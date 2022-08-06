Good afternoon images and quotes can put a smile on someone's face. If you need such messages to share with your loved ones, this article has funny and motivating good afternoon quotes and messages you can send them.

Sharing cute good afternoon images with loved ones is one way of showing you care about them. The thoughtful and kind gesture can spread positive vibes between you. Below are some good afternoon blessings images and quotes for your girlfriend, boyfriend, spouse, friend, or any other person you love.

Good afternoon quotes for your spouse

Show your spouses your caring, creative, and playful nature by sending them WhatsApp good afternoon images with quotes. You can merge messages and images using free photo editing apps and websites. It shows you put some effort into sending the message. You should try combining romantic pictures using these love quotes and send them to your spouse in the afternoon:

I’ll be loving you, always with a love that’s true. – Patsy Cline

I need you like a heart needs a beat. – One Republic

If I know what love is, it is because of you. – Hermann Hesse

Women are meant to be loved, not to be understood. – Oscar Wilde

You make me want to be a better man. – Melvin Udall

I loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will. – Elaine Davis

In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine. – Maya Angelou

Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can’t help falling in love with you. – Elvis Presley

Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be. – Robert Browning

I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow. – Leo Christopher

Love is like the wind, you can’t see it, but you can feel it. – Nicholas Sparks

To be your friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed of. – Valerie Lombardo

If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you. – A. A. Milne

A man is already halfway in love with any woman who listens to him. – Brendan Francis

I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul. – Pablo Neruda

I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me. I love you for the part of me that you bring out. – Elizabeth Barrett Browning

I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self-respect. And it’s these things I’d believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn’t all she should be. I love her, and it is the beginning of everything. – F. Scott Fitzgerald

A real lover is a man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes, or just staring into space. – Marilyn Monroe

I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect, and I loved you even more. – Angelita Lim

There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment. – Sarah Dessen

Funny good afternoon messages for my dear friend

Ensure that the photos you put on your funny good afternoon messages excite the recipient. They can be a friends' group photo, places you explored with them, their pets, favorite food, etc. You can also download free images from sites like Pexels and Unsplash to make good afternoon friends images and messages. You can merge the pictures with some of these funny good afternoon quotes for friends:

The afternoon indicates half of your day's work is over. I can't wait for the other half to end so we can meet. You know I cannot afford to give you the lifestyle you want, right? Please work hard so you do not get fired.

Good afternoon friends. Your friendship made me the strongest person, but it is also my greatest weakness. I can't explain much because I will cry..

I long to spend the weekends with my friends after being around my family on weekdays. Guys, you keep me sane when parenthood gets tough. Have a good afternoon.

Good afternoon buddies. You are the reason I experience luxury vacations even when I am broke. I promised to give you a treat when I hit the jackpot. Which soccer team should I bet on this weekend?

Hey, ladies. How is your afternoon going? Keep grinding and smiling. We are the boss chicks and super moms. Do not forget to spoil yourselves. I love you.

Good afternoon, roommate. I wanted to talk to you about something. I'm tired of stealing your mango juice. It does not taste great. Sometimes, buy my favorite mango. I promise not to steal it. Have the best afternoon.

Good afternoon, my dear. We cannot continue to laugh at the stupidest things. I mean, we've grown up. I am only sending you the latest funny memes I found online because your work can be depressing.

I can't wait for us to grow old and share a room in the nursing home. Can you imagine the chaos? We will destroy that place as soon as we get there. Have the best afternoon, my dear.

Good afternoon, girl. Can you help me improve my cooking skills? We can practice at my place in the evening. Otherwise, my future husband and kids will starve to death.

How is your afternoon, great men? I hope you know life is too short to have dull weekends. Let us make more mistakes and memories tonight. I will be expecting your reply.

Good afternoon, best friend. Thanks for keeping my dirtiest secrets. Who needs a psychiatrist when I have friends like you? You can use my secrets against me whenever you want free KFC fries.

I would be so terrified if someone heard our weird conversations. Sometimes our discussions make me physically sick, but let's never stop having those. It's disgusting but fun. Have a great afternoon, my dear.

I love when you fall or hurt yourself. I ghost you for weeks from time to time. I eat all the food from your fridge. But I love you! Have a great afternoon, bestie.

You know you have found your best friend when you start discussing your funeral. The song that will be played and the food to be served. Have you decided yet? Let us meet in the evening and talk more about this. I know you will kill me for missing your birthday. So, I want my funeral to be perfect! Have a great afternoon, my best friend.

Do you know why I call you my best friend? If the world was ending and I had to kill someone to survive, you would be my last victim. True friendship isn't dead, am I right? Have a great afternoon, bestie. I love you.

Adorable good afternoon blessings messages

When writing good afternoon quotes, include motivating words and wise advice. Below are examples of good afternoon inspirational quotes:

Learn the habit of compromise because it’s better to bend a little than 2 breaks a loving relationship.

I love the afternoons because the beautiful rays of sunshine remind you of your beautiful face even when you are miles away.

I hope your afternoon is lovely, cozy, and joyful. Have a perfect day, my dear friend.

A great attitude becomes a great mood, Which becomes a great day, Which becomes a great Year, Which becomes a great Life.

Life is an open book, if anyone needs to get some motivation it is the best source to get it, remain favored and attempt to be receptive good afternoon.

A frozen daiquiri of a scorching afternoon is soothing. It makes living more tolerable. Have a perfect one.

Let your afternoon be filled with happiness. Always have the courage to spread your wings and fly.

Your dream doesn’t have an expiration date. take a deep breath, and try again. Good afternoon

Home may be where the heart is, but it's no place to spend Sunday afternoon.

Keep your head up even if nobody else is looking out for you right now; somebody cares about you more than they will ever know. Have a blessed afternoon.

The great thing a little lamp can do which the big sun cannot do is it gives light at night. No one is superior by size but by purpose. Good afternoon!

Good afternoon to the most beautiful lady in my life. You're doing great!

Smile today- no matter what's going on, smile because we have so much to be grateful for just by being alive this afternoon.

Be proud of yourself- you are more vital than you realize and can do anything you want. Have a great afternoon, my friend.

Remember how far you've come and how amazing you got here in the first place. Have a perfect afternoon, my dear friend.

Nobody said it would be easy, but nothing worth having ever comes easy. Enjoy every moment of the day and steal the show. Blessed afternoon dear one.

I hope every second will be beautiful in your life this afternoon.

I would love to thank you this afternoon for believing in me and making me believe in myself.

To succeed, you must believe that you can do anything if you put your mind to it! Good afternoon.

Hearing your sweet voice can even get better. Have a very good afternoon, my dear friend.

I want you to know I love you. May this afternoon bring you delightful surprises. Happy noon, my dear friend! Remember to smile.

Anything is more important when you cannot get it When you can get it this is less important for you This is the nature of every human.

May this afternoon bring a new chapter of peace and joy to your life, as I pray that God will give you strength during these difficult times.

We must try our best to destroy ignorance and evil Only we have to learn that evil is destroyed by the growth of good.

Good afternoon to someone who is strong-willed like me. Work can sometimes be problematic. Keep grinding, and do not worry about tomorrow's challenges.

Every experience, No matter how bad it seems, holds within it a blessing of some kind. The goal is to find it.

We all need reminders that there is still beauty in this world- so take some time out this afternoon and do something that brings you joy.

Victory is not the property of brilliants It is the crown for those who bow themselves in front of hard work and confidence.

Your smiles are enough to brighten my day. I don't care what the world has done to us. We will overcome everything together. Have a very good afternoon, my dear friend.

Happy good afternoon quotes

You should send your loved one and friends good afternoon wishes that match their situation if you are aware of it. Here are some inspiring quotes to share with them:

Good afternoon, my friend. May you feel blessed every day. Your courage to face challenges inspires me to work on mine too.

I am willing to help you with whatever you need this afternoon. Please text or call me if you need anything. Have a happy afternoon.

Stop stressing about your problems. There is no point in worrying about situations you cannot control. Take a moment to enjoy your day. Have a very good afternoon, my dear friend.

Let all your dreams come true, sweetie. I know you can make it. It is only a matter of time before your dreams come true. Have a wonderful afternoon ahead.

I cherish and adore the Aura of sweetness that you bring to me whenever I'm around you, sweet friend, and I hope your afternoon brings you more happiness.

An idea that is developed and put into action is more important than an idea that exists only as an idea.

I wish you success in every step of your life. Noon is the best time to with you success. Happy afternoon!

May you have a beautiful afternoon. You light my life like the sun lights up the sky. Have a very good afternoon, my dear friend.

Let all your dreams come true, sweetie. It's been too long since we had an afternoon together. Making up with you was delightful. Have a wonderful afternoon.

I am sending you love from this side of town this afternoon. You are the best woman I have ever had. Have a very good afternoon, my dear friend.

May your afternoon be filled with joyful moments. You're so perfect, dear. The sky can't compete with how bright you make me feel, and the sun can't beat how warm you make me feel.

Joy is always lurking somewhere in the afternoons! May it find its way to you right now. Have a very good afternoon, my dear friends.

Do not take for granted or forget the blessings around us, including the small happy moments we experience daily. Have a very good afternoon, my dear friend.

I am sending you my warmest afternoon greetings. Thank you for standing with me at my lowest and celebrating my achievements. Have a very good afternoon, my dear friend.

May this afternoon cause blessings to chase you. May this afternoon not do anything that will harm your achievements. And may this afternoon support your progress very much. Good afternoon, my sister and friend.

I'm looking forward to hearing from you again soon. Have a very good afternoon, my dear friend.

Dear friend, have a happy afternoon, the sky shines like your beautiful eyes.

Take a deep breath and let all the negative thoughts leave your mind. Replace them with bright ideas and good intentions. Have a good afternoon, dear one.

Take time to think about all the positive things in your life this afternoon- like how lucky you are to have someone who loves you no matter what happens.

You have a happy night ahead of you! Stay blessed this afternoon.

If I type, thank you for being a good friend in this text without exaggerating, it will be the one-millionth time I have done that. You're too sweet. Good afternoon.

My dear friend, like the water, evaporates in the sun; your gloomy days will soon disappear. Keep up the good work and give your best. Have a good afternoon.

I wish you a pleasant afternoon. Do what makes you feel comfortable and happy, and surround yourself with the people you love the most.

Life is magic. The beauty of life is the next second. I wish every second will be beautiful in your life this afternoon. Good afternoon.

Trusting in you is unavoidable, and believing in you is inevitable; you're awesome in all ways, and I appreciate you, dear friend. Good afternoon sweets.

Good afternoon inspirational quotes

Feel free to use these good messages to put a smile on your loved one's face. If you want to keep it short and sweet, use one of these lovely good afternoon greetings instead.

Thank you for showing me how to be free, love, and loyalty! Have a very good afternoon, my dear friend.

I wish we could spend this whole day together - just us two - but until then, have a fantastic afternoon, and think about me while you're having fun!

Enjoy every moment because these days pass by too quickly! May you have a memorable afternoon!

I wish you the most enticing moment this afternoon; may you find endless peace in your heart.

Know I'm here waiting for you when you return; everything will be alright! Wishing you a beautiful afternoon

Have a beautiful afternoon, and take lots of pictures so I can see all the fun things you've done.

With hugs and kisses from me to you, I wish you a great day filled with happiness! Have a pleasant afternoon, my love.

I hope sending you a sweet afternoon message sounds cool. You are my favorite friends. Never forget that. Enjoy the cool breeze on the beach this hot noon.

I want to use this afternoon to say I appreciate your effort in supporting me to grow in life. Thanks for all your support and love. Good Afternoon Friend.

Afternoon has come to indicate you, half of your day’s work is over, just another half a day to go be brick and keep enjoying your work!

Since the day I met you as friend, this world has been a terrible place to be, until I met you. Good afternoon.

I have enjoyed every evening I have lived by your side, you are a great friend, and with you, everything is great. I hope you have a beautiful afternoon.

A good afternoon is a perfect time to enjoy the little things in life. You've earned it, so take a few minutes today to do something nice for yourself.

Have a wonderful day ahead of you! An afternoon filled with love from people who care about you.

The most fantastic thing about good afternoons is how much love there is for you. Let's use this as an opportunity to make each other feel special.

Let's make this one of the best afternoons we've ever had together!

I hope your afternoon is full of light, love, laughter, and everything else that makes life worth living.

My love, please tell me if there is anything I can do to make your evening memorable. Have a pleasant afternoon.

I value our friendship so much and it is the reason why I am sending you a good afternoon message.

Good friends always stay special in our thoughts. They are part of our daily life even though we are not present I came here to wish you a great afternoon.

An idea that is developed and put into action is more important than an idea that exists only as an idea. Good afternoon!

You are my sunshine; you make me happy when the skies are grey! I wanted to say hi and wish you a lovely day ahead of you.

I'm glad we can talk right now because it's been a while since we've spoken. Have a lovely afternoon and good luck with everything. See you soon, and thank you for the chat today.

Good afternoon! It looks like it's going to be another gorgeous day here! Thank goodness for a mild winter this year. I was getting tired of the snow drifts on our porch.

Good afternoon! It sounds like you had a productive morning already. Don't worry about what other people think; it doesn't matter. They'll forget about it in no time!

Cute good afternoon messages

Wishing your family or friends a good afternoon is an excellent way of reminding them that you are thinking about them. The followings are some great afternoon quotes and messages you can share with your loved ones:

Life not special every moment there does not always have the fragrance of flowers to meet our stated fate otherwise would not be so sweet friendship coincidence.

I'm always here for you when you need to lean on someone's shoulder. Have a good afternoon, and enjoy the rest of your day!

I hope today brings peace, love, joy, happiness, laughter, and life's best things. Good afternoon.

True love cannot be expressed in words it can be expressed only through possessiveness and anger when you get close to others.

Never stop believing in hope because miracles happen every day. Good afternoon, friend.

Good afternoon, friend. You will never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.

I won’t overlook that wonderful good afternoon we met in the cafe. Your adorable face and stunning grin made me like you so much that I became hopelessly enamored with you. I trust your afternoon and the remainder of the day stays as astonishing as you. Good afternoon!

Remember, you have been criticizing yourself for years, and it hasn't worked. Try approving of yourself and see what happens. Good afternoon dear.

There are good and bad moments, but when a friend is next to you everything is different, joy becomes more immense and sadness is easier to cope with, so I wish you a very happy afternoon, dear friend.

A smile says so much more than any words could ever. Today I am smiling just thinking about you! Have a very good afternoon, my dear friend.

Good afternoon, friend. You will never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice.

Enjoy this beautiful afternoon knowing that tomorrow is another chance to be better than you were yesterday.

Do not let anyone steal your sunshine or rain on your parade. No one can replace you in my life. Enjoy the rest of the day.

I hope your afternoon is full of happiness and joy and all your dreams come true today too! Have a very good afternoon, my dear friend.

Remember, those lousy days don't last, but bad moods do, so keep a happy outlook on life, and soon enough, the sun will shine again! Enjoy your afternoon.

I need to reveal to you that regardless of where I am and what I do, I wish wish you a stunning afternoon. Remain favored!

May your afternoon be as fruitful as the morning was sweet. Enjoy yourself and take care of yourself while we're apart.

Extraordinary things in life cannot be seen or touched; they are felt within the heart! I am sending you love and wish you an excellent afternoon.

Good afternoon, dear. Every interaction is an opportunity to learn only if we are interested in improving rather than proving.

If you trust someone, trust till the end whatever the results may be. In the end either You’ll have a very good friend or a very good lesson. Good afternoon!

Let your afternoon be filled with laughter and cheerfulness! No matter what's going on, remember that someone always loves you.

It has been an honor to get to know you these past few months; thank you for letting me into your life. Good afternoon.

Every day offers a new beginning. Enjoy every minute of this afternoon. I hope it fills you with warmth and sunshine.

I wish you the most enticing moment this afternoon, may you find endless peace in your heart, my dear friend.

If you come at four in the afternoon, I’ll begin to be happy by three.

Afternoon is the middle part of the day is it time to complete our essential task and go ahead in life.

Wishing you a lovely afternoon with plenty of laughs, hugs, and smiles.

Good afternoon quotes for her

Be sincere when writing a good afternoon message to her. Please include emotions in your romantic words to make her feel your love. One way of including feelings in your words is letting her know why you value her. Below are some examples to guide you:

Good afternoon, my love. I hope you're having a wonderful day. I can't wait to see you tonight. You make the best dinners, but take a break tonight. Let me surprise you. I love you so much.

Good afternoon, beautiful. I believe you're having a great day because you have not texted me to rant about anything for six hours. I love your little rants because they distract me from my tedious job. I can't wait to see you soon.

You are a trustworthy and rare gem. I wonder what I did to deserve such a wonderful woman. Have a blessed afternoon.

How are you, my love? I remembered to wish the most amazing woman I know a lovely good afternoon. I love you.

Good afternoon, my love. I could not experience the kind of love you give me anywhere else. You give me a thousand reasons to love you more each day.

My solitary petition is to show my love for you and be kind to you. Good afternoon, my dear!

We may not always agree, but we're family. Families stick together through thick and thin! I will try to understand your ideas even when they appear complicated. Have a good afternoon, my dear.

Good afternoon, my queen. I think of you throughout the day, whether near or far away from you. You make me fall in love with you more each day.

Good afternoon, sweetheart. I love the suit you wore to work today. I hope you're enjoying your day, but not because the attire enhances you beauty. Thinking about it makes me feel jealous.

Your boss babe and caring personality make you unique. You are rare to find, my love. I feel lucky to have you. Have a good afternoon, darling!

I have missed spending time with you! You are the best company to have on weekends. Please be safe and enjoy your afternoon! I look forward to hearing from you later.

Good afternoon, sweetheart! How's your day going? Mine is hectic, but I'll be alright. How about we do something fun later?

You always stick by your values and morals. I wouldn't say I liked some of your strict principles, but they inspired me to be a better man, husband, and father to our kids. I wish you a blissful afternoon, my beautiful wife.

Thank you for listening to me today. I am sorry that my emotional state made got to work late. Knowing you are by my side through thick and thin means a lot to me. Have a good afternoon, my love.

Please stay safe, and don't forget how much I love you. You are the only woman who inspires me to work hard in life. I want to give you the life you deserve.

You are the medicine I need thrice a day — in the morning, at night, and in the afternoon. I miss you, my darling. I am sending you money for those shoes you covet to brighten your afternoon!

I am hard to deal with sometimes, but you love me regardless. I could never trade you with any other woman. Have a wonderful afternoon, love.

Every day is beautiful because of you. You are the most selfless human I know. Please tell me what I should do to make you feel loved. Enjoy your afternoon, love.

Hi, love. I have to check on you before our craziness kicks off tonight. Dinner will be great. I will show you new things I have learned. Thanks for being the most incredible wife. Have a wonderful afternoon, love.

Have a good one, babe. I am hanging out with the boys for a few hours. Please text me a list of things you would love me to bring home. I love you.

Thinking about how lucky I am to have you makes me want to spend every minute with you. I will call you when I'm on my way home. Have a good afternoon, babe.

Good afternoon, my dear. You worked so much on that project. I hope your boss notices it, and may you experience immense success today.

Good afternoon quotes for him

Use good afternoon messages to tell your spouse or boyfriend that you miss him and are proud of him. Let him know some of the things that make you adore him. Here are some samples for you to use:

With a deep blue sky over my head and a relaxing wind around me, the only thing I am missing right now is your company. I am sending you a hug to brighten up your day! Good afternoon, love.

Nothing happens without God’s wish. So, I believe we were destined to meet. Have a blessed afternoon, my handsome man.

Hey honey, I wish I were with you now. Being in love with you is the sweetest feeling I have ever known. Have a great afternoon!

Hi sweetie, You’re a fantastic person, and I wish you an afternoon as beautiful as your soul. Have a great afternoon.

It is time to appreciate God's blessings for the day. May peace be part of your afternoon. Have a lovely afternoon.

Distance cannot change how my heart beats for you. Good afternoon, sweetheart. Enjoy every moment!

May this afternoon bring you many pleasant surprises and fill your heart with infinite joy. I wish you a love-filled afternoon!

Every day, I miss you; my love for you is strong though we are miles apart. I miss you. May you have a sweet good afternoon, my dear.

Good afternoon darling. Your voice on the other end is always enough to make me feel better, even when things aren't going my way!

I still miss you like crazy- not just because I miss our beach walks, but because I miss everything about you this afternoon.

These beautiful afternoon sun rays remind me of your handsome face. Good afternoon, my love. Have a pleasant day.

I hope you have a blissful afternoon after having such a wonderful day. May God save you, dear.

May this afternoon refresh you, and may your upcoming moments be successful. Have a great afternoon.

Thinking of my favorite person in this world this afternoon- come back soon, baby. It isn't home without you.

You have occupied my mind this lovely afternoon. I hope you know how much you mean to me, babe.

The day has come to a halt realizing that I am yet to wish you a great afternoon. My love, you're so wrong to think I forgot about you. Have a good afternoon.

May your Good afternoon be light, blessed, enlightened, productive, and happy.

Sweetheart, you are a dream come true. You bring happiness to my world. May your afternoons be blessed.

Happy afternoon, love. I made a mistake. I lied when I promised to love you forever. I realize I wouldn't be able to live that long.

I love hearing from you every afternoon. I want to hear from you daily for the rest of my life! Have a lovely day, love.

Sending good afternoon quotes and messages to loved ones shows you value them. You can add more weight to your message by adding a romantic image. Let them know how much you appreciate them.

