2

2 Alma mater: Johns Creek High School

Johns Creek High School Profession: TikTok Star

Dejuane Mccoy's biography

The TikTok celebrity was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America, where he resides to date. The names of Dejuane Mccoy's parents are not known.

Dejuane Mccoy's mom is a single mother. She raised him and his siblings single-handedly.

The internet celebrity going about his daily activities. Photo: @dejuane.mccoy

Source: Instagram

How old is Dejuane Mccoy?

Dejuane McCoy's age is 19 years as of 2022. He was born on 12th January 2003, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Who are Dejuane Mccoy's siblings?

The online celebrity has two brothers. However, the names of Dejuane Mccoy's brothers are not in the public domain. His older brother went to Ohio Dominican University and is a teacher in Texas.

Educational background

The young celebrity went to Johns Creek High School and graduated from the institution in 2021. He played football on the school team. He started playing the sport when he was four years old.

He issued a statement saying that playing football made him desire to go to college. He hoped to get a scholarship to lift the burden of paying school fees off his mother's shoulders but is yet to reveal his college plans.

Career

The internet celebrity gained fame on TikTok. He joined the platform in late 2018 and often does collaborative videos with his friends, Trvp Andre and Ansley Spinks. In fact, it was Andre that introduced him to social media.

His dance and lip-sync videos have earned him a significant following. He has over 1.8 million followers on TikTok. Dejuane Mccoy's Instagram has over 364k followers.

The young star also has a YouTube channel with 67.3K subscribers. He uploads vlogs on the channel and often features Andre in his videos.

Dejuane Mccoy's net worth

While it is indisputable that the TikToker has made a considerable amount of money from his online career, there is no official information about his net worth.

The social media celebrity in an orange jacket. Photo: @dejuane.mccoy

Source: Instagram

Dejuane McCoy's height and weight

The TikTok celebrity is 6 feet or 182 centimetres tall, and he weighs about 160 pounds or 72 kilogrammes. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Dejuane McCoy is a young social media celebrity known for his TikTok videos. He joined the platform in late 2018 and boasts a vast following.

