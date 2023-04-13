100+ funny happy birthday jokes and puns for adults and kids

Birthdays are a time of joy, laughter, and celebration, and what better way to add some humour to the festivities than with funny birthday jokes and puns? Whether you're planning a party for kids or adults, jokes are a sure way to brighten someone's special day with a joke and put a smile on their face.

Happy birthday jokes and puns. Photo: pexels.com, @george-dolgikh-551816 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Whether you are a fan of dark humour or prefer lighter moments, sharing a laugh is bound to cement your relationship with your loved ones. It is even better when you share such jokes during birthdays.

Funny birthday jokes for adults

Regardless of what the plans are for your loved one’s birthday, such an occasion could always do with some funny quotes. These hilarious messages will make the celebrant double over in laughter.

Here's to another year of questionable life decisions!

Age is just a number… a huge, obnoxious number that everyone knows.

Forget about the past; you can't change it. Forget about the future; you can't predict it. Forget about the present; I didn't get you one.

Age is a relative thing. All my relatives keep reminding me how old I am.

You know you're getting old when you have more candles on your cake than friends at your birthday party.

Don't stress about your eyesight failing as you get older. It's nature's way of protecting you from shock as you walk past the mirror.

Thirty-five is when you finally get your head together, and your body starts falling apart.

Congratulations, you've finally reached the wonder years. Wonder where your car is parked? Wonder where you left your phone? Wonder where your glasses are? Wonder what day it is?

You don't look a day over 16! From a distance, with my eyes closed.

You might want to forget about your birthday, but I never could! I'll take any opportunity to remind you that you're getting older.

It's time to start being honest about your age. You need to start including your B.C. years.

The year you start lying about your age has finally arrived.

I've baked the most delicious cake for you today. Unfortunately, I opted not to place any candles on it. Because if I do, then I'd have to call the fire department because it will be a potential fire hazard!

Witty birthday puns

Photo: pexels.com, @anthonyshkraba-production (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Clever wordplay is sure to get some laughs out of loved ones on their big day. These puns could also double as funny text messages to make their day brighter.

I bought you a loaf of bread for your birthday toast.

What's a ghost's favourite cake? I-scream cake.

Why did the boy put his cake in the oven? He wanted it to be a hot topic!

What did the balloon say to the cake? Don't pop my bubble!

Why did the girl put her cake on a bicycle? She wanted to have a sweet ride!

Why did the girl bring a suitcase to the party? She wanted to pack in all the fun!

What do you call a cat on its name day? A meow-velous celebration!

Why couldn't the bicycle stand up by itself? It was two-tired from all the festivities!

How do bees celebrate a special day? With a beehive of activity!

Statistics show that those who have the most birthdays live the longest.

Your b-day reminds me of the Chinese scholar Yung No Mo.

What is it that kangaroos don't like about birthdays? They only get to celebrate them in leap years.

Why was the cake sad? It was in tiers.

Funny birthday jokes for a male friend

Photo: @polina-tankilevitch (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sending your friends good thoughts on their special day doesn’t have to be a serious affair. You can send them birthday wishes with some hilarious one-liners.

There's only one cure for grey hair. It was invented by a Frenchman. It's called the guillotine.

Happy born-day to a guy who isn't showing his age or acting it.

Today is your special day, so congratulate yourself—especially if you're still young enough to remember it!

You're so old; your first pet must have been a dinosaur.

I've never enjoyed my surprise parties because all I can think about is how good my friends are at lying to my face.

I hear that you're turning 40 today. (shouting) Sorry, I'll speak up. I heard that you're turning 40 today.

I like birthdays, but I think too many can kill you.

When I was young, I always felt like a male trapped in a female's body. Then I was born.

A jury of your peers has decided you are guilty on several counts of not looking your age.

Congratulations on surviving another year on this planet. I hope this year's aliens are friendlier.

Why did the guy feel warm at his party? Because people kept toasting him!

Hilarious birthday jokes for women

Photo: pexels.com, @lucretius-mooka-2554524 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Everybody likes to have a good laugh every so often. So let your bubbly personality shine through your wishes to those around you with these birthday jokes for women.

When I have a birthday, I take the day off. But when my wife has one, she takes a year or two off.

My girlfriend isn't talking to me. She said I ruined her birthday. I don't know how. I didn't even know it was her birthday.

Wine improves with age. Women improve with wine.

The best way to remember your wife's special day is to forget it once.

The secret of staying young is to live honestly, eat slowly, and lie about your age.

I need glasses to read my birthday cards—wine glasses.

I don't know how I've done it, but I've turned 28 again.

Don't think of it as turning 30. We're here to celebrate the 10th anniversary of your 20th year.

Jokes about birthdays

A Woman Holding a Cupcake while Smiling at Camera. Photo: @shvetsa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Turning a year older can be depressing, especially for those who feel they didn’t achieve what they wanted to. Take away some of that sting by making light of the occasion with these happy birthday jokes.

Why was the cake hard as a rock? It was a marble cake.

What's a monkey's favourite type of cake? Banana split cake!

They say age is just a number, but in your case, it's a huge number!

What do you give a 3100 lb rhino for his special day? I don't know, but you better hope he likes it.

What did the ice cream say to the candle? "You're melting me with your hotness!"

What's a bee's favourite day of the year? Its bee-day.

What's a cow's favourite party game? Moo-sical chairs!

What kind of candle burns longer than others? None, silly — they all burn shorter.

What did the pirate say on his 80th name day? "Aye, matey."

Another trip around the sun? You're really racking up those frequent flyer miles!

Why did the little girl hit her cake with a hammer? It was a pound cake.

What can you do if you get heartburn from a cake? Take off the candles before you eat it next time.

How do bees celebrate their special day? With a beehive of activity!

What do you get when you cross a cat and a cake? A meow-velous celebration!

What do you call a party for a bee? A buzz-tastic celebration!

Here's to a year filled with more laughter, less hair, and even more embarrassing memories to cherish.

What do cakes and baseball teams have in common? They both need a good batter.

Why did the cupcake go to the doctor's office? It was feeling crumby.

Do you know what cakes and dressing for winter have in common? Either way, it's better with lots of layers!

Boy: Mom, why did you get me a bottle of bathroom cleaner as a present? Mom: I thought you wanted a "supplies" party!

Why do candles love parties? They like to get lit.

Why did the computer go to the party? Because it wanted to "byte" into some cake!

What will you do if no one comes to your party? You'll have your cake and eat it, too.

Why did the chicken get a special invitation to the party? It was the egg-stra special guest!

What do you call a rabbit's party? A hare-raising event!

What did the cake say to the fork? Do you want a piece of me?

What did one candle say to the other at the end of the party? I'm feeling a little burned out after that party!

Corny birthday jokes

Photo: @anthonyshkraba-production (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Not everyone can come up with fresh new one-liners. Sometimes it’s easier to use those that are tried and tested, even if they may fall flat. These corny jokes may or may not make you the main attraction at the party.

How does a train celebrate a special day? It has a "choo-choo" party!

What's a bear's favourite party game? Pin the honey on the hive!

You're ageing like a pro! Keep it up, and you'll be a legend in the retirement home.

You're older; you're wiser; you're sophisticated. Far too sophisticated to be concerned with material things like presents.

I wanted to send you something beautiful, but the postman told me to get out of the box.

Why did the balloon go to the party alone? Because it wanted to "blow" everyone away!

Knock, knock. Who's there? Ivan. Ivan who? Ivan a piece of your cake!

If you lick the frosting off a cake, it becomes a muffin, and muffins are healthy.

What did the cake say to the candles? "You light up my life!"

What one thing are you guaranteed to get every year on your birthdate? A year older.

I know this is corny, but you're a-maize-ing.

What do you call a dinosaur's party? A prehistoric celebration!

You know you're growing old when the candles cost more than the cake.

I eat cake because it's somebody's birthday somewhere.

Cheesy birthday jokes

Photo: @pnw-prod (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cheesy humour is sometimes the best kind, provided the audience gets it. Take some of these borderline cringe-worthy one-liners out for a spin and test your party guests. Bonus points if you’re looking for your grandchild’s birthday wishes: kids don’t mind as much as adults.

How do pickles celebrate their special day? They relish the moment!

Age doesn't matter unless you are cheese.

Why did the teddy bear say no to dessert? It was already stuffed!.

I know this is cheesy, but you're grate.

Why did the boy toss his cake across the room? Because he wanted to "throw" a party!

What song do you sing to a Snowman on his special day? "Freeze a jolly good fellow..."

What did the snowman want on his cake? Extra frosting!

Let's celebrate the age you act, not the age that you are.

How do you make a candle happy? Blow it out; it will be delighted!

Why did the tomato turn to the cake? Because it wanted to "ketchup" on some celebrations!

Knock, knock. Who's there? Fleas. Fleas who? “Fleas” (feliz) cumpleaños!

Don't worry; I won't tell anyone how old you are. Your wrinkles do that for you.

You are only young once, but you can be immature forever.

Birthday jokes and puns are a fantastic way to add laughter and amusement to any celebration of life, whether for adults or kids. Next time you want to inject humour into a birthday party, consider using these funny wishes and jokes to add fun and celebration to the occasion.

Legit.ng recently published Eid el-Fitr greetings. Eid el-Fitr is not only a public holiday, but it is also a significant religious observance for Muslims around the world. Muslims celebrate this holiday to mark the end of the fasting period of Ramadan.

After observing a long fast, Muslims celebrate Eid el-Fitr with feasts and prayers. Join in the fun by sharing some Eid el-Fitr greetings, messages and wishes with your Muslim friends and family. This will show your support of their fast and respect for their religious observances.

Source: Legit.ng