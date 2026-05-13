Nigerian international Ademola Lookman has cemented his name in the history books of Atletico Madrid

Lookman scored as Los Rojiblancos defeated Osasuna 2-1 at El Sadar Stadium on Tuesday, May 13

The Super Eagles winger missed an opportunity to win the Super Cup and qualify for the UEFA Champions League final

Ademola Lookman reached a major milestone for Atletico Madrid after scoring in their 2-1 victory over Osasuna at El Sadar Stadium on Tuesday, May 12.

The Nigeria national football team winger opened the scoring for Los Rojiblancos in the 15th minute after referee Jose Luis Guzman Mansilla awarded a penalty following a lengthy VAR review involving Javi Galan.

Ademola Lookman scores Atletico Madrid's first goal against Osasuna in the La Liga match. Photo by: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce.

Source: Getty Images

Eight minutes later, the home side nearly equalised after a poor back pass from Koke, but Ante Budimir chipped his effort over the bar from close range.

Atletico doubled their lead in the 71st minute when substitute Alexander Sorloth headed home before Marcos Llorente was sent off eight minutes later.

In stoppage time, Kike Barja pulled one back for Osasuna after being set up by Raul Garcia de Haro, per FlashScore.

Atletico Madrid have already secured qualification for next season’s UEFA Champions League and currently sit fourth in the La Liga table.

Lookman sets Atletico Madrid milestone

Ademola Lookman has now become the fourth-highest goalscorer for Atlético Madrid among players signed during the winter transfer window.

The Nigerian forward joined the Spanish club in February and made an immediate impact by scoring on his debut against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey.

Lookman has now registered eight goals and three assists in 22 appearances for Atlético Madrid.

The former Everton FC star completed all his dribbles against Osasuna and recorded a 79 percent pass accuracy rate.

The 28-year-old also won six duels during the match and earned a 7.4 rating per SofaScore.

Before joining Atletico Madrid, Lookman won the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League, becoming the first player to score a hat-trick in the final.

Lookman performed above expectations - Adebara

Nigerian sports journalist Sodiq Adebara believes Ademola Lookman has made a huge impact since joining Atlético Madrid in February.

Ademola Lookman creates a record after scoring for Atletico Madrid against Osasuna in La Liga. Photo by: Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/Soccrates.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Adebara said the Nigeria national football team star wasted no time proving why manager Diego Simeone brought him to the club. He said:

“We must all admit that Ademola Lookman has done extremely well since joining Atlético Madrid. A lot of people thought the Super Eagles winger would struggle with the switch from Serie A to La Liga, but he has once again shown the world that he is an elite player.

“He reached the final of the Copa del Rey and the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League within three months. I strongly believe next season will be even better for the Nigerian international.”

Davido sends message to Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Afrobeats superstar Davido has sent a message to Ademola Lookman after the Super Eagles star completed his transfer to Atletico Madrid.

The former Premier League star shared photos from his first training session in Madrid on his Instagram page, mixed with Davido’s hit single With You, featuring Omah Lay.

Source: Legit.ng