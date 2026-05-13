Donald Trump has arrived in China at the start of a two-day state visit that set the stage for high-level talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing

The US president was received with a ceremonial welcome at Beijing International Airport before being escorted into a convoy heading into the capital

Key issues expected for discussion included trade relations, Taiwan, artificial intelligence competition, and tensions linked to Iran and the Middle East

Donald Trump has arrived in China at the start of a closely watched two-day state visit that brings the United States president face-to-face with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The trip marks Trump’s first visit to the country since the beginning of his second term and comes at a moment of strained global politics shaped by trade disputes, regional security tensions, and economic rivalry.

Donald Trump arrived in Beijing at the start of a two-day state visit to China. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Beijing prepares grand diplomatic welcome

The US president touched down at Beijing International Airport to a carefully arranged reception involving Chinese military personnel, government officials, and groups of students waving both American and Chinese flags.

A red carpet ceremony unfolded on the tarmac as Trump emerged from the aircraft before being escorted into a convoy of roughly 40 vehicles heading into the capital.

According to Sky News, no official engagements were scheduled for his first night in Beijing. The main diplomatic programme is expected to begin the following day with a formal welcome ceremony and direct talks with Xi Jinping at key government venues in the city.

Trade, Taiwan and Iran on agenda

Trump’s meeting with Xi is expected to focus on several sensitive international issues, including trade relations, technological competition, and security tensions involving Taiwan.

Discussions are also expected to touch on the Middle East situation, particularly developments involving Iran and the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Chinese officials and students welcomed the US president at Beijing International Airport. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The visit comes after months of shifting trade positions between Washington and Beijing. Earlier tariff disputes had cooled following temporary agreements, but both sides continue to compete over access to critical resources and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Analysts say the outcome of the talks could influence global economic stability and reshape aspects of US-China relations in the months ahead.

China remains one of America’s most significant trading partners, while also being viewed in Washington as its main strategic competitor.

American billionaires join China trip

According to BBC, Trump is being joined in his trip to China by the leaders and owners of American business conglomerates, including the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, the owner of social media platform X, Tesla, SpaceX, among many others of his diverse investments.

Other powerful technocrats include Apple's Tim Cook, NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, Meta CEO and Larry Fink of BlackRock.

Trump: I don't care about international law

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Donald Trump dismissed the need to follow international law as his administration presses forward with a series of forceful foreign policy actions, including a military operation in Venezuela.

Speaking to The New York Times, the United States president said only his personal judgement would restrain his conduct.

Source: Legit.ng