Where are the Duggars now? Keeping up with, and counting the Duggar family members
Where are the Duggars now? Known for their massive household and strict independent Baptist values, the Arkansas family rose to fame on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting. Today, some siblings remain in Arkansas raising large families, while others have moved away, written books, built businesses, or publicly distanced themselves from the family's strict upbringing.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- The Duggars now: Where the famous family members are today
- Get to know the Duggar family names and ages in order
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- The Duggars transitioned from reality TV stars to social media creators, authors, and entrepreneurs.
- Most adult children are now married and have started families with grandchildren, growing to over 30 members as of 2026.
- Several siblings, notably Jill and Jinger, have publicly distanced themselves from their parents' strict upbringing.
The Duggars now: Where the famous family members are today
The family first appeared in television specials before launching 19 Kids and Counting, which ran from 2008 to 2015. While they remain a conservative household, the family's footprint has changed significantly. Most of the siblings still reside near their roots in Tontitown and Springdale, Arkansas, but their paths have diverged sharply and others have moved away.
Jim Bob Duggar
- Full name: Jim Bob Duggar
- Date of birth: 18 July 1965
- Age: 60 years (as of March 2026)
- Current residence: Springdale, Arkansas, USA
Jim Bob is a reality TV personality and former Republican member of the Arkansas House of Representatives. He served as the patriarch and primary business manager during the family's TV years. Today, he remains focused on property investments.
In April 2025, Jim Bob and Michelle made headlines for selling 16 acres of land to Walmart for approximately $4.7 million. While he maintains a lower public profile, he continues to manage the family's extensive real estate portfolio.
Michelle Duggar
- Full name: Michelle Annette Duggar
- Date of birth: 13 September 1966
- Age: 59 years (as of March 2026)
- Current residence: Springdale, Arkansas, USA
Michelle is Jim's wife and the matriarch of the Duggar family. She remains in the heart of the home, focusing on her younger children and her dozens of grandchildren. Since the end of Counting On, Michelle has stepped away from the spotlight, appearing primarily in family YouTube vlogs or at religious conferences.
Josh Duggar
- Full name: Joshua James Duggar
- Date of birth: 3 March 1988
- Age: 38 years (as of March 2026)
- Current residence: Federal Correctional Institute, Seagoville
Josh is the eldest son and child in the Duggar family. He is currently serving a 12-year sentence following his 2021 conviction. Before his arrest, Josh worked in political advocacy in Washington, D.C. His release is slated for October 2032.
Josh is married to Anna, who continues to raise their seven children in Arkansas. She is reportedly living in a home on the Duggar property to maintain privacy.
Jana Marie Duggar
- Full name: Jana Marie Duggar
- Date of birth: 12 January 1990
- Age: 36 years (as of March 2026)
- Current residence: Nebraska, USA
Jana is the eldest Duggar daughter and one of the most recognizable siblings from the series. Like her older brother Josh, she had an encounter with the law when she was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in September 2021.
According to People, she later shared her side of the story on social media in December 2021, stating it was an accident while she was babysitting. In January 2022, the former reality star settled outside of court and paid $880 after pleading guilty to the charge.
On 15 August 2024, Jana got married to Stephen Wissmann. They welcomed their son Archie Gerald in December 2025. Jana Marie is now a social media personality who documents her life as a wife and mother on her YouTube channel, Tour My Tiny House! She also posts home renovation, gardening, and other creative projects in Arkansas.
Jill Michelle Duggar
- Full name: Jill Michelle Duggar Dillard
- Date of birth: 17 May 1991
- Age: 34 years (as of March 2026)
- Current residence: Lowell, Arkansas, USA
Jill is the fourth child and the second-oldest daughter in the Duggar family. She became one of the central figures in the Duggar family's television spin-off Counting On. Jill got married to Derick Dillard in June 2014 and distanced herself from her family.
Jill has become the family's most vocal "rebel." In her memoir, Counting the Cost, she detailed her estrangement from her father over filming contracts and religious trauma. She also gives her part of the story on a Prime Video docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, which premiered on 2 June 2023.
Together with her husband, Derick, Jill now lives a more mainstream lifestyle. The American author has been open about her journey through therapy and setting boundaries with her parents.
Jessa Duggar Seewald
- Full name: Jessa Lauren Duggar Seewald
- Date of birth: 4 November 1992
- Age: 33 years (as of March 2026)
- Current residence: Springdale, Arkansas, USA
Jessa is one of the most active Duggars on social media. She married Ben Seewald in November 2014, and much like her sister Jill, her wedding was broadcast to the public on the show 19 Kids and Counting.
In March 2025, Jessa announced on Instagram that she was expecting her sixth child. She posted photos of the ultrasound with the caption:
Halfway to holding you in our arms!
Jessa and Ben's youngest, Edward Owen, was born in July 2025. She remains close to her parents and often hosts family gatherings at her renovated home in Springdale.
Jinger Duggar Vuolo
- Full name: Jinger Nicole Duggar Vuolo
- Date of birth: 21 December 1993
- Age: 32 years (as of March 2026)
- Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA
Jinger Duggar is an author who released her first memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, in 2023. She has released other books, including You Always Belong, and People Pleaser.
Through her books, Jinger has disengaged with her faith, rejecting the rigid teachings of her youth while remaining a devout Christian. She said in her YouTube video.
My faith is still intact, but it has changed. Instead of leaving the faith entirely, I’ve been disentangling it.
Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo, a pastor, and former soccer player lives a world away from Arkansas in Southern California. She and Jeremy Vuolo have three children: Felicity, Evangeline, and their son Finnegan, born in March 2025.
Joseph Duggar
- Full name: Joseph Garret Duggar
- Date of birth: 20 January 1995
- Age: 31 years (as of March 2026)
- Current residence: Springdale, Arkansas, USA
Joseph Duggar is the seventh child and third son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Like his siblings, he is known from 19 Kids and Counting. Unlike most Duggars, he pursued some higher education through CollegePlus.
Joseph married Kendra Caldwell on 8 September 2017, after a quick four-month courtship. As of 2026, he has four children 2026: Garrett, Addison, Brooklyn Praise, and Justus.
The family lives in Arkansas and remains close to the larger family, focusing on ministry work, including nursing homes and mission trips. Joseph works in real estate alongside Jim Bob and shares occasional updates via family blogs.
Josiah Duggar
- Full name: Josiah Matthew Duggar
- Date of birth: 28 August 1996
- Age: 29 years (as of March 2026)
- Current residence: Springdale, Arkansas, USA
Josiah Duggar is the ninth Duggar child and fourth son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Featured on 19 Kids and Counting, he grew up in Tontitown, Arkansas, embracing the family's conservative Christian values.
Josiah Married Lauren Swanson on 30 June 2018. As of 2026, they have three children: Gideon, Evelyn, and Gunner. The family lives on the Duggar compound in Arkansas. Josiah works with Lauren in home design and real estate alongside family members.
Jeremiah Duggar
- Full name: Jeremiah Robert Duggar
- Date of birth: 30 December 1998
- Age: 27 years (as of 20 March26)
- Current residence: Springdale, Arkansas, USA
Jeremiah Duggar is a pilot and certified flight instructor who was born five minutes after his twin brother, Jedidiah. Outside the cockpit, Jeremiah Duggar is a skilled tradesman with experience in construction, remodelling, and operating heavy machinery, including bulldozers and 18-wheelers.
On 26 March 2022, he married his wife, Hannah. The couple remains focused on their faith as they raise their three daughters: Brielle, Brynley, and Emery.
Jedidiah Duggar
- Full name: Jedidiah Robert Duggar
- Date of birth: 30 December 1998
- Age: 27 years (as of March 2026)
- Current residence: Springdale, Arkansas, USA
Jed Duggar is the tenth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, famous for the reality show 19 Kids and Counting. Over the years, he has worked behind the scenes in television, served as a political aide, and even ran for a seat in the Arkansas House of Representatives in 2020.
On 5 April 2021, Jed got married to Katey Nakatsu. As of early 2026, the couple lives in Springdale, Arkansas, where they are raising four children: Truett, Nora Kate, and twin girls Elsie and Emma.
Today, Jed stays busy running his own portable building business and working at a car dealership. He also volunteers in prison ministry and shares updates about his family life on social media.
Besides the above siblings, nine others have remained out of the spotlight. They include Joy-Anna, Jason Michael, James Andrew, Justice Samuel, Jackson Levi, Johanna Faith, Jennifer Danielle, Josie Brooklyn, and Jordyn-Grace.
Get to know the Duggar family names and ages in order
The Duggar family includes 19 children, all with names starting with "J." There are two sets of twins: Jana and John-David, and Jedidiah and Jeremiah. Here is a breakdown of their ages as of March 2026, from oldest to youngest.
Order of birth
Name
Date of birth
Age (as of March 2026)
1
Joshua
3 March 1988
37
2
Jana
12 January 1990
36
3
John-David
12 January 1990
36
4
Jill
17 May 1991
34
5
Jessa
4 November 1992
33
6
Jinger
21 December 1993
32
7
Joseph
20 January 995
31
8
Josiah
28 August 1996
29
9
Joy-Anna
28 October 1997
28
10
Jedidiah
30 December 1998
27
11
Jeremiah
30 December 1998
27
12
Jason
21 April 2000
25
13
James
7 July 2001
24
14
Justin
15 November 2002
23
15
Jackson
23 May 2004
21
16
Johannah
11 October 2005
20
17
Jennifer
2 August 2007
18
18
Jordyn-Grace
18 December 2008
17
19
Josie
10 December 2009
16
FAQs
- Who is the Duggar family? They are a conservative Christian family from Tontitown, Arkansas, who gained fame on TLC's reality show 19 Kids and Counting.
- Where are the Duggars from? The family is originally from Tontitown, Arkansas, a small city near Springdale.
- What are the Duggars' ages now? The Duggar kids' ages range from 38 to 16.
- Where is Jim Bob Duggar now? Jim, who was the head of the Duggar family, continues to live in Arkansas, where they have resided for many years and where 19 Kids and Counting was set.
- Where is Michelle Duggar now? Michelle lives in Arkansas with her husband and their younger children.
- Which Duggar children are estranged from the family? Jill's relationship with her parents is strained, while Jinger walked away from her strict Christian teachings.
- What happened to Michelle Duggar's 20th child? According to People, Jim Bob and his wife, Michelle, miscarried their 20th child in 2011.
Public curiosity about the Duggars now continues years after their reality TV fame. While some family members remain active online or involved in ministry work, others have chosen private lives away from the spotlight. From legal battles, growing independence, and the quiet expansion of a third generation, the siblings continue to navigate the shadow of their famous upbringing.
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Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.