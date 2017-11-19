Top 50 prayer points for mercy with Bible verses you should know

In Christianity, mercy relates to forgiveness or withholding punishment. Many Christians pray for God's mercy because it leads to peace, love, and joy. By nature, man is prone to sin and error. If you are seeking God's love and peace, you should familiarise yourself with different prayer points for mercy with Bible verses.

Are you looking for prayer points for mercy with Bible verses? God promises to be compassionate toward human beings, even after sin. It is important for Christians to say a prayer for mercy to get closer to The Almighty.

Prayer points for mercy with Bible verses you should know

Saying a prayer for mercy and favour is something a Christian should often do. Check out the top 50 prayers you can say to get God's compassion and love.

Short prayers for mercy and favour

If you are at a loss for words, you can say a short prayer. God will still listen to you and extend His hand of compassion in your life. Below are short prayers you can say to reconnect with Him.

Oh Lord, let me receive favour and mercy in all areas of my life in Jesus' name. Amen.

Oh Lord, Let your unmerited favour prevail in every situation of my life. May your Holy name be praised.

I confess today that my redeemer lives and will cause His favour to shine on me always.

Oh God of mercy! Have mercy on me today, and let your mercy grab me from those who seek my death in Jesus' name.

Oh Lord, by your mercy, silence every satanic voice speaking against me to destroy my life in Jesus' name.

Oh, Lord! I seek your face as a child seeks the face of the parents. Show me your favour in every area of my life in Jesus' name.

Oh Lord, the challenges of my life are overwhelming, they are too strong for me to handle. Show me your mercy and help me.

Lord, let my heart be filled with joy as you answer my prayers according to your mercy. I live to serve you.

Oh God of mercy, arise and defend me from every false accusation of the enemy. I praise your name.

Oh Lord, don’t let me be ashamed as I cry unto you over this matter, help me by your mercy and give me a testimony.

Top prayer points for mercy and favour

Having a prayer point for mercy is crucial for every Christian wanting oneness with God. Here are good prayers you can say when seeking His compassion.

Lord, let your favour be evident in my life everywhere I go so that I can expand your kingdom everywhere I step my foot, testifying to your goodness.

Oh Lord, let your mercy and favour make me stand out among my peers in the name of Jesus.

Father, let your favour make me be at the right place at the right time in the name of Jesus.

Almighty God, by Your mercy, I decree that the hand and plans of the enemy shall not prevail over my life in the name of Jesus.

Oh Lord, by Your mercy, where others have failed, let me succeed in the name of Jesus.

Father, wherever the enemy has knocked me down, let your mercy lift me up and restore me.

Every struggle in my life, by the mercy and favour of God, has come to an end in the name of Jesus.

Father, let the anointing of supernatural and uncommon favour rest upon my life from today in the name of Jesus.

Father, I pray that the lack of favour in my life comes to an end today in Jesus' name.

Almighty God, let your favour speedily connect me with men that will help my destiny and my cause in the name of Jesus.

Deep prayer points for mercy

Seeking God's compassion and grace should be a daily part of a Christian's life. Say one of these deep prayers to gain his forgiveness and love.

Jesus Christ, Son of God, You were born of the Holy Spirit, yet you walked on this earth and endured suffering. Teach me how to be humble and endure the troubles that shake my faith. May your mercy upon me win me favour on earth. Guide me in everything I do so I will testify to Your greatness.

Dear Father God, I praise and thank You for Your loving-kindness and great mercy, which is new every morning and remains steadfast and sure throughout the day. Thank You for the glory of the cross. Knowing I was estranged from Your heart of love and an outcast from the kingdom of heaven shames me. Words cannot describe the joy that You sent Your only begotten Son to live a life of rejection and pain. He suffered and died on the cross of Calvary for my forgiveness. Forgive my sins so I may live with You eternally in heaven.

Lord, in whatever way that I have sinned against you and disobeyed your word and instructions, show me mercy according to your loving-kindness and forgive my sins according to your compassion that endures forever.

Dear God, I come to You as a sinner undeserving of Your grace and presence. I repent all my sins and ask You to forgive me so that my request may be heard. Lord, have mercy on me and fill me with Your grace. Wash me with the blood of Your son Jesus Christ that I may shine and walk unashamed. I ask for Your favour from this moment to the end of the day. I thank You, for You are faithful.

Christ Jesus, through you, all my sins have been washed away. You have paid all my debts, and I now stand free with no one to point a finger at me. It is Your mercy that keeps me alive. You gave yourself wholly so that I may live. Thank you, Jesus, for Your unending love and mercy. Pour upon me Your grace and strength to always stand in faith.

Christ, my saviour, Your wounds remind me of the suffering I put you through. Have mercy on me and wash me with thy blood and water. Cleanse me and make me whole again. Redeem my soul and make me a vessel of your work that I may testify of your unending mercies

Oh, most merciful God, hear my cry and look to me with your merciful eyes. I may not be worthy of your presence Lord, but I strip myself of all connection to fleshly desires and bind myself to you. Father, show mercy upon me and stretch Your hand towards me in time of need.

Heavenly Father, with every breath I take, I feel your power in me. I am thankful for the gift of life and for the gift of the church. Lord, I ask that You open the eyes of my heart so that I may live righteously as you teach us. Lord, May I dwell in Your church empowered by Your Holy Spirit to keep spreading your Gospel. May your mercy on me save me from the temptations of the world.

Dear God, I love and adore You. I am grateful for every breath I take, a roof over my head, the shoes on my feet, and the food on my table. Lord, I pray for Your love and mercy to complete me and make me whole. As a human, I find myself complaining and being ungrateful. Teach me to always be content and ignite my heart’s desire to live in your presence.

Father, Most High, I fall before your throne, acknowledging your power and might over the whole universe. I am just a tiny being among the many You created, those we know and many more that we do not know. Remember me, oh God, as you bless each and every other being in Your creation. Have mercy on me and write my name in your book of life that I may live to see Your Holy face.

Psalms for mercy and favour

If you wish to say an earnest prayer for favour and mercy, you can draw it from The Psalms in the Bible. This book reminds us of God's love and compassion for humankind.

The LORD is gracious, and full of compassion, slow to anger, and of great mercy. The LORD is good to all: and his tender mercies are over all his works. All thy works shall praise thee, O Lord, and thy saints shall bless thee. - Psalm 145:8-10

But You, O Lord, are a God full of compassion, and gracious, longsuffering and abundant in mercy and truth. - Psalm 86:15

All the paths of the Lord are mercy and truth, to such as keep His covenant and His testimonies. - Psalm 25:10

Righteousness and justice are the foundation of Your throne; mercy and truth go before Your face. - Psalm 89:14

Unto the upright there arises light in the darkness; He is gracious, and full of compassion, and righteous. - Psalm 112:4

Enter into his gates with thanksgiving and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name. For the LORD is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations. - Psalm 100:4-5

Help me, O LORD my God: O save me according to thy mercy: That they may know that this is thy hand; that thou, LORD, hast done it. - Psalm 109:26 -27

The LORD is merciful and gracious, slow to anger, and plenteous in mercy. He will not always chide: neither will he keep his anger for ever. He hath not dealt with us after our sins; nor rewarded us according to our iniquities. For as the heaven is high above the earth, so great is his mercy toward them that fear him. As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us. - Psalm 103:8-12

Unless the LORD had been my help, my soul had almost dwelt in silence. When I said, My foot slippeth; thy mercy, O LORD, held me up. - Psalm 94:17-18

For thou, Lord, art good, and ready to forgive; and plenteous in mercy unto all them that call upon thee. - Psalm 86:5

Bible verses for mercy you should know

If you are looking for a mercy prayer point from the Bible, check out the verses below from different parts of the Holy Book.

The Lord, the Lord God, merciful and gracious, longsuffering and abounding in goodness and truth, keeping mercy for thousands, forgiving iniquity and transgression and sin. - Exodus 34:6-7

Through the Lord’s mercies, we are not consumed because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness. - Lamentations 3:22-23

Therefore, know that the Lord your God, He is God, the faithful God who keeps covenant and mercy for a thousand generations with those who love Him and keep His commandments. - Deuteronomy 7:9

Who is a God like You, pardoning iniquity and passing over the transgression of the remnant of His heritage? He does not retain His anger forever, because He delights in mercy. He will again have compassion on us and will subdue our iniquities. You will cast all our sins into the depths of the sea. - Micah 7:18-19

But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in trespasses, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved) - Ephesians 2:4-5

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble, with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God. - 2 Corinthians 1:3-4

Therefore, in all things He had to be made like His brethren, that He might be a merciful and faithful High Priest in things pertaining to God, to make propitiation for the sins of the people. For in that He Himself has suffered, being tempted, He is able to aid those who are tempted. - Hebrews 2:17-18.

Let not mercy and truth forsake you; bind them around your neck, write them on the tablet of your heart, and so find favour and high esteem in the sight of God and man. - Proverbs 3:3-4

Thus says the Lord of hosts: ‘Execute true justice, show mercy and compassion everyone to his brother. Do not oppress the widow or the fatherless, the alien or the poor. Let none of you plan evil in his heart against his brother'. - Zechariah 7:8-10

For judgment is without mercy to the one who has shown no mercy. Mercy triumphs over judgment. - James 2:13

Why should we pray for mercy?

Christians should pray for mercy because they need forgiveness. It also reconnects them with God and other people in spite of their differences.

How do I pray to God for mercy?

You can request The Almighty for mercy by saying one or more of the prayers above. If you cannot pray, you can read a Bible verse about mercy and favour.

What Psalm can I read for mercy?

Many Psalms in the Bible talk about mercy, compassion, favour, and forgiveness. Among those you can read are Psalm 145:8-10, Psalm 86:5, Psalm 94:17-18, Psalm 109:26 -27, Psalm 25:10, and Psalm 89:14.

Knowing the prayer points for mercy with Bible verses is important for every Christian. If you ask God for compassion and favour, He will listen to you because He is a loving father.

