Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has revealed what the planned nationwide protest is all about

Fani-Kayode said those behind the planned protests were trying to use the nation’s economic hardship to create chaos and mass unrest in the country

The APC chieftain warned that Nigeria does not want or need a nationwide #endsars-like round of protests

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, said the planned nationwide protest is an attempt by a group of faceless individuals to destabilise the country and incite people to violence and carnage.

Fani-Kayode alleged that the faceless individuals are on the payroll of subversive elements.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @realFFK, on Friday, July 26.

The Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) claimed that the organisers of the protests were trying to use the nation’s economic hardship to create chaos and mass unrest in the country.

“Worse still there is a covert and subterranean attempt to provoke the security forces to open mutiny and rebellion against constituted authority and thereby truncuate our democracy.

“Those that are behind it are attempting to take advantage of the undoubtedly enormous economic challenges in the land to create panic, fear, chaos and mass unrest with a view to provoking anarchy, mayhem and armed insurrection.”

Fani-Kayode urged those behind the planned protests to rethink and not allow the security forces to react in a way that they would later regret.

He advised that the way forward is to dialogue with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

“The way forward is to put off the protest, exercise patience, enter dialogue with the Federal Government and express our collective concerns in a lawful, restrained, responsible and legitimate manner. Anything outside of that will be dangerous and counter-productive.”

Danger of faceless people leading planned protest

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, warned against the danger of faceless people leading protests in the country.

Momodu said there's nothing riskier for a country than faceless people or a mob leading protests against the government.

The journalist-turned-politician added that It is the right of everyone to protest but not the right of anyone to cause mayhem.

