Complete guide for how to migrate to MTN Mpulse, and the benefits
Understanding how to migrate to MTN mPulse is essential for parents and young users looking for affordable data and educational benefits. You can switch to MTN mPulse through the USSD codes, SMS, MyMTN app, and myMTN Web. This tariff plan offers discounted browsing rates, learning platforms, and exclusive bonuses tailored for children and teenagers that are not available on standard plans.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- The MTN mPulse plan is open to users aged 9–15 and to all prepaid customers seeking cheaper educational data.
- You can switch using USSD 344*1# or *123*2*3#, texting "mPulse" to 344, or logging in to the MyMTN app or myMTN Web.
- The first migration within 30 days is free, but subsequent moves will cost the standard MTN mobile plan price of ₦102.
- Parental consent is required during mPulse MTN registration.
How to migrate to MTN mPulse
The MTN mPulse is a children and teen aged 9 to 15 years tariff plan from MTN Nigeria that combines affordable data with educational content. It provides users with lower call rates of 20k per sec or ₦12 per min to all local networks, ₦6 per SMS, ₦3.07 per MB to access the mPulse website for learning.
The first migration is free, but subsequent migrations within 30 days will cost ₦102. You can make the switch via USSD code, SMS, the MyMTN app, or the MyMTN Web.
MTN mPulse USSD code
The MTN mPulse USSD code, referred to as the MTN mPulse data code, is the most convinent because it allows easy access to data bundles after migration. It is the fastest way to switch to and access the plan instantly. Below is the step-by-step process you can follow to migrate via the MTN mPulse data activation code.
- Dial *344*1# or dial *123*2*3# from your MTN line.
- Select "1" to confirm your migration when prompted.
- Provide parental consent where required.
- You will receive an SMS confirming your new status on the mPulse plan.
SMS method
If you do not have an internet connection, you can migrate using SMS if you prefer a simple text-based option. Below are the simple steps you can follow.
- Send JOIN to 344 from your line with an MTN card.
- Follow any prompts to complete the process.
- Once done, your line switches automatically, and you receive a confirmation message.
MyMTN app
For those who prefer the digital way, the MTN mPulse login and migration can be done through the official MyMTN app. Below are the simple steps for migrating through the app.
- Open the MyMTN App and log in with your mobile number.
- Navigate to the Other Plans section.
- Select mPulse from the list of available tariff plans.
- Confirm the switch to complete your MPulse MTN registration.
- Parents or guardians may be required to provide consent and verify details.
- After registration, users can access learning platforms.
MyMTN Web
Besides the USSD code, SMS, or the MTN mPulse app, users can migrate to the MTN mPulse via the myMTN Web. To complete the process, you must have an Internet connection. Below is a simple process of migrating to mPulse through the website.
- Visit the MTN official website and log in.
- Enter your MTN phone number.
- An OTP will be sent to your number.
- Enter the OTP and select Proceed.
- Click your username found in the top right corner of the home page,
- Choose My Plan.
- Click on Other Plans.
- Choose MTN mPulse.
MTN mPulse price and bundle overview
The MTN mpulse price structure is designed to be budget-friendly. Data bundles are cheaper compared to standard tariffs, making them ideal for students. Below are the price overview of the MTN tariff plan.
- Weekly data plan of 300 MB at ₦50, valid for 7 days.
- 4 GB monthly data bundles at discounted rates of ₦600, valid for 30 days.
- Bonus data rewards for consistent usage, for example, ₦800 SIM activation bonus.
- Enables parents to transfer weekly or monthly airtime and data allowances.
What are the benefits of MTN mPulse?
The MTN mPulse plan offers more benefits than just affordable data. Here is a look at the advantages of the MTN mPulse plan.
- One of the standout features is access to educational platforms and competitions such as the MPulse MTN ng Spelling Bee, which encourages learning through rewards.
- Users can get discounted data bundles such as 350 MB for ₦50 weekly or 4 GB for ₦600 monthly, specifically for educational websites.
- Users receive a ₦200 airtime gift on their birthday.
- Parents can link their numbers to their children's mPulse lines to automatically gift airtime and data.
How to buy data on MTN mPulse
Knowing how to buy data on MTN mPulse is crucial to avoid using your main airtime for browsing. However, you must be on the MTN mPulse plan to buy the data. Below are the steps to follow when buying data on MTN mPulse.
- Dial *344# or use the MTN mPulse data code.
- Select your preferred data bundle.
- Confirm payment.
- Alternatively, you can use the MyMTN app for a more visual experience.
Difference between MTN Pulse and mPulse
The MTN Pulse plan is designed for youth and offers entertainment and social media bundles. However, MTN mPulse targets children and teenagers, focusing on education through the mPulse MTN Nigeria Spelling Bee and parental control. While both plans offer affordable data, mPulse stands out for its learning-focused features.
Feature
MTN Pulse
MTN mPulse
Primary focus
Social media and nightlife
Education and learning
Call rate
13.10k/sec after first 90s
Flat 20k/sec from the first second
Special offer
Night browsing 250 MB/500 MB
mPulse MTN Nigeria Spelling Bee access
Data types
Instagram, TikTok, YouTube
Educational and school sites
How can I migrate to MTN mPulse?
There are various ways to migrate to MTN mPulse, including dialling the USSD code *344*1# or SMS by texting mPulse to 344. Alternatively, you can migrate through the MyMTN app or the MyMTN web.
How to migrate from MTN mPulse to normal
Migrating from MTN mPulse to the normal version is straightforward. If you decide to switch back, follow these simple steps.
- Text 406 to 312 or dial *406*1# or *123*2*2# to switch to MTN Pulse.
- Dial *123# and select "1" for Tariff Plans.
- Choose your desired plan; for example, dial *123*2*6# for BetaTalk or *409# for MTN XtraSpecial.
- Confirm the migration.
- Note that if you have already migrated in the last 30 days, the ₦102 fee will apply.
Understanding how to migrate to MTN mPulse makes it easier to take advantage of one of the most student-friendly tariff plans available. With affordable data, educational tools, and simple migration steps, it is a practical option for young users and their families.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
Legit.ng published an article about how to unshare data on MTN. You can easily manage your data using the MyMTN app, USSD codes, your phone's hotspot settings, or by calling customer service. These tools help you track your usage so you don't run out of data unexpectedly.
There are various options to unshare data on MTN, including dialling a short USSD code on your keypad or through the MyMTN NG App. You may also limit how much data others can use through the hotspot, or contact customer care for help. Learn more about how you can unshare data on MTN here.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.