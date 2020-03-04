150+ mythical mermaid and merman names for ocean enthusiasts

Mermaid names are some of the coolest names around. They often sound exotic and fancy, which means that naming your baby with any of the examples in this category will make them stand out. Fortunately, there are many examples of mermaid and merman names that you can pick from.

A kid swimming wearing blue mermaid tail. Photo: pexels.com, @Kindel Media (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Have you dreamt of being a parent to a mermaid girl? You can easily become one by adopting a name for your little baby. She will grow to be identified as one of the mermaids on Earth. The good news is that there are numerous naming options to consider.

Mythical mermaid and merman names

Mermaid and merman names are often fantastical and creative, adding a touch of imagination to stories or fantasy worlds. They can evoke a sense of wonder and capture the audience's attention. Here are adorable names to give you ideas of what you need.

Adorable mermaid names for girls

The following are some of the most popular female merfolk names. You may have heard about the water-dwelling human-like creatures through myths and fairy tales. The females are said to be calculatingly beautiful.

Aaralyn: Songful

Songful Adamaris: Noble of the sea

Noble of the sea Amarine: Aquamarine

Aquamarine Amberly: Ruler of the jewels

Ruler of the jewels Ayumi: Sweet fish

Sweet fish Cadenza: Musical term

Musical term Calypso: She who hides

She who hides Chantara: Moon water

Moon water Cora: Maiden

Maiden Coralin: From the coral of the sea

From the coral of the sea Coventina: Water goddess

Water goddess Dooriya: The sea

The sea Earwine: Friend of the sea

Friend of the sea Ebba: Flowing tide

Flowing tide Gracelynn: Graceful as a waterfall

Graceful as a waterfall Iwalani: Royal seagull

Royal seagull Kelsey: From the island of ships

From the island of ships Kenda: Child of clear or cool water

Child of clear or cool water Kendra: Water baby or magical

Water baby or magical Leimomi: Daughter of pearls

Daughter of pearls Leucothea: Sea nymph

Sea nymph Marella: Shining sea

Shining sea Maressa: Of the sea

Of the sea Maricia: Of the sea

Of the sea Mariska: Stars of the sea or bitterness

Stars of the sea or bitterness Marja: Sadness from the sea

Sadness from the sea Marnia: Maid of the sea

Maid of the sea Meryl: Bright sea

Bright sea Nirveli: From the water

From the water Pania: Mythological sea maiden

Mythological sea maiden Ronelle: Powerful seas

Powerful seas Sarila: Waterflood

Waterflood Shasa: Precious water

Precious water Undine: Of the waves

Of the waves Yareli: Water lady

Water lady Zenevieva: White wave

Cute merman names (male mermaid names)

A woman holding the hand of a baby in yellow jacket and blue gumboots. Photo: pexels.com, @Oleksandr P

Source: UGC

Some of the most popular merfolk names are boy names. The sea creatures have both males and females. Parents of boys should feel encouraged that they, too, can find a unique name for their children. Consider the examples below.

Aalton: Wave

Wave Ambudhi: The sea

The sea Arran: A person who lives on an island

A person who lives on an island Atl: Water

Water Bardo: Water

Water Bradan: Salmon

Salmon Cain: Clearwater

Clearwater Caldwell: Cold water source

Cold water source Ceolbeorht: Seaman

Seaman Cid: From a large island

From a large island Delmore: Of the sea

Of the sea Dillan: Son of the sea

Son of the sea Douglas: Dark water

Dark water Ervin: Friend of the sea

Friend of the sea Firth: Arm of the sea

Arm of the sea Hotham: A Seal

A Seal Hurley: Sea tide

Sea tide Irwin: Sea friend or sea lover

Sea friend or sea lover Kaiholo: Moving sea

Moving sea Kaikane: Masculine sea

Masculine sea Katsumi: Win over the sea

Win over the sea Kye: Ocean

Ocean Mar: The sea

The sea Marion: Bitter or from the sea

Bitter or from the sea Merlin: By the sea

By the sea Merrik: Ruler of the sea

Ruler of the sea Morrissey: Choice of the sea

Choice of the sea Murdoch: Protector of the sea

Protector of the sea Murrough: Fighter of the sea

Fighter of the sea Myrddin: Sea fort

Sea fort Namazzi: Water

Water Nen: Ancient waters

Ancient waters Pelagios: From the sea

From the sea Ponce: Of the sea

Of the sea Roka: White crest of the wave

White crest of the wave Ronan: Little seal

Little seal Sachiel: Angel of water

Angel of water Saebeorht: Glory at sea

Cute little mermaid names

A smiling baby wearing a red dress. Photo: pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

Mythical mermaid names can be serious, playful, romantic, or mysterious. Here are some cute names for your little one.

Adella: More interested in romance

More interested in romance Aella: Whirlwind

Whirlwind Aglaopheme: Means glorious voice

Means glorious voice Alana: Known for being interested in health and appearance

Known for being interested in health and appearance Andrina: She loves to be a jokester

She loves to be a jokester Aphrodite: Goddess of love, beauty, and pleasure

Goddess of love, beauty, and pleasure Aquata: Known for lacking decorum and not wanting to share

Known for lacking decorum and not wanting to share Ariel: She is a free spirit

She is a free spirit Arista: Known to be a fun-loving musician

Known to be a fun-loving musician Athena: Was a beloved queen with a gift for music and singing

Was a beloved queen with a gift for music and singing Attina: Feels a responsibility over her sister

Feels a responsibility over her sister Azura: Blue

Blue Davethi: Means beloved

Means beloved Desiree: Desired

Desired Electra: Shining

Shining Glaucus: Sea-colored

Sea-colored Lorelei: Murmuring rock

Murmuring rock Lyla: The determined one

The determined one Marina: Goddess and protector of seafarers

Goddess and protector of seafarers Melody: A stubborn free spirit

A stubborn free spirit Mimmie: The loyal one

The loyal one Naida: Wave

Wave Nixie: She is adventurous and fun

She is adventurous and fun Ondina: Brave, suspicious, and sometimes stubborn

Brave, suspicious, and sometimes stubborn Pisces: Fish

Fish Rane: Storm spirit

Storm spirit Rita: Pearl

Pearl Seager: Sea spear

Sea spear Selene: Gddess of the moon

Gddess of the moon Shui: Coming from the water

Coming from the water Sirena: She falls in love with a human

She falls in love with a human Teddington: Where the tide ends

Where the tide ends Tethys: Goddess of the oceans

Goddess of the oceans Thelxiepeia: Delightful appearance

Varun: Lord of the sea

Mermaid siren names

Mum and kids playing. Photo: pexels.com, @PNW Production

Source: UGC

Siren names are derived from mythical creatures that roamed the seas in ancient times. If you're interested in the mythical world of magical creatures, here are some adorable names to use.

Anahaita: Goddess of the waters

Goddess of the waters Asherah: She who walks in the sea

She who walks in the sea Baia: Bay

Bay Daryah: Sea

Sea Delja: Daughter of the sea

Daughter of the sea Delmara: Of the sea

Of the sea Derya: From the ocean

From the ocean Dorea: Of the sea

Of the sea Erwyna: Friend of the sea

Friend of the sea Hancock: Shellfish-gatherer

Shellfish-gatherer Irvetta: Friend of the sea

Friend of the sea Kano: God of the waters

God of the waters Lorelay: Alluring

Alluring Maris: Of the sea

Of the sea Meltem: Sea wind

Sea wind Miriam: Of the sea or bitter

Of the sea or bitter Moana: A wide expanse of water or deep sea

A wide expanse of water or deep sea Moises: From the water

From the water Morgan: Lives by the sea, bright sea, the edge of the sea

Lives by the sea, bright sea, the edge of the sea Morwenna: Maiden, sea wave

Maiden, sea wave Muriel: Shining sea

Shining sea Murphy: Sea warrior

Sea warrior Murray: From the sea, lives by the sea, or Lord of the sea

From the sea, lives by the sea, or Lord of the sea Neifion: God of the sea

God of the sea Neptune: God of the sea

God of the sea Nerida: Sea nymph

Sea nymph Nerissa: Water

Water Pacific: Sea land

Sea land Pearl: Ocean jewel

Ocean jewel Phorcys: Hidden dangers of the deep sea

Hidden dangers of the deep sea Portumnus: God of the sea

God of the sea Poseidon: God of the seas

God of the seas Premanth: A sea of love

A sea of love Proteus: Sea god

Sea god Raidne: Siren

Siren Ryba: Fish

Fish Samudra: Lord of the ocean

Lord of the ocean Seriea: Portuguese word for mermaid

Portuguese word for mermaid Susanoo: Shinto God of storms and the ocean

Shinto God of storms and the ocean Tina: Like a river

Like a river Trai: Oyster

Oyster Triton: God of the sea

God of the sea Troy: Water or foot soldier

Mermaid last names

A baby wearing green dress holding flowers. Photo: pexels.com, @Emma Bauso

Source: UGC

Are you looking for unique last names? These mermaid names are rising in popularity. Consider choosing any from the list below.

Abijam: Father of the sea

Father of the sea Abreca: Storm

Storm Aegaeus: One from the Aegean Sea

One from the Aegean Sea Amphitrite: Sea goddess and wife of Poseidon

Sea goddess and wife of Poseidon Bahari: The one who sails

The one who sails Cas: King of the treasure

King of the treasure Caspar: Keeper of the treasure

Keeper of the treasure Culbert: The seaman

The seaman Delphin: Leader of the dolphins, placed in the sky as the constellation

Leader of the dolphins, placed in the sky as the constellation Dillon: Son of the seas

Son of the seas Ephyra: The daughter of Oceanus

The daughter of Oceanus Hurly: Tide

Tide Irvin: Water of green

Water of green Jennis: Wild wave

Wild wave Kymothoe: Means wave

Means wave Lampetia: Means shining

Means shining Leucosia: Means white or clear

Means white or clear Llyr: From the sea

From the sea Melissa: Means honey bee

Means honey bee Meryn: Of the sea

Of the sea Minthe: Means mint

Means mint Neela: Mermaid who holds the light

Mermaid who holds the light Nereid: Sea nymph and daughter of the sea god

Sea nymph and daughter of the sea god Ocyrrhoe: Means swift-flowing

Means swift-flowing Parthenope: Means maiden's voice

Means maiden's voice Phorcys: Means Sea monster

Means Sea monster Plexaure: Means Gold-woven

Means Gold-woven Rhodes: Means Rose

Means Rose Serafina: Name of one of the very brave mermaids

Name of one of the very brave mermaids Smoke: Tutunus

Tutunus Teles: Means Faraway

Means Faraway Thelxiope: Means Wishful thinking

Means Wishful thinking Theo : Swift voyage or the moving waves

: Swift voyage or the moving waves Thetis: Means Sea goddess

Means Sea goddess Vesti: Means Clothing

Means Clothing Xanthus: Means Golden

Means Golden Zale: Sea strength

Sea strength Zamir: Beautiful voice or the song

Beautiful voice or the song Zealand: From the sea-land

From the sea-land Zeeman: A seaman

A seaman Zulimar: Blue ocean

What is the difference between a merman and a mermaid?

Mermaids are the females of merfolk, while mermen are the males.

What is the myth of merman?

One common myth is that a merman is often portrayed as a magical, powerful, handsome, bearded man with the tail of a fish.

Can mermaids walk on land?

It's alleged that many mermaids possess the ability to walk on land and seamlessly transition between their fish tails and human legs, much like humans do.

The best mermaid names are simple and unique. Your baby will grow to be revered and loved just because of their identity. If you are stranded and worried about a first name that captures people's attention, consider the examples above for a change.

Legit.ng recently published a list of beautiful names that mean love for you to name your child. Love is a universal language.

It is an integral part of life and brings out the best in people. Love names can be a good choice when naming a child. These names are timeless and apply to all genders.

Source: Legit.ng