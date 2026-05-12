Enzo Maresca has confirmed that he is ready to return to management months after leaving Chelsea

Maresca resigned from his position at Chelsea on New Year's Day after months of tension with the club's owners

The Italian manager has been tipped to replace his former boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City if he leaves

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that he is now ready to return to management ahead of next season, about five months after leaving Chelsea.

Maresca resigned on January 1, 2026, after months of a fractured relationship with the club’s owners over their failure to improve the squad.

Enzo Maresca speaks about his next job months after Chelsea departure. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti.

Source: Getty Images

The Italian was in charge at Stamford Bridge for 18 months, winning the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup in his first season.

He also helped the club qualify for the UEFA Champions League after a two-year absence and beat Barcelona 3-0 in a famous win in the group stage.

Former RC Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior replaced Marasca, but was sacked four months later after losing five consecutive Premier League games without scoring.

Maresca open to returning to coaching

Maresca has spoken about his desire to return to management this summer after spending the second part of the season off the spotlight in his native Italy.

Maresca, who is touted to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City if he leaves this summer, speaking during an interview in Italy, explained that the most important thing is readiness.

“I feel ready for the next chapter. That's the most important thing,” he said, as quoted by Sky Italia.

“A future at Manchester City? What matters, regardless of the club, is being ready. There are only a few weeks left until the end of the season, then we'll see what happens.”

He recanted his experience working under Guardiola, claiming that the Manchester City boss passed on the methods to him and acknowledged his work ethic.

“It was a fundamental experience: he passed on the method to me. Working with Pep, I was lucky enough to see how to work. One thing that rarely stands out is the work ethic. It shows the passion he has for his job,” he added.

Enzo Maresca is an option for Manchester City if Pep Guardiola leaves. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

According to Mirror UK, Manchester City are not his only admirer; Italian clubs AS Roma and Napoli are among those interested in his services, but he prefers a return to England.

“At the moment, I live in London, and I'm trying to prepare for the next experience. For an Italian, the call is always there, but I feel great in England,” he said.

“What's so special about England? We also focus on culture. The teams have a lot of intensity, and almost all the stadiums are beautiful. There's something built around football that draws attention and brings in revenue.”

Chelsea contact Andoni Iraola

Legit.ng previously reported that Chelsea contacted Andoni Iraola as a potential replacement following the sacking of Liam Rosenior after four months.

The Spanish manager has confirmed that he would leave AFC Bournemouth at the end of the season, and Chelsea reached out to know his plans.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng