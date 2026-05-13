Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Trump Arrives in Beijing for High-Stakes Talks with China's Xi Jinping
US

Trump Arrives in Beijing for High-Stakes Talks with China's Xi Jinping

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • Donald Trump has arrived in China at the start of a two-day state visit that set the stage for high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing
  • The US president was received with a ceremonial welcome at Beijing International Airport before being escorted into a convoy heading into the capital
  • Key issues expected for discussion included trade relations, Taiwan, artificial intelligence competition, and tensions linked to Iran and the Middle East

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Donald Trump has arrived in China at the start of a closely watched two-day state visit that brings the United States president face-to-face with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The trip marks Trump’s first visit to the country since the beginning of his second term and comes at a moment of strained global politics shaped by trade disputes, regional security tensions, and economic rivalry.

Trump touches down in Beijing
Donald Trump arrived in Beijing at the start of a two-day state visit to China. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Beijing prepares grand diplomatic welcome

The US president touched down at Beijing International Airport to a carefully arranged reception involving Chinese military personnel, government officials, and groups of students waving both American and Chinese flags.

Read also

Makinde to make major announcement about presidential ambition

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

A red carpet ceremony unfolded on the tarmac as Trump emerged from the aircraft before being escorted into a convoy of roughly 40 vehicles heading into the capital.

According to Sky News, no official engagements were scheduled for his first night in Beijing. The main diplomatic programme is expected to begin the following day with a formal welcome ceremony and direct talks with Xi Jinping at key government venues in the city.

Trade, Taiwan and Iran on agenda

Trump’s meeting with Xi is expected to focus on several sensitive international issues, including trade relations, technological competition, and security tensions involving Taiwan.

Discussions are also expected to touch on the Middle East situation, particularly developments involving Iran and the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The visit placed global attention on US-China relations and ongoing trade tensions.
Chinese officials and students welcomed the US president at Beijing International Airport. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

The visit comes after months of shifting trade positions between Washington and Beijing. Earlier tariff disputes had cooled following temporary agreements, but both sides continue to compete over access to critical resources and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Read also

ISIS moves operations to west Africa, US warns as new details emerge

Analysts say the outcome of the talks could influence global economic stability and reshape aspects of US-China relations in the months ahead.

China remains one of America’s most significant trading partners, while also being viewed in Washington as its main strategic competitor.

American billionaires join China trip

According to BBC, Trump is being joined in his trip to China by the leaders and owners of American business conglomerates, including the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X, Tesla, SpaceX, among many others of his diverse investments.

Other powerful technocrats include Apple's Tim Cook, NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, Meta CEO and Larry Fink of BlackRock.

Trump: I don't care about international law

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Donald Trump dismissed the need to follow international law as his administration presses forward with a series of forceful foreign policy actions, including a military operation in Venezuela.

Speaking to The New York Times, the United States president said only his personal judgement would restrain his conduct.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha avatar

Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng

Hot:
Sal vulcano Petrol prices Idice Public holidays Eva lovia