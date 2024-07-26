Femi Otedola and his beautiful family had a wonderful reunion at the burial ceremony of his wife's mother, Mrs Cecelia Atta

Videos show the businessman with his children and their cousins as they engaged in different side attractions during the burial afterparty

DJ Cuppy, one of the billionaire's heiresses, spoke on how important family was amid the sad occasion, igniting reactions online

Nigeria's billionaire Femi Otedola and his family held a successful burial ceremony for his mother-in-law, Mrs Cecelia Atta.

Videos shared on the billionaire daughter Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, showed the extended family grooving and dancing during the after-burial party.

Scenes from DJ Cuppy's mother's burial.

Source: Instagram

The highly reputable businessman Femi was spotted among his children and their cousins as they participated in different Indigenous games.

Sharing the compiled videos on Instagram, Cuppy revealed that family was one of the most important aspects of her life. She wrote:

"Family frist."

See her post below:

Femi Otedola and children spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

DJ Cuppy stirs uproar over prayer on X

Meanwhile, DJ Cuppy has shared the desire of her heart for Elon Musk's social media platfrom as she tendered her request to God in the viral post.

The disc jockey prayed that God would shower his blessing upon her life and ensure that it would be multiplied twofold.

Her post sparked reactions in the comments section as fans shared their hot takes about her prayer and what they wanted God to do for her.

