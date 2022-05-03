70+ empowering quotes and sayings to inspire you to greatness

Looking for empowering quotes and sayings to help you achieve your goals? Here are some truly inspirational quotes that you can read every day to motivate you. You can also share them with your family and friends. Stay strong and empowered every day.

Everybody faces situations that threaten their stability, confidence, or even hope, making it difficult to make confident decisions. Yet, every word you speak or that is spoken to you has some power. To inspire, encourage, and boost your confidence, read on to sample some of the best empower yourself quotes ever spoken.

Self-empowering quotes for men and women

One of the most important aspects of improving your world is through empowerment. Everybody wants to be better every day and live a better life. A few empowering phrases can help you get started in the right direction.

An intelligent woman knows that justice is not served from men's chivalry but something to fight for at all costs.

Don't give up. Great things take time.

Turn your wounds into wisdom.

You were put on this earth to achieve your greatest self, to live out your purpose, and to do it courageously.

I will rise with a spine of steel and a roar like thunder. I will rise.

Your willingness to look at your darkness is what empowers you to change.

You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough.

The only way to do great work is to love what you do.

Empower, lift and fortify each other. For the positive vitality spread to one will be felt by every one of us. For we are associated, every last one.

The most difficult thing is the decision to act. The rest is merely tenacity.

Self-empowerment quotes

Making a conscious decision to take control of your destiny is what self-empowerment entails. It entails making positive decisions, moving forward, and having faith in your ability to make and execute decisions. Here are some quotes about empowerment to assist you in making bold decisions.

I think a simple rule of business is that if you do the things that are easier first, then you can actually make a lot of progress. - Mark Zuckerberg

If you set your goals ridiculously high and it's a failure, you will fail above everyone else's success. - James Cameron

All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. - Walt Disney

At fifty-four, I am still in progress, and I hope that I always will be.

Make each day your masterpiece. - John Wooden

Just to experience such sustained elemental stillness outwardly and the interior silence that can accompany it is ample reason for arranging one's life to cultivate and bathe in this possibility from time to time. - Claudia Hammond

Always pursue the things that please you because it is not the job of other people to like you. It's yours!

Life is about making an impact, not making an income. - Kevin Kruse

In order to love who you are, you cannot hate the experiences that shaped you. - Andrea Dykstra

Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself. - Coco Chanel

You may not control all the events that happen to you, but you can decide not to be reduced by them. - Maya Angelou

I never dreamed about success. I worked for it. - Estée Lauder

To all the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams. - Hillary Clinton

Don't be afraid. Be focused. Be determined. Be hopeful. Be empowered. - Michelle Obama

I raise my voice not so that I can shout but so that those without a voice can be heard; we cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. - Malala Yousafzai

If you're not in the arena also getting your *ss kicked, I'm not interested in your feedback. - Brené Brown

Strong empowering statements

People who are self-empowered are aware of their own strengths and weaknesses and are motivated to learn and succeed. Never give up on yourself or let others give up on themselves. Instead, make use of these empowering sayings to motivate yourself and others.

If you have a strong purpose in life, you don't have to be pushed. Your passion will drive you there.

Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.

The best way to predict the future is to create it.

If people doubt how far you can go, go so far that you can't hear them anymore.

Find something you're passionate about and keep tremendously interested in it.

Trust the timing of your life.

I am always busy, which is perhaps the chief reason why I am always well.

You deserve to be here. You deserve to exist. You deserve to take up space in this world of men.

Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.

In a busy marketplace, not standing out is the same as being invisible.

Relentless, repetitive self-talk is what changes our self-image.

Everything that you are going through is preparing you for what you've asked for

If you believe in yourself, then anything is possible.

Sometimes you win; sometimes you learn.

The secret of being your future is hidden in your daily routine.

Never let your fear decide your future.

Great things never come from comfort zones.

Better yet, you could summon the unique power slumbering within you, the power of light.

Strive not to be a success but rather to be of value.

Quotes about empowering others

Empowering others allows them to make better life decisions and choices. They believe they are better prepared to make informed decisions about big and small issues. Here are some empower quotes that you can send to them at any time to keep them going.

Believe you can, and you're halfway there.

Support yourself with kind thoughts, loving words, and self-empowering acts.

Everything you need is already within you.

Never stop doing your best just because someone does not give you credit.

If you want to lift yourself up, lift up someone else.

Your focus determines your reality.

The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.

If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way.

Empowerment involves analysing your own life and believing that you are able to reach realistic goals.

You can, you should, and if you're brave enough to start, you will.

Self-empowerment and self-growth quotes

Being more self-empowered can help you make positive and lasting changes in your life and boost your self-confidence. Here are some powerful quotes on empowerment that you can relate to.

When you complain, you make yourself a victim. Leave the situation, change the situation, or accept it. All else is madness. - Eckhart Tolle

If they don't give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair. - Shirley Chisholm

They'll tell you you're too loud, that you need to wait your turn and ask the right people for permission. Do it anyway. - Alexandria Ocasio Cortez

Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me. - Carol Burnett

If you could kick the person in the pants responsible for most of your trouble, you wouldn't sit for a month. - Theodore Roosevelt

Drama is very important in life: You have to come on with a bang. You never want to go out with a whimper. - Julia Child

Accept what is, let go of what was and have faith in what will be.

Happiness and confidence are the prettiest things you can wear. - Taylor Swift

Love yourself enough to set boundaries. Your time and energy are precious. You get to choose how you use it. You teach people how to treat you by deciding what you will and won't accept.

Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve. - Napoleon Hill

Fearlessness is like a muscle. I know from my own life that the more I exercise it, the more natural it becomes to not let my fears run me. - Arianna Huffington

Job training empowers people to realise their dreams and improve their lives. - Sylvia Mathews Burwell

Don't let the negativity given to you by the world disempower you. Instead, give to yourself that which empowers you. - Les Brown

The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra. - Jimmy Johnson

The secret to getting ahead is getting started. - Mark Twain

It is not about how hard you can hit. It is about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.

Great men are they who see that spiritual is stronger than any material force, that thoughts rule the world. - Ralph Waldo Emerson

A brand for a company is like a reputation for a person. You earn a reputation by trying to do hard things well.

What are empowering quotes?

These are quotes aimed at making people stronger and more confident when confronted with issues concerning them.

What are some powerful quotes?

These are quotes that can inspire people to take control of their lives. They force you to make bold decisions in areas where you previously thought you couldn't.

Life can be difficult at times. However, rather than succumbing to the pressure and complaining about it, you should recognise that toughness is a necessary component. To succeed, you must grow and progress through the difficult journey. The empowering quotes listed above will assist you in moving forward. Use them to motivate yourself and others daily.

