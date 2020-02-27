Jace Norman’s bio: age, height, girlfriend, movies, and TV shows

Jace Norman is an American actor known for his role as Henry Hart in the Nickelodeon television series Henry Danger. Since his big break in the acting scene, he has appeared in several other movies and TV shows.

He found his passion in acting at a young age, and he devoted time to pursue his ambition. However, his gradual rise to stardom has not been without challenges. He has a mental health condition called Dyslexia. The actor was also once a victim of bullying in school.

Jace Norman's biography

Jace Norman was born in Corrales, New Mexico, on 21 March 2000, to Scott (father) and Ileana Lee Norman (mother).

He has spent most of his life in San Diego, California where his family relocated to when he was eight years old. Jace Norman's siblings are Glory and Xander Norman.

How old is Jace Norman now?

As of 2021, Jace Norman's age is 21 years.

What religion is Jace Norman?

The actor is a Christian.

Acting career

Jace Norman started acting at a young age, and so far, he has drawn the attention of many film producers and directors.

He landed his first acting role in the TV show Jessie where he played the role of Finch. His big break came in 2014 when he played Henry Hart in the Nickelodeon show called Henry Danger.

The show not only brought him fame, but it also brought him awards such as the Kids' Choice Awards for Favorite Male TV Star (2017-2021).

Jace Norman's movies and TV shows

Ever since his big break in the film industry, Jace has appeared in several movies and TV shows. They include:

Films

2020: Bigfoot Family as Adam

as Adam 2019: Bixler High Private Eye as Xander DeWitt

as Xander DeWitt 2018: Blurt as Jeremy Martin

as Jeremy Martin 2017: Nickelodeon's Sizzling Summer Camp Special as Cooper

as Cooper 2017: Rufus-2 as Rufus

as Rufus 2016: Spark: A Space Tail as Spark (Voice)

as Spark (Voice) 2016: Rufus as Rufus

as Rufus 2015: Nickelodeon's Ho Ho Holiday Special as Gilbert Palmero

as Gilbert Palmero 2015: Splitting Adam as Adam Baker

as Adam Baker 2013: The Dumb Show as Jace

Television shows

2021: Danger Goes Digital as Wi-Fly

as Wi-Fly 2020: Danger Force as Henry Hart

as Henry Hart 2014-2020: Henry Danger as Henry Hart/Kid Danger

as Henry Hart/Kid Danger 2018-2019: Game Shakers as Henry Hart/Kid Danger

as Henry Hart/Kid Danger 2018: The Adventures of Kid Danger as Henry Hart (Kid Danger)

as Henry Hart (Kid Danger) 2017: The Loud House as Steak Stankco

as Steak Stankco 2015-2016: Henry Danger Motion Comic as Henry/Kid Danger

as Henry/Kid Danger 2013: The Tundermans as Flunky

as Flunky 2013: Deadtime Stories as Student

as Student 2012: Jessie as Finch

As a producer

2020-2021: Danger Force (produced 20 episodes)

(produced 20 episodes) 2020: Henry Danger (produced 11 episodes)

(produced 11 episodes) 2019: Bixler High Private Eye (executive producer)

(executive producer) 2018: Blurt (co-executive producer)

Aside from acting, Norman is also an entrepreneur, having launched an influencer marketing agency, Creator Edge Media.

Who is Jace Norman dating?

Who is Jace Norman's girlfriend? The American actor is currently single. He has not disclosed any details about his girlfriend.

Jace was previously in a relationship with Isabela Moner in 2016; they dated for seven months. The actor was rumoured to have dated Sydney Park, Cree Cicchino, Riele West Downs, and Shelby Simmons.

Jace Norman's height and weight

The actor has a slim body structure, light brown hair, and dark brown eyes. Jace Norman's height is 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm), and he weighs 136 lbs (62 kg).

What condition does Jace Norman have?

Jace has Dyslexia, a condition characterized by difficulty in reading due to problems in recognizing speech sounds and decoding. Sometimes, the condition is also referred to as a reading disability.

When he was in middle school, he was bullied by other students because he could not read correctly. He also attributed the condition to the poor grades he got in middle school.

Jace Norman's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is $3 million. Much of his wealth is from his acting income, primarily from his lead role at the show Henry Danger.

Social media presence

Jace is a highly interactive person on social media platforms, where he posts pictures and videos about his undertakings. He loves pets, especially dogs, and frequently posts photos of his dog.

He has almost 5 million followers on his Instagram account @jacenorman. His Twitter account, , has over 285k followers.

Jace Norman is a young and successful actor who has appeared in many movies and TV shows over the years. Now that Henry Danger is over, it is interesting where his career will take him next.

