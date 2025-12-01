How to recharge MTN card using USSD code or MTN menu

To recharge an MTN card in Nigeria, dial the USSD code *311*PIN# from your phone, where 'PIN' is the 12-digit code on your recharge card. Other methods include using the MTN Nigeria website, the myMTN App, or *904# for On-Demand banking. You can also recharge through various online platforms, banking apps, or ATMs.

To recharge an MTN card in Nigeria, you can dial *311*PIN# or *904# for On-Demand banking.

Key takeaways

The main USSD recharge code is *311*PIN# , where you replace “PIN” with the 16-digit code on your recharge card.

, where you replace “PIN” with the on your recharge card. You can also use the MTN On-Demand menu by dialling *904# and following the prompts to select a recharge amount directly from your bank account.

by dialling and following the prompts to select a recharge amount directly from your bank account. The myMTN App and ATM options allow you to top up directly from your bank account without needing a scratch card.

How to recharge MTN card?

Recharging your MTN card is very easy, and you can do it in just a few steps. MTN gives users several convenient ways to load airtime, whether you prefer using a USSD code, the MTN menu, an app, or even your bank. Below are the main methods you can use to recharge your MTN card:

How to load MTN card using USSD codes

To load an MTN physical recharge card in Nigeria, you need to use the USSD code 311[Your 16-digit PIN]#. Here are the steps to top up your line:

Scratch the MTN airtime card to reveal the unique 16-digit PIN. Dial *311* followed by the 16-digit PIN from the card, and then #. For example: If your PIN is 1234567890123456, you would dial *311*1234567890123456#. Press the call button to complete the recharge process. You will receive a confirmation message if the recharge is successful.

Using MTN On-Demand

MTN On-Demand is a USSD service that allows you to buy airtime and data directly from your Nigerian bank account to mobile phones at your convenience, anytime, anywhere. To buy airtime or data with the code *904#, simply:

Dial *904# on your phone's dialler. Select the "Buy Airtime" option from the on-screen menu. Specify the amount of airtime you wish to purchase. Follow the subsequent prompts to choose your bank. After selecting your bank, you will be redirected to your bank to input your Bank USSD pin. Enter your banking details to complete the transaction.

Currently, MTN have 17 banks available for the Bank USSD option, including First Bank, Access Bank, UBA bank, Zenith Bank, Union bank, Fidelity Bank and Sterling Bank.

How to recharge MTN via myMTN App

Recharging your MTN line using the myMTN App is a simple process that allows you to use your bank card or other payment methods directly. You can download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Here are the simple step-by-step guide to help you complete the process.

Download and install your bank’s mobile app from the App Store or the Play Store. Sign in with your MTN number. You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) via SMS to verify your account; enter this to log in. On the app's homepage or dashboard, look for and tap the "Buy Airtime" or "Recharge" option. Choose whether you are buying for "My Number" (your own line) or "For Others" (another phone number). If you select "For Others", enter the mobile number. Input the desired amount of airtime you wish to purchase. Tap "Proceed" or "Continue" to select your preferred payment method. Options typically include: Linked bank card (debit or credit card), Bank transfer, MoMo (Mobile Money) balance, and Other third-party payment options. Follow the on-screen prompts to securely enter your payment details (like card information or bank PIN) and confirm the purchase. You will receive a transaction confirmation within the app, and your phone will be credited with the airtime shortly.

How to recharge Via an ATM

You can recharge your MTN line at an ATM through the InterSwitch network. The service, sometimes referred to as "eCharge," provides an electronic top-up directly to your mobile number.

Insert your ATM card into the machine and enter your PIN. Select the "Airtime Top-Up" or "Recharge" option from the menu. The exact wording may vary depending on the Nigerian bank. Choose your network provider by selecting "MTN." Enter your mobile number that you wish to recharge. Input the amount of airtime you want to purchase. Confirm the transaction to complete the recharge. Receive a confirmation on the ATM screen, and potentially an SMS with the transaction details.

This method provides an alternative to using a scratch card or the myMTN App, especially when you are at an ATM and need a quick recharge.

Recharge MTN using third-party platforms

Websites and apps like WorldRemit, Ding, and SnappyPay specialise in instant online top-ups. You can pay using various methods, including debit/credit cards or PayPal, and the airtime is sent directly to your MTN number. Below are the general steps to recharge your MTN line using WorldRemit, Ding, or SnappyPay:

Visit the website (WorldRemit, SnappyPay or Ding) or download the respective mobile app. Sign up with your email address and create a secure password, or simply log in if you already have an account. Choose "Airtime Top-Up" or "Mobile Recharge" as the service. Select Nigeria as the destination country and choose MTN as the mobile operator. Type in the MTN mobile number you want to recharge. You can top up your own number or someone else's. Choose the specific amount of airtime you wish to send from the available options. Some platforms also allow you to send specific data plans. Proceed to the checkout and select your preferred payment method. These platforms typically accept: Debit or credit cards (Visa, MasterCard), Bank transfers, and Other options like PayPal (availability may vary by location). Review all transaction details to ensure they are correct, then confirm the payment. The airtime will be sent instantly, and the recipient's MTN phone number will be credited within minutes. You will receive a confirmation message or email once the top-up is complete.

How do I recharge my MTN card?

To recharge an MTN card in Nigeria, you can dial *311*PIN# or *904# for On-Demand banking. You can also recharge via bank apps, online platforms, or ATMs for quick and convenient airtime top-ups.

How to load MTN card online?

To load an MTN card online, you can use your bank's mobile app, the official MyMTN App, or the MTN Nigeria website to purchase airtime instantly, or you can dial 311[16-digit PIN]# with a physical card's PIN.

What is the MTN recharge code?

The main MTN code for recharge is *311*16-digit PIN#.

Recharging your MTN card is quick and stress-free, and you can do it in several easy ways. You can load airtime using a USSD code, the MTN menu, the myMTN App, or even through an ATM. Each method is fast and convenient, so you can choose the one that works best for you.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

