Details Emerge as Oyo Govt Announces Date for 2024 Common Entrance Exam
- The Oyo State government, through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, has announced the date of the 2024 entrance examination
- Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Prof. Salihu Abdulwaheed, also disclosed the examination venues
- The commissioner also announced the screening date exercise for primary six pupils transitioning to Public Junior Secondary Schools for the 2024/2025 academic session
The Oyo State government, through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, has announced that the 2024 entrance examination for Schools of Science will be held on Saturday, July 27, at designated locations across the state.
A statement from Prof. Salihu Abdulwaheed, the Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, confirmed This.
Venues designated for the exams
Abdulwaheed disclosed that the examination venues include the Federal College of Forestry in Jericho, Ibadan; Emmanuel Alayande University of Education CBT Centre in Oyo; The Polytechnic Ibadan CBT Centre;
Others are Yinbol College CBT Centre in Orogun, Ibadan; LAUTECH CBT Centre in Ogbomoso; Damdav CBT Centre in Okeho; and Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic CBT Centre in Eruwa.
Oyo gov't warns against exam malpractice
Abdulwaheed advised students to collect their I.D. cards from their schools of registration by Friday, July 26.
Abdulwaheed also warned against any form of examination malpractice and urged parents, guardians, and the public to refrain from loitering around the examination centres, The Nation reported.
Principals have been instructed to ensure the smooth distribution of I.D. cards and the efficient conduct of the exam.
Oyo govt releases date for primary 6 screening exercise
Additionally, the commissioner announced that the screening exercise for primary six pupils transitioning to Public Junior Secondary Schools for the 2024/2025 academic session will also be held on Saturday, July 27.
Officials from the Ministry will be on-site to monitor the exams and ensure they are conducted orderly.
Source: Legit.ng
