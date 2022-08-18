120+ best flirty good morning texts and quotes for him that will make him smile

Sending texts to your loved one is a fantastic way of expressing your love for them. A good morning message for him will make his day special and vibrant. A flirty text will also let your significant other know he is always on your mind.

Being in love feels amazing, right? Letting your man know how good he makes you feel will strengthen your bond and make him feel loved and appreciated. A good morning message for him will, without a doubt, make his day better.

Good morning message for him

It is easy to go wrong when flirting over text. Autocorrect fails, tones that miss the mark, and jokes that fall flat can ruin things. Even so, this does not mean you should not flirt with him in your good morning text.

Short good morning texts for him

Are you looking for the best way to express the love you have for your man? Here is a list of short texts to make the guy in your life smile.

Good morning, baby. I’m about to get into the shower. I wish we had one together.

Good morning, dear. There are two things I would like to eat this morning; breakfast and you!

Good morning, love! The thought of being in your arms is the only thing keeping me alive today.

Without you, I don’t know if I’d have a smile this big on my face this early in the morning.

Good morning! When do I get to see your cute face again?

I love you, hot stuff! I know you're looking extra hot with the newly-trimmed beard!

Good morning! Ok, I just realised I have a serious issue. I can't stop thinking about you!

I hope you woke up feeling like Superman. But remember that I hold your kryptonite.

Good morning! I'd like to live out my dreams with you, my very naughty dreams from last night!

Congratulations, you just earned the privilege of spending a cuddly day with me. See you soon.

With you, all my dreams are a reality. Good morning, my lover.

Good morning handsome! I love you deeply. I can only imagine how hot you look today.

Mornings are always good for me when I know I’ll see you later.

I wish I was there to kiss you all over and give you the best morning ever!

My heart literally skipped a beat when I thought of you this morning, Mr. Hot Stuff.

Cute good morning texts for him

A morning greeting is a chance to remind your boyfriend or husband of what he means to you. Here are some cute and flirty morning texts for him.

Wishing you a good morning, a fantastic afternoon, and an even better goodnight because that’s when you’ll be seeing me!

I woke up just to say good morning, and now it's time to fall back asleep. Wake me up with a reply.

Hey! I am not only wishing you a good morning, but I am also here to put a smile on your face. Can't wait to cuddle with you later.

I woke up on the wrong side of the bed; it was an empty space where YOU were supposed to be.

Besides your hug, your kiss is the best part of my morning, so am I going to get a kiss or not? Good morning, my love!

Wake up, babe. It's time to greet the day knowing that you have a fantastic girlfriend who thinks you are the best!

Babe, you need to stop this. I have been hiccupping continuously for the last 20 minutes. Just get up already and stop dreaming about me!

Good morning to the sweetest person in the world. Thank you for being born and for all the other things you are without trying.

Good morning, babe. Every day, you spoil me with your love and little acts of kindness. I just cannot start my day without thinking of you first.

I was never a morning person until I met you. Now I love it because I wake up next to the most handsome guy in the world.

Good morning! I thought that a message from me would perk you up this morning. You may still need some coffee, though.

My life is the sweetest with you, and my heart loveliest with you. Please keep my life sweet always with your love, my sweetheart. Have a great day ahead!

I hope you slept well, baby. Sorry for not being able to spend this wonderful morning with you. I made you coffee and left something special for you at the table. Can’t wait to see you later.

My favourite times of the day are the mornings, like this morning when I wake up to you and when I know I will see you again tonight.

Flirty ways to say good morning

Are you looking for a flirty way to say good morning to keep the fire burning in your relationship? Below is a collection of texts to make your boyfriend, husband or crush feel loved and think of you all day.

Good morning, my love! Do you know how wonderful it is for me to wake up in your arms? I look forward to seeing you this evening.

My parents are out. Wanna come over later today? I mean, they’ve lived overseas for ten years, but still… Sneaky much?

What are your favourite letters of the alphabet? Mine are U and I. Good morning, my love.

Hands up! I’m the FBI, and you’re on my most-wanted list. Happy morning, love.

You look so hot right now. I’m not stalking you, just saying you always do. Good morning, honey.

Do you believe in love at first text? Because you can delete this one, and I can keep texting until you do.

I have a secret to tell you, but I want to tell you in person. Can I see you in the evening, my special one?

We’re better together than peanut butter and chocolate. Have a lovely day, my chocolate.

How much skin is too much skin to show on our date tonight? Good morning, my forever love.

I’m making the first move when it comes to texting, so I’m expecting you to make the first move when it comes to kissing. Have a lovely day, and see you later.

I just finished a book I know you would love. You should come over to pick it up in the evening. Have a lovely day.

How about we cozy up and watch a movie tonight? Can't wait to se you after work.

Come over in the evening, I have all your favourites. Pizza, beer, and of course, ME. Before then, have a productive day at work.

I would invite you to come over this weekend, but I’m not sure I can keep my hands to myself. Who am I kidding? I won't. Good morning, my mister!

Sweet good morning texts for him

A sweet good morning text for him can help keep that fire going when you are not together. It will certainly make him smile, and I look forward to meeting you later. Here is a collection of sweet good morning texts to make his day.

Good morning honey! You are the most amazing guy! I am so thankful to have you in my life!

Last night my dreams were filled with thoughts of you. You truly are the man of my dreams. Good morning my love.

I love waking up in your arms each day. Good morning, my handsome man. I wish you a beautiful day.

Happy thoughts are the best cure for morning blues. I’m always happiest when I’m thinking about you!

Meet a new day, sweetheart! I promise to fill it with my unconditional love, hours of laughter and sneakiness, and endless happiness!

Do you know why the sun rises every morning? Just to see your gorgeous smile. Have a blessed day, my love.

The best feeling in the world is knowing that you are mine, and I am yours. Every morning, that's enough for me to have a great day.

Whatever the morning brings, I hope it leads to an amazing day, regardless! Good morning, my sunshine!

Morning, handsome. You are the reason I can start every day with a smile on my face. Have a productive day ahead.

Regardless of how today goes, knowing I get to see you later makes it all worth it. Good morning, my handsome man.

Good morning honey! Starting the day with you makes everything feel better.

Your energy is unmatched, and your smile lights up a room. Never forget how special you are. Good morning, the man of my dreams.

I wake up each day more grateful to have you in my life. Thank you for choosing me.

The best part of my morning is you. I love waking up by your side. Have a lovely day.

Lovely good morning messages for him

Are you looking for a lovely good morning message for him? Check out these texts that will make him know you love and cherish him.

It’s so good to see your smiling face in the morning. I know I’ll be seeing more of it later on tonight. Have a great day!

Because that’s what good morning texts should be about- good news. So, good morning! I hope you’re having a good start to your day and that good things keep happening all day long.

I hope your first cup of coffee is good today! It’s always good to have someone waiting for you at home when you get off work. I can’t wait to spend the rest of your day off with you!

I hope your day is good. Even if it’s not, remember that tonight will be because I’m here. Have a good day at work!

I hope you’re having a good morning. I’m thinking about all the fun we’ll have at our dinner tonight! It’s going to be amazing, I just know it!

The good feeling I get when I see you is the best thing about waking up. Good morning!

Good morning, handsome. Would you like to meet me for breakfast this morning? Oh, wait! I forgot, you’re already here. Good morning to you.

I hope you’re having a good morning. I’m thinking about all the fun we’ll have at our dinner tonight! It’s going to be amazing, I just know it!

You’re the best thing that happened to me this morning.

All I can think about when I wake up is how good it feels to be in your arms.

What’s good about waking up? Opening my eyes and seeing you. Good morning, dear boyfriend.

Hey handsome! Good morning messages aren’t the only way to wake up in a good mood. Just thinking of talking with you makes my morning good already.

Good morning good lookin’. I hope your day is good and sweet, baby.

Good morning, my sweetheart. I couldn’t help but think of you as soon as I woke up. Hope your day is good and bright! xoxo

Flirty good morning texts for him for long-distance relationships

Do you want him to be thinking about you all day? Send him a playful, flirty text in the morning and tell him how excited you are to see him soon.

Morning babe! I made you breakfast in bed, but then I remembered we live in two completely different places. So, now I'm eating your breakfast in bed!

Even though we can’t be together, I’m happy I get to be with you every night in my dreams. Good morning honey!

My morning would be better if I were there with you, but I am so glad you are in my life. Have a beautiful day!

When can I see you again? Pick a day that ends in “y.” Have a blessed day, my dear.

Hey, stranger! Wait, why are we still strangers? Let’s fix that. Have a lovely day.

I wish you were here next to me right now. I love you so much. Good morning.

Hey! Stop thinking about me so much! I know you do. Have a blessed day.

I had a dream about you last night. I miss you and can't wait to be in your arms soon. Have a lovely day.

Hey good looking! Just thinking of talking with you makes my morning good already. Can't wait to see you. Good morning, handsome. Sleep good? I love you.

Hoping you slept well. Hurry and wake up because my mornings are incomplete without you.

There is nothing hotter than a man who takes the time to text me good morning. Now you can be that good-looking man.

I know you are a heavy sleeper and can sleep through anything, so I’m not going to wake you up. But good morning. I miss you so much.

I imagine you like to sleep naked… good morning. I miss you so much.

You’re such a good-looking man, good enough to stare at all day long. Have a lovely day.

Good morning quotes for him

Nothing is more beautiful than a loving message from your better half to start the day. Use these flirty good morning quotes for your boyfriend to make his day special.

I want to wake up with you every morning and fall asleep beside you each night. I want to take care of you, cherish you, and love you in a way no other ever could. I want to spoil you. Every kiss, every touch, every thought, they all belong to you. I’ll make you happy. Every day, I’ll make you happy. - Becca Fitzpatrick

Wake in the morning with a winged heart and give thanks for another day of loving. - Kahlil Gibran

Every part of you was made for me. Your lips were made to kiss mine, your eyes were made to wake up to me looking at you in my bed every morning, and your tongue was made to roll my name off of it. I am more certain of us than I’m certain that I require oxygen to breathe. - Gail McHugh

Meeting you was not the first day of the rest of my life; it was the first day of the BEST of my life. - Steve Maraboli

If you also think it means I wake up every morning wondering what I did to deserve having you back in my life, well, you’d be right about that too. - Julie James

You give me strength; you give me just what I need. And I can feel the hope that’s rising in me. It’s a good morning. - Mandisa

Sometimes, you are pretty much the only thing that makes me want to get up in the morning. - Jojo Moyes

I dreamt we walked together along the shore. We made satisfying small talk and laughed. This morning I found sand in my shoe and a seashell in my pocket. Was I only dreaming? - Maya Angelou

Good morning star-shine the earth says hello… - Tim Burton

I want to be there when your eyes flutter open in the morning, and you see me, and you smile. Surely this would be paradise enough? So I do declare myself to you now, with pen set to paper. I declare it again: I love you. - Neil Gaiman

Let me wake up next to you, have coffee in the morning and wander through the city with your hand in mine, and I’ll be happy for the rest of my little life. - Charlotte Eriksson

He is my soul mate, my fresh air, the reason I look forward to getting up every morning. - Tabitha Suzuma

The sun just touched the morning; the morning, happy thing, supposed that he had come to dwell, and life would be all spring. - Emily Dickinson

Bold good morning messages for him

A lovely good morning message for him may seem like a small gesture, but it is not. It will make him smile and look forward to seeing you again later.

Good morning! I just wanna say thank you; every day, you spoil me with your love and your constant acts of kindness. I just cannot start my day without first thinking of you. I love you!

If I could, I would sleep all day just to dream even more of you. Good morning my dear, you are the love of my life.

Good morning, darling! It’s time to give yourself a pat on the back! You deserve it after last night, good job!

It’s a wonderful morning, my dear. I am sending you hugs and kisses. Have a great day.

Honey, you are the lighthouse in my life. Without you, life would not be half as fun. I wish you a wonderful morning. Thanks for being there.

When I hear your voice, the sun is shining. Being with you is the best thing that has ever happened to me. Have a good morning, my dear. I wish you a wonderful day.

I can’t help but feel pure gratitude when I see you waking up in the morning. There is that lovely smile on your face, and I know that it’s going to be an awesome day, simply because you’re next to me.

The birds start singing and the sun begins to illuminate the world when I wake up thinking of you.

Good morning my love! Being with you feels as if we are living in a paradise on earth.

Let this morning be as loving as your smile. I’m sending you hugs and kisses until we meet again.

I couldn’t be more thankful for every morning that I wake up next to you. You are the love of my life.

Without a doubt, you’re the best thing that has ever happened to me. You are the first thing I’m thinking of in the morning and the last thing in the evening. I couldn’t imagine living a life without you. I wish you a wonderful morning.

Life before you was boring and uninspired. It was tough and sometimes cruel. But ever since we met, every morning is filled with joy and happiness.

I wish you a wonderful morning, my darling. May your day be filled with joy, happiness, and laughter. Here are some hugs and kisses for the start of your day.

Flirty pick-up lines for him

You have a bit of cute on your face. See you later. Be productive today.

Wait a second. I need to breathe. Being with you takes my breath away. Good morning, honey.

Why do you have to look so good?! I can’t concentrate on what I’m doing! Have a blessed day.

In your arms is where I truly belong. Can't wait to see you again later.

I will report you to the police for stealing my heart! Good morning, my love.

I like you just how I like my coffee: tall, dark, and strong. Good morning.

I can see into the future, and yeah, it’s me and you together.

I am not quite certain what you think of me. I just hope it’s at least R-rated. Good morning.

You remind me of a magnet because you are attracting me to you, as always. Have a wonderful day ahead.

Mind if I ask you what your name is? I need to know what I’ll be screaming tonight. Good morning, love.

How does it feel like to be the most handsome guy in the room? Good morning, love.

They say kissing is the language of love. Would you like to start a conversation with me after work?

Would you mind if I followed you home after work? I want to follow you because my parents always told me to follow my dreams. Have a lovely day, my hot stuff.

Do you have a watch? I need to know how much time it took for me to fall in love with you.

Flirty good morning memes for him

We live in a digital era, where memes are pretty easy to send. If your boyfriend or husband uses various social media platforms, send him a flirty meme in the morning to make his day.

Let him know he is yours to keep in the morning. He will look forward to seeing you again all day.

Make him feel special by reminding you he has all the qualities you need in a partner.

Who doesn't like smiling? Let him know he makes you smile using the meme above.

What should I text him in the morning?

You should text him you love him and what he means to you. Be authentic when expressing your feelings.

What is a good day message to make him smile?

There are numerous good day texts, as explored above. Choose one. You can personalise it before hitting the send button.

What should I text him to make him feel special?

You should text him what you feel about him. The words you choose should be cute, romantic, inspiring, and smile-inducing.

A lovely good morning message for him will make your significant other feel wanted, loved, and cherished. Send him a text that expresses deep feelings for him to make his day extra special.

