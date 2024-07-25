SDP national chairman, Shehu Gabam, has mentioned five people who should be held responsible should President Bola Tinubu fails

Gabam maintained that these people are the heads of the five major components that formed the presidency

The SDP leader then expressed pessimism that President Tinubu is on the right track, adding that if he does, there would not be a call for protest

Shehu Gabam, the national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has listed five people who should be held responsible if President Bola Tinubu fails to take the country to the promised land.

Gadam made the claim while appearing on Channelstv's Politics Today, adding that these five components make up the presidency. The SDP leader then expressed pessimism about the chances of President Tinubu's administration taking the country to the Promised Land, citing the hunger protest.

Why no hope in Tinubu's government

He noted that if there was hope in Tinubu's government, Nigerian youths would not call for protest and lamented the lack of synergy within the presidency's organs.

According to Gabam, President Tinubu can't return Nigeria to its glory days alone, so there is a provision for ministers and other cabinet members, who were expected to synergies and work together.

He stressed that a lack of adequate communication between these components would worsen the president's administration.

Five people responsible for Tinubu's failure

The SDP chairman said the chief of staff is the number one person in the presidency, adding that Femi Gbajabiamila should be held responsible if President Tinubu fails.

Gadam then mentioned the national security adviser, Nuhu Rubadu, as the second in line who should be held responsible for the president's performance. He, however, commended Ribadu for adequate coordination of the security

Others on the list are the secretary to the government of the federation, George Akume. The next is the head of the civil service of the federation, while the minister of information, Mohammed Idris, is the last on the list.

